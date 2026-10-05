Oct 5, 2026, 1:50 PM ET

Cleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has caught only five passes through the first four weeks of the 2026 season, and NFL insider Adam Schefter believes he could be a potential trade candidate ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Browns have spent significant draft capital to get younger and more explosive at the skill positions, and the emergence of rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion has made Jeudy an afterthought in the offense only two seasons after recording a career-high 1,229 receiving yards in his first year with the team. Jeudy's contract runs through 2027, but with a manageable cap hit, the 27-year-old could find more involvement with a receiver-needy contender, with Schefter specifically floating the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential fit.