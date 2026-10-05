Stephen Curry Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Oct 5, 2026, 9:37 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 10 points in 13 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He shot 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from three while adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal before sitting the second half as planned. The 38-year-old averaged 26.6 points and 4.4 threes in just 43 games last season, so his knee remains the bigger fantasy concern. Curry says he currently has no limitations, though some management is expected, and he's unlikely to play Wednesday in Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Keyonte George Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. George went to the locker room after taking a hit to the mouth in the second quarter but returned in the third. The 22-year-old averaged career highs of 23.6 points and 6.1 assists last season before landing a five-year, $157.5 million extension. Darryn Peterson gives Utah another capable ball-handler, but George's scoring role should remain a big part of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Lauri Markkanen Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:32 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 17 points in 16 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-7 from three, and 4-for-4 at the line while adding two rebounds and one steal. The 29-year-old averaged 26.7 points and 2.7 threes last season but appeared in only 42 games and didn't play after Feb. 23. Utah has added more scoring around him with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Darryn Peterson, but Markkanen's role remains secure. Staying healthy is still the biggest issue for his fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:20 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with three points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes of Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to the Utah Jazz. He attempted just one shot, with head coach David Adelman noting that Jokic passed up several easy looks while focusing on getting teammates involved. His best play was a behind-the-back assist to Cameron Johnson for a three. There is little to read into the quiet scoring night after Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists across 65 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Rui Hachimura Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:10 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a game-high 21 points in just 15 minutes in Sunday's 104-101 preseason win over Golden State, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep while adding five rebounds and one block. All 21 points came before halftime, with Darius Garland assisting four of his eight made field goals. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the season, giving Hachimura a clear path to an opening-night starting role. After shooting 44.3 percent from three last season, Hachimura could see enough extra volume to improve on his 11.5 points per game if the role holds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Max Strus Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:01 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) was ruled out of Sunday's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors after injuring his right foot in the first quarter, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Strus went straight to the locker room roughly five minutes into the game. The 30-year-old played only 12 games for Cleveland last season after undergoing surgery for a Jones fracture in his left foot, averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 threes. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) already sidelined, any absence for Strus could create more minutes for rookie Keaton Wagler.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Noah Penda Back on the Practice Floor
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:38 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) practiced Sunday and increased his workload as he ramps up from a hamstring tweak, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Penda looked good after Orlando had limited him during two-a-day sessions early in camp. The 21-year-old averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 12.8 minutes across 59 games as a rookie. With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva in a crowded forward rotation, Penda will need a strong preseason to carve out more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Anthony Black Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:22 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice and increased his workload as he ramps up from a minor ankle sprain, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Black had progressed to high-speed non-contact work Friday, making Sunday another encouraging step, though his status for Wednesday's preseason opener at Memphis remains unclear. The 22-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals last season. With Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane projected to start, Black is positioned to lead Orlando's second unit and should still command meaningful minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Zach Edey Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:15 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is unlikely to play in Monday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Memphis remains focused on having Edey ready for the Oct. 21 regular-season opener against Utah. The third-year center played in only 11 games last season after recurring left ankle issues required two surgeries, but he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 25.8 minutes when available. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post should get more minutes up front while Edey is out, but Edey still has plenty of rebounding and shot-blocking upside if his ankle holds up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Mikel Brown Jr. Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:09 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (ankle) has progressed to some contact work, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "I'm starting to get to full speed now," Brown said Sunday after previously being limited to non-contact work with a left ankle injury. The No. 6 overall pick averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals at Louisville and is expected to start at point guard for Brooklyn. His missed preseason reps are worth monitoring, but Nolan Traore's inefficient rookie season leaves Brown with the clearer path to meaningful fantasy production once healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Tobias Harris Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:02 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) will miss the preseason after suffering a left calf strain in training camp, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. Harris will be reevaluated after San Antonio's five-game exhibition schedule and is questionable for the Oct. 20 opener against Oklahoma City. The 34-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 63 starts for Detroit last season before signing a two-year, $31 million deal with San Antonio. His absence gives Julian Champagnie a chance to strengthen his case for a starting role, while Harrison Barnes and Carter Bryant could also see more preseason minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael C. Wright
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:43 AM ETMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded nine points, four rebounds, and seven assists in 14 minutes of Saturday's 129-105 preseason win over Toronto. He shot 3-for-3 from the field and 3-for-4 at the line, with all seven assists setting up three-pointers, including four by Andrew Wiggins. Erik Spoelstra compared Antetokounmpo's passing to a "great big point guard" who played for Pat Riley in the 1980s. After averaging 5.4 assists across 36 games last season, Antetokounmpo could see that number climb in Miami's drive-and-kick attack.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
RJ Barrett Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:36 AM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward RJ Barrett tied for the team lead with 15 points in Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to the Miami Heat. He added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes, shooting 3-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from three, and 7-for-8 at the line. The free-throw showing was encouraging after Barrett shot 71.7 percent there last season. Kawhi Leonard sat out as part of his preseason ramp-up, but Barrett will face more competition for touches when Leonard joins Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley in Toronto's rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Khris Middleton Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:30 AM ETWashington Wizards forward Khris Middleton was held out of Saturday's scrimmage as part of a planned ramp-up and is not dealing with an injury, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The 35-year-old returned to Washington in July on a three-year, $17.6 million deal via sign-and-trade from Dallas. Middleton averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 22.8 minutes across 63 games last season. He enters camp behind Anthony Davis at power forward while Washington continues developing AJ Dybantsa, Bilal Coulibaly, and Kyshawn George, leaving Middleton with limited fantasy upside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Alexandre Sarr Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:24 AM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (foot) missed Saturday's team scrimmage but is expected to ramp up to full contact in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. Sarr underwent surgery in June to repair a fractured right foot, and general manager Will Dawkins expects him to be ready for the Oct. 21 opener against Milwaukee. The 21-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks across 48 starts last season. Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton add competition for frontcourt touches and rebounds, but Sarr's shot-blocking should keep his fantasy value intact if healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Isaiah Jackson Eyes Starting Center Role
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:15 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson has been working with the first unit in training camp and believes he could open the season as the starter, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The 24-year-old said his right Achilles is fully healed and that he has a much better feel for Tyronn Lue's system. Jackson averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes across 17 games with Los Angeles last season while shooting 76.4 percent from the field. Brook Lopez remains in the mix for the starting job, but with Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) unavailable to begin the year, Jackson has a real chance to earn more minutes and provide useful blocks and field-goal percentage.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Al Horford Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 3, 2026, 10:01 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Al Horford will suit up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, likely playing 12-16 minutes in the first half, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports. The 40-year-old signed a new two-year, $14 million deal in the offseason after averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes last campaign. Horford could be relied on to take on extra frontcourt minutes early in the upcoming season if Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is unavailable.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Anthony Slater
Draymond Green Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 3, 2026, 9:44 PM ETAnthony Slater of ESPN.com reports that Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green will play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and will likely see only 12-16 minutes. During the offseason, Green agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million deal for the upcoming season. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 27.5 minutes per game in 68 contests last campaign. The 36-year-old could see a reduced role in 2026-27 but should remain a significant part of the Warriors' rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Anthony Slater
Donovan Mitchell 100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 3, 2026, 9:28 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is "100 percent committed" to the organization, fellow Cavs guard Sam Merrill stated, per Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News. Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension in the offseason. He averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last campaign, leading the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 30-year-old will remain Cleveland's go-to offensive weapon, making him a strong fantasy option this upcoming season.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Daniel Chavkin
Stephen Curry to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 3, 2026, 9:03 PM ETAccording to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to play only the first half of Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and will likely play just 12 to 16 minutes. Curry recently signed a two-year, $116 million contract extension in September. The star point guard averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last season as injuries limited his availability. Jimmy Butler III (knee) is expected to miss the start of the regular season, so Curry will likely carry a heavier workload early on.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Anthony Slater
Zach Edey Remains on Track for Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 3, 2026, 9:50 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) came through his first week of training camp in good shape, according to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. Memphis entered camp planning to have the 24-year-old ready for the regular season, but preseason action remains possible depending on his progress. Edey played just 11 games last season before undergoing a second left ankle surgery in March, averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 25.8 minutes. With Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post also available up front, Memphis doesn't need to rush him. Any preseason minutes would be another encouraging sign ahead of the Oct. 21 opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Drew Hill