Michael Thorbjornsen Brings Excellent Tournament History to RSM Classic
Nov 18, 2026, 1:39 PM ETMichael Thorbjornsen has only teed it up once during the 2026 fall season, recording a T33 finish at the Baycurrent Classic. He will be looking for a stronger result at the RSM Classic, where he has finished T8 and T7 in his two previous appearances. In those tournaments, he simply overpowered the field with his distance, out-driving the field by an average of 13.8 yards. This year, he ranks 17th in total driving, sitting 26th in driving distance and 79th in accuracy. His approach play has been average, ranking 100th while gaining just 0.008 strokes per round. Putting is the only real question mark in his game, as he ranks 135th and is losing 0.268 strokes per round. His course history here is excellent, and coming off a season in which he recorded a win and seven additional top-25 finishes, there is no reason Thorbjornsen cannot compete again this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA TourComments · Join ChatOpen App
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J.T. Poston Aiming for Another Strong Finish at RSM Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 18, 2026, 11:16 AM ETJ.T. Poston has put together a strong year, recording seven top-25 finishes, including a win at the Memorial Tournament in June. He will now tee it up at the RSM Classic, where he has recorded back-to-back finishes of T7 or better in his last two appearances. Success at Sea Island Golf Club will likely come down to shorter approach shots, driving accuracy, and the ability to convert putts. Poston ranks 64th in driving accuracy, 67th in putting (+0.101 strokes per round), and 79th on approach (+0.129). He also sits in just the 36th percentile in proximity from 100-150 yards, a range that accounted for 34.3% of all approach shots here last year. He will likely be looking to rely on his putter, but Poston shapes up as a steady option for fantasy managers this week at $9,100 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Billy Horschel Looking to Find Some Consistency at RSM Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 18, 2026, 10:35 AM ETBilly Horschel bounced back after missing the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship with a T35 finish at the Austin Championship. He has put together a solid overall run this fall season, with two top 25 results, and sits 101st in the FedExCup Fall standings. He will tee it up once more at the RSM Classic, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances but had two previous top 20 results, including a runner up in 2017. Success at Sea Island Golf Club will likely come down to shorter approach shots, driving accuracy, and the ability to convert putts. Horschel sits just 103rd in driving accuracy, but is 54th on approach (+0.283 strokes per round) and 60th putting (+0.141). His biggest struggles are off the tee, where he is losing -0.179 strokes per round, and around the greens, at -0.240. At $7,100 on DraftKings, he is a hard-to-trust option given his recent up and down form and results here.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Trace Crowe Looking to Build on Strong Recent Run at RSM Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 18, 2026, 10:17 AM ETTrace Crowe took a 54-hole lead into Sunday at the Austin Championship, but a couple of early bogeys in the final round ultimately led to a third-place finish. This marks his fourth top-25 finish in his last six events, and he looks to keep it going at the RSM Classic. He has teed it up here just once, missing the cut in 2024. Success at Sea Island Golf Club will likely come down to shorter approach shots, driving accuracy, and the ability to convert putts. Crowe ranks 35th in driving accuracy, 41st on approach (+0.344 strokes per round), and 51st in putting (+0.187). He also impressively ranks fifth in scoring average (68.75), eighth in GIR% (72.12), and ninth in proximity (33'11"). He offers very high value at just $7,300 on DraftKings, and Crowe has all the tools needed to put together another strong tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Keegan Bradley Making Second Fall Start at RSM Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 18, 2026, 10:02 AM ETKeegan Bradley will be teeing it up at the RSM Classic this week, making his first start since the Baycurrent Classic in early October. He has not played here since 2022, when he missed the cut, but previously recorded a T15 finish the year before. Success at Sea Island Golf Club will likely come down to shorter approach shots, driving accuracy, and the ability to convert putts. Bradley ranks 94th in driving accuracy, 103rd in putting (-0.089 strokes per round), and 72nd on approach. He also sits in the 88th percentile in proximity from 100-150 yards, a range that accounted for 34.3% of all approach shots here last year. Coming in at $8,400 on DraftKings, Bradley is one of the bigger names in the field, but he may need to shake off some rust in just his second start of the fall golf season.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Looking to Bounce Back at RSM Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 18, 2026, 9:49 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout was unable to make the cut at the Austin Championship, marking his second straight event without reaching the weekend. He will look to bounce back at the RSM Classic, where he is making his tournament debut. Success at Sea Island Golf Club will likely come down to shorter approach shots, driving accuracy, and the ability to convert putts. Bezuidenhout ranks 38th in driving accuracy, 26th in putting (+0.375 strokes per round), and 37th on approach (+0.377). He is also among the best scramblers on Tour, ranking eighth, which could prove significant when playing in the coastal winds at Sea Island. At $7,300 on DraftKings, Bezuidenhout offers strong upside at a discount, but his recent form puts him in the boom-or-bust category this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Was Sudarshan Yellamaraju Bringing Overhyped Season to a Close?
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 11:33 PM ETFor one reason or another, Sudarshan Yellamaraju was a more prominent name this season than the play and finishes appear on paper now that we are at the end of the 2026 season. For those with similar sentiments, the statistics through his first nine starts prove he was off to a quality start to his PGA Tour career. But the problem is that building up so much positive strokes gained data takes a while for things to give an honest assessment in play. The Canadian has only finished inside the top 20 three times since his opening nine to start the year, with his approach play losing an average of -0.316 strokes during that time. The driver and putter have also faltered somewhat, but those areas have shown to be more inconsistent than just downright bad. The iron play is the real concern, and it's been too costly as of late to warrant any consideration for the final tournament on the calendar.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Brooks Koepka Looking at Another Strenuous Year to Re-Establish Himself
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 11:07 PM ETWith one more official event on the 2026 calendar, Brooks Koepka's presence didn't pose the same threat in his first year back on the PGA Tour. The five-time major champion struggled to keep a handle on the approach play that saved him early in the season, losing strokes in this area in three of his last four starts. It's been on a downward spiral since late March, but it took until June to really start seeing the consistent dip in finishes. The sad part is that the putter really remains Koepka's biggest concern, ranking 131st in strokes gained on the greens this season. To return to the upper echelon on the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old needs to start figuring some things out, and until then, he's a shiny name with big letdown potential for DFS players.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Harry Hall Wants to Contend at PGA Tour Season Finale
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 9:26 PM ETHarry Hall has been close in his three Fall events. The English golfer has been inside the Top 25. Despite this, Hall has not truly shown that Wyndham Championship form (T-5). Again, there has been inconsistency but little of that has popped up. Also, Hall rolls in at 18th when it comes to strokes gained to putting at 0.439. Sea Island is a place Hall can call home. Around the green, Hall ranks 22nd at 0.275 strokes gained. Do not forget that the Plantation and Seaside courses offer their own challenges. Hall is one of 12 golfers who truly knows this island all too well. Finally, Hall has never competed on the island which causes some hesitation from a DFS and betting standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Austin Smotherman Can Contend Again at The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 9:07 PM ETAustin Smotherman has thrived this Fall with two PGA Tour wins. The American golfer still ended up T-7 at Austin. It is hard to win back-to-back appearances but that is just what Smotherman did. His 2026 could be seen coming especially after that opening 62 at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He followed up with a 69 in each of the next three rounds to finish T-2. He ranks overall 155th in strokes gained to putting at -0.344. However, Smotherman had four straight positive weeks this Fall. Approaching greens has been no problem as the golfer tops the PGA Tour gaining 0.765 strokes. Smotherman cannot be counted out from a Top 10 or Top 5 betting projection even this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Andrew Novak Wants to Bounce Back After Austin
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:59 PM ETAndrew Novak secured a PGA Tour card with a win in Mexico at the beginning of the month. The American golfer vaulted 36 spots in the rankings (89th to 53rd). While Novak lost 2.21 strokes to approaching the green in Austin, few expect that to happen again. He finished T-7 last year at The RSM Classic. Novak gained a season-high 2.06 strokes to putting in Mexico on the way to his second career PGA Tour win. He is one of 12 golfers who call Sea Island home. Novak knows the area, course, greens, and the subtleties. With little seemingly to play for, it may be more prudent to pivot elsewhere when it comes to betting or DFS-wise this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Chris Kirk Ready for The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:46 PM ETChris Kirk was doing so well over the last four tournaments. The American golfer had four consecutive Top 25 results including a T-6 in Bermuda. Unfortunately, Kirk found Austin far too unkind as he lost 3.18 strokes overall in Texas. As a result, Kirk finds himself 107th in the FedEx Cup points this Fall. Struggling to start the season saw Kirk miss four cuts in five events. Too many periods of rough times impacted Kirk's chances of staying in the Top 100. He will need a huge week at Sea Island and some help to keep his PGA Tour card. One problem is Kirk averages 29.62 putts-per-round to open and 29.57 putts-per-round to close. Getting behind and rebounding only to fall short has been a problem all year. That makes Kirk a likely fade from a DFS and betting perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rico Hoey in Jeopardy of Losing PGA Card
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:33 PM ETRico Hoey struggled all season, and that spilled into the fall swing. The golfer from the Philippines has only one top-10 result in 2026, along with seven top-25 finishes. Even worse, Hoey continues to lag outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points. Missing the cut in two of his previous three events has not helped matters. The putter has truly failed Hoey all season long. He is 144th in strokes gained to putting at -0.307. He lost 1.58 strokes in Austin. Yes, the Texas course was new to some golfers, but Hoey has considerable issues with putts per round. It becomes hard to contend when one averages 29.71 putts every third round (152nd). His scoring average of 69.69 could be a full stroke lower if he made a few more putts. It is all or nothing for Hoey now, which makes him worth a look from a betting standpoint.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Ben James is The Hottest Player Currently Without a Win
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 2:08 PM ETWith one tournament left for 2026, Ben James is feverishly knocking on the door to capture his first career victory. He's seen plenty of youngsters cross the finish line lately, and none have shown ball-striking capability or consistency like his. Since joining the PGA Tour in June, he's gained four or more strokes on approach in five events and has averaged at least two strokes gained off the tee in each of his last six starts. The kid is a stud, and it's only a matter of time before he takes over a golf tournament. The putting needs some refinement, but everyone in this week's field at the RSM Classic will be trying to figure out the new greens at the Seaside Course at Sea Island. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the mix come the weekend. --Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Brian Harman Looking to Shake Off Disappointing Weekend in Austin
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:55 PM ETThrough 36 holes, Brian Harman looked to be in the driver's seat at the Austin Championship before a third-round 76 torched any chance of winning. At an event where the winning score reaches -20 under par, players can't afford a poor round, and even though the former Open Champion had three other rounds in the 60s, it wasn't enough to squeeze out a top-20 finish. Still, the left-hander ranked sixth in strokes gained on approach (1.57) and 19th in putting (0.69). Up next is the RSM Classic, where he's had some good showings in the past but not consistently. The tale of the tape comes down to putting, and while this event is played on two courses (the Seaside and Plantation), three of the four days of action will happen on the more renowned Seaside Course. Since the 2025 tournament, this layout has undergone a hefty renovation focused largely on the greens. That added wrinkle likely helps Harman more than it hurts him, which should allow his run of formidable play to end the year on a positive note.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Tiger Woods Returning to Competition at Hero World Challenge Next Month
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:29 PM ETOn Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods announced his plan to return to competitive play at the Hero World Challenge, where he has been the host sponsor since the event's inception in 2000. It will be his first time inside the ropes since the 2024 Open Championship. Much has taken place since then, mostly medical, but all rehabilitative. While many speculate about his ability to push through the adversity that has piled up over the years, it's undoubtedly a welcome sight that is sure to get the golf world buzzing. Whether it's still chasing majors, his own personal records, or simply carrying the torch a little further, there's still something to play for.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Mark Schlabach - ESPN
Blades Brown Continues to Solidify Being a Top Player to Watch
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 17, 2026, 1:17 PM ETWith one week remaining in the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, Blades Brown has arguably become the talk of the PGA Tour going into next season. He battled through the Korn Ferry Tour this year while also getting plenty of opportunities on the larger tour he now calls home. Since getting his card last month, the 19-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal. He captured his first win, coupled with T19 and T4 finishes heading into the final tournament on the official calendar. The statistics are still limited, but during that time, he's averaged 0.803 strokes gained off the tee, 0.723 on the greens, and 0.526 on approach. He's undoubtedly got the talent to thrive on this circuit, and it will be fascinating to watch him against a slightly stiffer field this week and throughout 2027. As far as DFS, the short resume already speaks for itself. Play him.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Tony Finau Seeking a Positive End to a Nightmarish 2026 Season
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 8:22 AM ETTony Finau finished T-33 at the World Wide Technology Championship. The American golfer missed the cut three times during the Fall Swing. Again, results have been hard to come by with ailments and swing adjustments. His only Top 10 came back in late May. Metrics tell plenty of the story in the aftermath as Finau ranks 110th or worse in all four major categories in terms of strokes gained (five if one includes strokes gained overall). Putting has been impacted the most where he ranked 145th (0.317 strokes lost). Finau lost 1.44 strokes at the WWT two weeks ago. From a betting and DFS standpoint, staying away from Finau may be smart considering his struggles. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Luke Clanton Looks to Bounce Back at The RSM Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 17, 2026, 7:56 AM ETLuke Clanton finds himself ranked 130th in the PGA Fall points standings. The young American golfer needs a result to keep PGA Tour conditional status and maybe a win to keep his PGA Tour card. Clanton missed the cut in Austin and has gradually slid in form since a T-7 at the Bank of Utah Championship. One of his best metric results was a T-2 at the 2024 RSM Classic. Trace Crowe vaulted up 30 spots with a Top 3 in Austin so anything is possible. However, 2026 has seen Clanton end up with only two Top 10 results. Worse, his putting and approaching the green metrics have slightly improved but his driving distance plummeted 11 yards (312.6 to 301.6). That impacted his form and has placed Clanton in a position where bettors and DFS players may want to shy away from. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Brian Harman to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 11, 2026, 3:28 PM ETWhile he hasn't been a weekly threat like other times in his career, Brian Harman has had a decent year in 2026. This is his second start in the fall series. He finished T4 in Japan a few weeks ago, undoubtedly led by his approach play that ranks 59th this year in strokes gained (0.252). The 39-year-old is much better tee to green than his 0.150 strokes gained average due to limited ability off the tee. He's still plenty capable throughout the rest of his bag, but age is catching up to him some. He could be a decent option this week in Austin, but the golf course is far from a pitch and putt. His ball striking and short game are good enough to provide a decent floor, but the ceiling may not be the highest.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: PGA Tour
Max Homa Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 11, 2026, 11:49 AM ETFor as bad as things had gotten for Max Homa in recent years, 2026 has seemingly been a step in the right direction. He's made the cut nine of his last 10 starts, with three top 25s, one top 15, and a runner-up finish during that span. In his poor showings, nearly all of them was a result of poor approach play, as he ranks 137th on the season in strokes gained on approach (-0.223). With his run of good finishes down the stretch of the regular season and into the fall, that area of his game has shown some improvement, but a few starts during that time has shown he is still capable of losing his swing at times. There is reason for cause this week in Austin due to the demand from tee to green, but in terms of world ranking, talent, and overall upside, he's worth consideration this week.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: PGA Tour