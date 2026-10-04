Jake Sanderson Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury

Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson showed off world-class playmaking ability on Sunday, recording three power-play assists in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers. Carlsson became the fifth player in franchise history to open the season with back-to-back multi-point performances. He boasts one goal and four assists. No Ducks player has ever posted more than five points in the first two games of the season. While it's still early in the season, Carlsson is showing signs he won't have any trouble living up to his huge new contract. Another multi-point performance could be on the horizon for Carlsson, as the Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers and their fragile defense in their next game.