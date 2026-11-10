Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Nov 10, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders are trading four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday for their 2027 third-round pick, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Cousins will now return to Minnesota for their playoff push, while the Raiders will now turn to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza for the rest of the 2026 season and beyond. Kyler Murray (hamstring) is sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and veteran Carson Wentz looked awful in Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, so the Vikings are turning to a man they know very well to help their offense turn things around. The 38-year-old Cousins was performing admirably for the Raiders up until his three-interception performance in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Going into Week 10, Cousins ranks as the overall QB5 with 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine starts. Only Joe Burrow has thrown more TD passes than him. In Minnesota, Cousins will have QB1 upside in the right matchups, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as his top two receivers in a familiar environment. The acquisition of Cousins should also be great news for Jefferson, whose value had tanked with Murray and Wentz under center in Minnesota.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom PelisseroComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Fernando Mendoza Takes Over as Raiders QB with Cousins Traded to Minnesota
With Kirk Cousins headed to Minnesota, No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza now takes over as the new QB for the #Raiders.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 10, 2026
There’s a lot of internal optimism in Vegas that he’s very much ready for this opportunity too. “Has been tearing it up in practice,” per one source. https://t.co/aj0mafBvoI pic.twitter.com/O6yBoDbDhs
Nov 10, 2026, 2:43 PM ET
Dallas Cowboys Do Not Appear Interested in Trading George Pickens
I don't get any sense the Cowboys are interested in moving George Pickens before the deadline. Teams have been curious and maybe a big offer is to come, but seems like Dallas will hold on to Pickens who is slated to be a free agent after the season.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 2:41 PM ET
Kaleb Johnson Shows Improvement in Pass Protection
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 2:35 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers are happy with what they saw from running back Kaleb Johnson in Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots after offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said they challenged Johnson to "run hard, run angry," according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Stenavich also mentioned that Johnson showed improvement in pass protection. With Josh Jacobs fracturing his finger and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) being inactive on Sunday, Johnson played a season-high 39% of the offensive snaps and had a season-high 14 carries for 68 yards while scoring his first NFL touchdown in the 45-27 blowout win in New England. Jacobs is expected to miss multiple weeks and could land on Injured Reserve, so if Lloyd misses another game with his knee injury, the 23-year-old Johnson could lead Green Bay's backfield again in Week 10 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Johnson should certainly be a waiver-wire consideration this week with both Jacobs and Lloyd banged up, but even if he is the lead back this Sunday, he probably should not be considered much more than an RB3/flex in Week 10 against a stout Vikings defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Falcons Explored Jessie Bates Extension but Preferred Jacksonville's Trade Offer
The Falcons did background work on a potential Jessie Bates III contract extension, a source told @ajc.— Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) November 10, 2026
They pondered how it may fit into a rough outline of 2027 free agent plans.
But the Falcons felt Jacksonville’s offer made them better in the long run:https://t.co/NG04Fwy9C7
Nov 10, 2026, 2:34 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy Participating in Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 2:28 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) was participating in the portion of practice open to the media on Tuesday, per The North Jersey Bergen Record's Art Stapleton. McCarthy is back on the field after the Giants listed him as a limited participant during their walkthrough practice on Monday. The 23-year-old former 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 from Michigan is trending in the right direction for the Thursday night contest against the division-rival Washington Commanders after injuring his hip in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy looked to be in a lot of pain on the sideline, but he eventually checked back into the game and finished out the contest. In his four games (two starts) so far in 2026 after being traded to the Giants, he has thrown for 622 yards, one touchdown, and one pick on 68 pass attempts. In a great matchup against Washington, McCarthy will have high-end QB2 upside for fantasy managers if he is cleared to play on a short week. The Giants offense could be getting RB1 Cam Skattebo (hamstring) back, too, which would be a boost for McCarthy. The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reports that McCarthy had a slight limp in his gait at practice on Tuesday, but he was throwing the football normally.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Cam Skattebo Practicing Again on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 2:22 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is participating in practice again on Tuesday during the portion open to the media, according to Art Stapleton of The North Jersey Bergen Record. The Giants listed Skattebo as limited in their walkthrough practice on Monday as they get ready to face the division-rival Washington Commanders on Thursday night. The 24-year-old injured his groin in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans but was not ready to play in Sunday's Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the Week 8 bye to heal up. A return to practice this week suggests that Skattebo will return to play on Thursday, but his status is still up in the air. If Skattebo is given the green light to face the Commanders in Week 10, he should take over as the lead back in New York after Devin Singletary disappointed fantasy managers as a waiver-wire pickup against the Eagles. The former fourth-rounder from Arizona State should have RB2 upside this week if he is active against a Washington defense that does not scare anyone. Skattebo has 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 98 carries through seven games so far in his sophomore season in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The North Jersey Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Titans Trade Safety Amani Hooker to the Bills
Trade! The Titans are sending standout safety Amani Hooker to the Bills, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. pic.twitter.com/yHu5GwkjcF— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 2:19 PM ET
Rams Hope Terrance Ferguson Will Play Again This Year
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 2:13 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) was on the verge of returning from Injured Reserve to play in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders before he pulled his hamstring in practice last Friday. Ferguson will now miss "another couple weeks" with his hamstring injury, and the problem is that he is still on IR, and the Rams already started his 21-day clock to be activated. If Ferguson is not activated by Nov. 25, he must remain on IR for the rest of the season. The Rams expect Ferguson to return this season, but head coach Sean McVay could not say with 100% certainty that he will be back because of the timing of his return clock starting last week, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. It is more bad news for a Rams offense that has its two top receivers -- Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR. With all of the team's injuries, the Rams cannot afford to activate a player who might not contribute right away. "He was a guy that we had huge plans for going into this season, and I think he showed some real flashes of why we did, and unfortunately, the injuries have prevented him," McVay said. Ferguson has the upside to be the Rams' top pass-catching TE when healthy again, which still makes him worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues as he recovers from ankle and hamstring injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Rams Wire - Cameron DaSilva
Vikings Have Checked in on Mac Jones, But the Price is Too High
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 2:05 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have been calling around on quarterbacks all day on Tuesday with the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, according to Dianna Russini. They have checked in on Mac Jones in San Francisco, but the price is too high right now. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the name everyone keeps coming back to as the answer for the Vikings is Las Vegas Raiders veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins, who used to play in Minnesota. It is the deal that league sources think the Vikings are really trying to get done. Kyler Murray missed the Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, and veteran Carson Wentz was a disaster, so the Vikings' desperation for a QB to improve their offense has never been more apparent. Jones proved his worth to the Niners last year when starter Brock Purdy missed most of the year with a turf-toe injury, leading the team to a 5-3 record while throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 11 games (eight starts). The 28-year-old former 15th overall pick by the New England Patriots does not have a high ceiling for fantasy purposes, but he could be an upgrade over both Murray and Wentz in Minnesota, and he could help star receiver Justin Jefferson turn things around in the second half.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Dianna Russini
Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 2:00 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings are targeting Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as a potential trade candidate ahead of Tuesday's 4 pm ET deadline, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. With starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) sidelined by a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Vikings trotted out Carson Wentz for a primetime matchup with the Bills on Monday night, and against a defense that has had its share of struggles in 2026, the 11th-year veteran completed eight of 25 pass attempts for 81 yards and two interceptions. Cousins, whose 20 passing touchdowns through nine weeks rank second in the league, and who has performed admirably in a bridge role ahead of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, played six seasons for the Vikings, where he earned three of his four Pro Bowl selections. A reunion in Minnesota would help to boost the stock of All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been held below 60 receiving yards in five of seven contests in 2026.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Keenan Allen Traded to 49ers
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:55 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Through nine weeks, the 14-year veteran led the Colts with 40 receptions on 59 targets, and in San Francisco he should continue to be featured as part of a wide receiver corps that has been rocked by injury. Despite the adversity surrounding him, quarterback Brock Purdy has played at a near-MVP level, and with Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) still sidelined by Achilles soreness and broken ribs, Allen could make an immediate impact for a team whose leading receivers have been tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tom Pelissero
Tyreek Hill Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:37 PM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) is expected to be medically cleared "in a few weeks," according to NFL insider James Palmer. The 32-year-old veteran has not played in an NFL game since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and has remained unsigned since being released by the Miami Dolphins in February. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shared on Tuesday that he is "working the phones," and the eight-time Pro Bowler could realistically become part of a team's plan following the November 10th NFL trade deadline. In ten seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins, Hill caught 819 passes for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns, and while it remains to be seen what he has left in the tank, he is worthy of a roster stash in leagues with an IR spot.--Patrick McGrath
Source: James Palmer
Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter Expects Josh Downs to Bounce Back
#Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on WR Josh Downs:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 10, 2026
“He’s had good energy around here. He’s getting ready for each game the right way. You’re gonna have some peaks and valleys in the career. …
“The story’s not written yet on Josh Downs’ season. I anticipate him bouncing back …”
Nov 10, 2026, 1:29 PM ET
Kendre Miller to Visit Cowboys
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:25 PM ETFree-agent running back Kendre Miller is scheduled to visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. A former third-round pick whose checkered injury history has limited him to only 27 career games across three and a half seasons, Miller was released by the New Orleans Saints one day before their Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Colts, so the team is likely to add depth behind starter Javonte Williams, who is tied for second in the league with nine rushing touchdowns in 2026. In six games with the Saints this season, Miller ran for 159 yards on 57 carries, finding the end zone twice and adding nine receptions for 37 yards.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Todd Archer
Chargers Open to Trading Players on Expiring Contracts
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:20 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot to be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline, but other expiring-contract players are available if the offer makes sense. The Chargers have a firm eye toward the future after starting the 2026 season at 0-8, the only team in the NFL still without a win. The Chargers have shot down overtures on building blocks like quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but they could be willing to deal other names if the price is right. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that general manager Joe Hortiz is "pursuing and active" at this year's deadline. "If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that."--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jauan Jennings Has a Calf Strain, Hopeful to Play Next Game
Keith Hernandez
"Jauan Jennings has a calf strain and we're hopeful that he will be back for the next game..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026
He seems very happy in Minnesota and it's my belief that he will continue with the Vikings"@DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/t4QelVUNNv
Nov 10, 2026, 1:18 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Efton Chism III a Week 10 Waiver Option with Conditional Upside
Patrick McGrath
Nov 10, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III, handling a larger role with teammate A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) sidelined by ankle and knee concerns, has seen five targets in each of the past two games, with his second-quarter touchdown against the Packers elevating him to WR17 in Week 9. Brown will reportedly travel to Germany ahead of a Week 10 international matchup with the Lions, but should he miss his third consecutive game, Chism offers desperation flex appeal against a defense that has been among the most favorable matchups for fantasy wide receivers. A potentially expanded role for Mack Hollins following his first game back from injured reserve lowers Chism's ceiling, but in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, the second-year wideout could stay involved in the red zone.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bengals-Eagles Trade for Arnold Ebiketie Falls Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals' and Philadelphia Eagles' deal for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie on Tuesday has fallen through and will not happen, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The trade falling through is not physical or performance-related, according to sources. The Bengals have been in the market for pass-rush help to bolster their defense for the second half of the season, but they will now need to go in another direction and will not be acquiring Ebiketie. The Bengals were set to send the Eagles a sixth-round pick in next year's draft for the 27-year-old pass-rusher. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals called the deal off because they would have lost a third-round compensatory pick if the deal was completed. It is possible that the Eagles send Ebiketie packing to another team before Tuesday's trade deadline passes. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Penn State is in his first year in Philly in 2026 and has 25 tackles (11 solo) and no sacks through his first nine games of the season. Ebiketie has a total of 16.5 sacks in his four-plus years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:05 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are likely to release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Player Personnel Manual shows that Aiyuk's 2025 salary of $1.17 million should have tolled into 2026 due to the 49ers placing him on the left-squad list, but official NFL records now show Aiyuk as having a base salary of $13.75 million for the balance of 2026. It means that if Aiyuk is on San Francisco's roster at the close of business on Tuesday, his salary for Week 10 vests at $1.52 million. The Niners do not want to give the disgruntled wideout that money, but they will not be able to trade him at that number before Tuesday's deadline. The NFL and the 49ers were putting the squeeze on Aiyuk to refund upwards of $13 million in previously paid bonus money, so it is likely that the former first-rounder sent a substantial portion of that number to be reinstated and force his release so that he can sign with a new team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is the next step towards Aiyuk playing this year outside of the Bay Area, but it remains to be seen how effective he will be if he signs with a new team after missing all of the 2025 season and the first nine weeks in 2026 due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered in 2024.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Falcons Release Kicker Nick Folk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:57 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons released veteran kicker Nick Folk on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Folk gets the boot off Atlanta's roster after going 13-for-18 on his field-goal attempts (including going 1-for-4 from 50-plus yards out) and 17-for-18 on his extra-point tries in the first nine games of the 2026 season. The 42-year-old made 96.6% of his 29 field-goal attempts in 16 games with the New York Jets last year and made over 95% of his field-goal attempts in each of the last three seasons, but the 42-year-old veteran might finally be losing his touch in his 19th year in the NFL. The Falcons had seen enough after Folk missed his fifth field-goal try of the year in the team's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, this past Sunday. Folk could latch on with another team looking for kicking help for the second half of the season, or he could ride off into retirement.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz