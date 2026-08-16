Chris Olave a Flashy Option in Saints Offense Trending Upward
Chris Olave is trending up ahead of the 2026 season. Last year was pivotal for Olave, who needed to prove that he could both produce and stay healthy over a full season. He ended up having a great year as he caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns across 16 games. All three of those statistics represented career highs, and he ended up finishing as the overall WR6 in PPR leagues. Although Olave is not a lock to replicate his top-six campaign from last year, he's still worth drafting at his ADP of 25.1. He's being drafted as an early third-round pick in most fantasy drafts, and he is typically the 11th receiver off the board. That falls in line with his ranking as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. We're intrigued about the possibility of drafting Olave, who is the top pass-catching option in an offense trending upward. Tyler Shough is due for a big Year 2 at quarterback, and the addition of Jordyn Tyson and Travis Etienne Jr. should help elevate this offense to the next level. Olave is a very strong WR1 for fantasy managers who choose to spend their first 1-2 picks on a running back or tight end.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller