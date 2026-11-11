Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship

Nov 11, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

Stephan Jaeger has been on a strong run during the fall golf season, recording his third straight finish of T26 or better last week at the World Wide Technology Championship. He now ranks 75th in total strokes gained (+0.282 per round), 83rd on approach (+0.107), 12th around the greens (+0.330), and 44th in putting (+0.226). The only area where he is losing strokes is off the tee, where he ranks 150th (-0.382), largely due to his 157th-ranked driving accuracy. He has gained strokes both around the green and on approach in his last two measurable events, and will need to continue playing well with his irons and short game to find himself in contention again at the Austin Championship. At $7,900 on DraftKings, he offers solid upside based on his recent play, but there is some risk that his driver could go awry once again.