Michael McCarron Good to Go Against Canadiens
Nov 10, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (upper body) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. Due to an upper-body injury, McCarron exited the lineup Saturday night against Tampa Bay, but he will avoid a second consecutive absence. McCarron has recently filled second-line center duties for the Wild, scoring in two of his last three appearances. While McCarron is best known for his physical play and has delivered 53 hits in 18 games, he has also done a good job offensively. The 31-year-old has earned eight points (three goals, five assists), putting him tied for sixth in scoring among Wild forwards.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jared Spurgeon Returns From Five-Game Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:42 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower body) will suit up on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, ending a five-game absence. Minnesota has been in a tough spot, playing without Spurgeon and Brock Faber (skull), but the blue line will get a big piece back on Tuesday. Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 13 SOG, 19 blocks, eight hits, and a plus-six rating in 10 games this season. He will join Quinn Hughes on the first defensive pairing and link up with the second power-play unit. With Spurgeon back, there's no spot for David Spacek in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Josh Morrissey Cleared to Face Devils
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:37 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will return to action on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. He's been out for over a month due to a wrist injury. Before landing on the shelf, Morrissey showed good form, posting three assists and five blocks in four games. Now that he's healthy again, Morrissey will reclaim a spot on the first defensive pairing and on the top power-play unit. Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk will see less ice time, though Pionk should remain on fantasy radars.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
Jack Roslovic on Track to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:32 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche, TSN's Mark Masters reports. After missing Sunday's loss to New Jersey with a lower-body injury, Roslovic was back on the top line during Tuesday's morning skate. Roslovic has been a bright spark for the Maple Leafs, averaging a point per game in 18 outings. He has eight goals and 10 assists. Roslovic has never managed more than 45 points in an NHL season, so he's clearly playing the best hockey of his career right now.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Morgan Rielly Remains Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:25 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) will be absent for a second straight game on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. He couldn't play Sunday against New Jersey after sustaining a lower-body injury the day before against Montreal. Unfortunately, Rielly hasn't recovered quickly enough to avoid missing another game. In 18 outings this season, Rielly has done everything but score. He has 12 assists, 21 SOG, 23 blocks, and eight hits. Without Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has a larger role, while Dakota Mermis has filled the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:18 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The star rearguard has been dealing with a lower-body injury and left Sunday's practice early, but this issue won't keep him out of any game action. Makar has erupted for two goals and eight assists in his last five games. In total, he's managed 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 games. The Maple Leafs have struggled recently and won't have Morgan Rielly (lower body) on the blue line, boosting Makar's chances of staying hot on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Matvei Michkov Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is seeking a change of scenery, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes. The talented forward has had a couple of tough years in Philadelphia, with limited ice time and even time spent as a healthy scratch. Although Michkov leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for the team-high with 14 points, five forwards have averaged more ice time than him this season. Michkov is in the final year of his entry-level contract and is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer. It's hard to see him agreeing to an extension with the Flyers, and a trade could benefit both sides.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Weekes
Christian Dvorak Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak tallied a game-high two points as the team recorded a 3-1 road win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Flyers picked up only their fifth win of the season, with Dvorak contributing two assists. His passing ability helped Michael Bunting open the scoring just 2:03 into the game, and Dvorak earned a power-play assist as Travis Konecny lit the lamp early in the second period. Dvorak is one of only a few Flyers players who can be happy with their contribution in 2026-27. The 30-year-old has produced three goals and seven assists in 20 games, ranking third on the team in scoring.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tyler Toffoli Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Tyler Toffoli contributed a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Having lost five consecutive games, the Sharks fell behind twice, but Toffoli's quality helped them return to winning ways. The veteran forward had a hand in two goals despite logging just 10:57 of ice time. The Sharks have limited Toffoli's playing time due to his poor form. Before Monday night, he had finished seven straight games without a point. Toffoli went ice-cold after a four-game point streak. San Jose will hope Toffoli returns to his early-season form. His overall numbers aren't bad, with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leon Draisaitl Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:39 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice as the team defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Connor McDavid got the scoring started in the first period, and Draisaitl took things over with goals in the second and third frames. His second marker went down as a short-handed tally, scored into an empty net as the Rangers chased an equalizer. This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort in his last six games. He leads the NHL with 18 goals and sits second with 36 points. The German superstar can post his second five-game goal streak of the season in Wednesday's matchup against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Mailloux Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:33 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux (hand) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Tuesday's clash against Detroit. The Blues started the campaign without Mailloux after he underwent hand surgery on Sept. 27. In 2025-26, Mailloux had a decent rookie season, finishing with 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 81 SOG, 56 blocks, and 93 hits. Since Mailloux has been dealing with a hand injury, he's been skating regularly and should be in a good spot physically despite his long absence. St. Louis appears to have big plans for him, as the 23-year-old is projected to work on the first defensive pairing against the Red Wings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Sandin Nearing Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:24 AM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (knee) practiced fully on Monday, a sign that he's getting close to his season debut. Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) was also on the ice, and Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said both players are "around the corner." Sandin is traveling with the team on its two-game road trip, which begins Tuesday night in Ottawa. While he won't play on the trip, we should see Sandin back in action soon. The Swedish rearguard underwent ACL surgery in April after missing a second consecutive 30-point campaign by a single point.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Erik Gustafsson Deemed Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:19 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. After racking up three assists in two games, Gustafsson may have to sit out Tuesday's game against Nashville due to an undisclosed injury. The Swedish veteran has been a good addition to the Kings' defense this season, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 11 SOG, and 12 blocks in 13 games. The Kings are expected to use Cody Ceci as Gustafsson's replacement if he isn't available. Joel Edmundson would fill in for him on the first defensive pairing, but he offers little fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Jake Evans Hurt at Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 6:05 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (hand) is being evaluated after suffering an injury at Monday's practice. He suffered an apparent hand injury when Nick Suzuki caught Evans with his stick during a drill. Evans has recently had a more prominent role on offense, posting three assists in five games. This run has doubled his season points total. In 17 outings, Evans has contributed two goals and four assists. Evans' potential absence on Tuesday against Minnesota could allow Owen Beck to retain his spot in the lineup. In Saturday's matchup with Toronto, he filled in for Josh Anderson (personal), who practiced on the fourth line Monday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tom Willander Remains Out Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:52 PM ETVancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (lower body) isn't ready to rejoin the lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor. After missing two games with a lower-body injury, Willander skated on Monday morning, but he still needs more recovery time. Since the Canucks won't play again until Friday, he could make his comeback in the next game. The Swedish sophomore has registered three assists, 12 SOG, 17 blocks, and 10 hits in 16 games. Impressively, he has an even rating on a team that sits at the bottom of the league with a 3-15-1 record and allows the most goals (4.58 per game).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brendan Batchelor
Conor Garland Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:43 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Conor Garland (upper body) is out indefinitely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. He will sit out his first game of the season on Tuesday against Florida, and it's unclear when Garland will be available to rejoin the action. Garland has been a huge disappointment this season, failing to score with 18 SOG and recording just one assist in 18 games. Columbus tweaked its lines at Monday's practice, giving Dmitri Voronkov a top-six position. This greatly increases his fantasy appeal, though managers shouldn't expect too much from Voronkov, as he has been underperforming this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Mathew Barzal Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) will remain out Monday against the San Jose Sharks, but he has been upgraded to day-to-day. This suggests Barzal's season debut is near. He's missed all of the 2026-27 action so far due to a knee issue. Matias Maccelli (lower body) is now also day-to-day, meaning the Islanders' frontline could receive a big boost later this week. Barzal finished last season with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games. He'll have plenty to offer fantasy teams once he's on the ice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alexander Wennberg Expected to Return Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:27 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to play against the New York Islanders on Monday night. He's been on the shelf for the past 10 games after sustaining an upper-body injury. Wennberg is projected to skate on the second line and will jump on the first power-play unit. So far this season, the Swedish veteran hasn't helped fantasy teams much. He has no goals and three assists in nine outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alberts Smits Labeled Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (upper body) is week-to-week and will miss his second consecutive game on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Latvian rookie was a late scratch for Saturday's tilt against Seattle, and it's now been revealed that the Rangers might be without him for several weeks. 17 games into his NHL career, Smits is still looking for his first point. He has recorded eight SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits. The Rangers recalled Marc Del Gaizo from the minors to bolster their defensive depth. Sean Durzi (undisclosed) has also been missing from their blue line recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Available Versus Rangers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:12 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (face) will play on Monday night against the New York Rangers, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the face in Saturday's win over Vancouver and couldn't finish the game. Fortunately for the Oilers, the veteran won't miss any additional time. Nugent-Hopkins has made a big impact offensively this season, notching four goals and seven assists in nine games. He's posted four multi-point performances in his last six outings, making Nugent-Hopkins a very attractive fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Connor Hellebuyck Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won't face his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, on Tuesday night, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports. On Sunday, Devils general manager Sunny Mehta announced Hellebuyck's participation in that contest could give the team a "reduction in our expected win probability." After picking up his first shutout of the season in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Toronto, Hellebuyck said he is "disappointed" he won't face his former team. Since joining the Devils, Hellebuyck has posted a perfect 5-0-0 record, allowing 1.96 goals with a .913 save percentage. He's shown the level of play that earned him the 2025 MVP award and three Vezina Trophy wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Greg Wyshynski