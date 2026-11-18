Nov 17, 2026, 11:33 PM ET

For one reason or another, Sudarshan Yellamaraju was a more prominent name this season than the play and finishes appear on paper now that we are at the end of the 2026 season. For those with similar sentiments, the statistics through his first nine starts prove he was off to a quality start to his PGA Tour career. But the problem is that building up so much positive strokes gained data takes a while for things to give an honest assessment in play. The Canadian has only finished inside the top 20 three times since his opening nine to start the year, with his approach play losing an average of -0.316 strokes during that time. The driver and putter have also faltered somewhat, but those areas have shown to be more inconsistent than just downright bad. The iron play is the real concern, and it's been too costly as of late to warrant any consideration for the final tournament on the calendar.