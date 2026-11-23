Nov 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that former senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as the team's interim DC. Rallis had served as Arizona's defensive coordinator since 2023, taking over the role under former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Current Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur chose to retain Rallis before the start of the 2026 season, but it appears he's reversed that stance 11 weeks in. Arizona's defense has struggled this season, currently ranking 26th in the NFL in total yardage allowed and 31st in total points allowed. Rallis never had the most talent to work with during his three-plus seasons with the Cardinals, but his unit also never finished better than 21st in yardage allowed. Austin brings significant experience to Arizona, having served as a defensive coordinator for three different teams, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2022 through 2025.