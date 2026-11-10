Michael McCarron Good to Go Against Canadiens

Nov 10, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice as the team defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Connor McDavid got the scoring started in the first period, and Draisaitl took things over with goals in the second and third frames. His second marker went down as a short-handed tally, scored into an empty net as the Rangers chased an equalizer. This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort in his last six games. He leads the NHL with 18 goals and sits second with 36 points. The German superstar can post his second five-game goal streak of the season in Wednesday's matchup against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers.