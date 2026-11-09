Jake Ferguson Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Nov 9, 2026, 5:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) "should miss multiple weeks," head coach Brian Schottenheimer told Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Ferguson initially suffered a stinger in the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before eventually being ruled out with a knee injury that will sideline him for the short term. The 27-year-old will at least miss the Week 10 game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and could also be sidelined in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. The following week is a quick turnaround for the annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 26, against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. If his knee injury lingers, Ferguson could be a candidate to land on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss a minimum of four games. The former fourth-rounder is not a must-hold in shallow fantasy football leagues. Ferguson has four touchdown catches in nine games, but it has come with an underwhelming 19 receptions for 136 yards on 27 targets. In his absence, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker (groin) will battle for more pass-game targets in Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph HoytComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Deebo Samuel "Hopeful" to Practice Wednesday, Mike Evans Remains Unlikely to Participate
#49ers DT C.J. West will open his practice window on Wednesday, according to Kyle Shanahan.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 9, 2026
Hope is to also have WR Deebo Samuel at practice on Wednesday. Unlikely for WR Mike Evans.
Nov 9, 2026, 5:38 PM ET
Jordan Davis Acquired by the Jaguars
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:34 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy making moves with the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday. In their latest move to bolster the interior of their defensive line, Jacksonville acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a package that includes a first-round pick, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Per ESPN, the Jags sent a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis after already acquiring safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The 26-year-old Davis is under contract through the 2029 season after signing a three-year, $78 million contract extension earlier this year that included $64.4 million guaranteed. He is one of the best young interior pass-rushers in the league after posting career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles for loss (nine), QB hits (six), tackles (72), and passes defended (six) last year. Davis has not been as strong in 2026, but he will definitely be a boost for a Jaguars team that has a three-game lead in the AFC South going into a Week 10 divisional tilt against the Tennessee Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Puka Nacua Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) suffered an MCL/PCL sprain in his knee and turf toe in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders and is likely to go on Injured Reserve, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. This would be a massive blow for a Rams offense that is already missing veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). Without Nacua and Adams for the foreseeable future, L.A. will roll into a Week 10 divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington as their top three wideouts. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson might be their top pass-catchers going forward, although the Rams could swing a trade by Tuesday's deadline to give them some help as they wait for both Nacua and Adams to return. The 25-year-old Nacua has been an elite WR1 for fantasy managers up until his injuries on Sunday, catching 70 of his 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns, but managers will now have to get creative for at least the next four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
49ers Expect More Resolution in Brandon Aiyuk Situation This Week
John Lynch said last week on KNBR that there should be enough resolution in this Brandon Aiyuk saga to discuss the process of reinstatement, etc in more detail this week. So maybe we indeed will finally be getting some closure soon.— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 9, 2026
Since Aiyuk applied for reinstatement before…
Nov 9, 2026, 5:18 PM ET
Rams Will "Explore All Avenues" to Improve WR Room Following Major Injuries
Sean McVay had previously ruled out a trade deadline move or adding a new receiver but said now the Rams will "explore all avenues" as they try to figure out how to move forward after Puka Nacua's injury— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 5:11 PM ET
Gardner Minshew II Undergoing Tests on Elbow/Arm
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:09 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are doing tests on quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow, arm) on his right elbow/arm after he took a blow at the end of the first half in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that there is a chance that Minshew will miss Sunday's Week 10 contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. With Jacoby Brissett now in Baltimore, rookie QB Carson Beck would be next in line to start if Minshew is not cleared to play this weekend. The 30-year-old Minshew predictably fell flat on Sunday on the road in a hostile environment against one of the best defenses in the NFL, throwing for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on 21-for-30 passing. He will be a desperation option in two-QB superflex leagues again in Week 10 if he plays in another tough matchup against a Rams defense that now has All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett back. Lowering Minshew's fantasy value even further is the news that top receiver Michael Wilson is out for the year with a neck injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Brandon Aiyuk Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:59 PM ETThe NFL has reinstated San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the Reserve/Left Squad list, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Pelissero also reports that the league has granted San Francisco a two-week roster exemption, giving the team a brief window to make a roster move. Aiyuk has not appeared in an NFL game since tearing his ACL midway through the 2024 season. While he is apparently healthy and looking to get back into the league, it seems unlikely that he'll be welcomed back in San Francisco after essentially abandoning the team for the 2025 campaign. Aiyuk was a very productive player in his last fully healthy season in 2023, recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 targets across 16 games. Aiyuk could be worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues just in case he winds up in a new situation and gets back on the field for the second half of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Odell Beckham Jr. Signed to Vikings Active Roster Ahead of MNF
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:52 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their active roster ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After opening the 2026 season with the New York Giants, Beckham Jr. has spent most of the year on the Vikings' practice squad but has yet to see game action. The 34-year-old played in three games with the Giants to start the year, but saw just one target and did not record a reception. With Vikings wideout Jauan Jennings (calf) out against Buffalo, Beckham Jr. could be Minnesota's WR3 behind star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. It's been a while since Beckham Jr. held any fantasy relevance, as he was out of the NFL in 2025 and recorded just nine catches across nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Still, he could be worth adding in deeper fantasy leagues if he plays well against the Bills on Monday night.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Joshua Palmer Placed on Injured Reserve
The Bills have elevated S Geno Stone and WR Trent Sherfield Sr. For tonight’s game.— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 9, 2026
They have also placed WR Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve
Nov 9, 2026, 4:46 PM ET
Michael Wilson Out for Season with Neck Injury
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a neck injury, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. While the exact nature of Wilson's injury is not yet clear, it's apparently a serious enough issue that it will sideline him for an extended period of time. The 26-year-old has been Arizona's WR1 in 2026, recording 51 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns on 88 targets across nine games. While the Cardinals still have star tight end Trey McBride as the top option in their passing game, the team's wide receiver room is now in dire straits. With Wilson and veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne (ankle) out, Arizona's wide receiver depth chart is currently topped by the uninspiring trio of Devin Duvernay, Simi Fehoko, and Reggie Virgil. Virgil was the most productive of the three in the Cardinals' Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, recording one catch for 25 yards on four targets.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Ja'Kobi Lane a Deep-League Stash Candidate Following QB Change
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross five games in 2026, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has recorded nine catches for 89 yards on 14 targets. Like the rest of the Ravens offense, Lane had a miserable day in Baltimore's Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, going without a target or a reception. However, the Ravens should get better quarterback play going forward after trading for veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. While Brissett can't replace the injured Lamar Jackson (thumb), his presence may lead to Baltimore becoming a more pass-heavy team. Across 20 starts over the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game. If Brissett continues his high-volume passing in Baltimore, Lane could be the beneficiary. In deeper fantasy leagues, Lane could be worth stashing off the waiver wire ahead of Baltimore's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Packers Not Ruling out Placing Josh Jacobs on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not rule out the possibility of the team placing running back Josh Jacobs (finger) on Injured Reserve when asked on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs suffered a finger injury during Green Bay's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots that will require surgery and could lead to him being sidelined for an extended stretch. The 28-year-old missed the first six weeks of the 2026 season while on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, but he's functioned as Green Bay's workhorse back since returning in Week 7. After Jacobs got hurt against New England, Packers back Kaleb Johnson took over and recorded 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. With Jacobs sidelined, Johnson could be a top waiver wire target for fantasy managers heading into Green Bay's Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Konata Mumpfield a Top Waiver-Wire Option Amid WR Injuries in L.A.
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:19 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets across nine games. However, Mumpfield could soon be in for a significant increase in his target share. The Rams are already without wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), who is on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. The team may also have lost star wideout Puka Nacua (knee), who suffered a knee injury in the Rams' Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders and is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. If Nacua is out for any extended stretch, Mumpfield could emerge as the WR1 in Los Angeles. Pending further updates on Nacua's status, Mumpfield profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers ahead of Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Making Progress Toward Return to Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 4:12 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) could resume practicing this week or next, according to Aaron Wilson, who reported that head coach DeMeco Ryans is pleased with Montgomery's progress. Montgomery has missed three games since hurting his groin against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He did not practice at all in Week 9 and was ruled out on Friday's final report before Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and hosts the Indianapolis Colts four days later, so a return to practice next week would come on a short week. Montgomery is worth keeping on the bench while Houston sorts out the carry split. He had 20 carries to Woody Marks' nine and scored three total touchdowns in his Houston debut against the Buffalo Bills, but averaged eight carries over his next four games. Marks has had at least 15 carries in each of Montgomery's three absences, totaling 52 for 192 yards. He led Houston with 18 carries for 70 yards against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Samaje Perine Gaining Waiver-Wire Appeal Amid Growing Role in Cincinnati
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:10 PM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has recorded 249 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 54 touches. The 31-year-old has spent most of the season to this point in a reserve role behind Bengals RB1 Chase Brown. However, Brown has struggled so far in 2026, recording career lows in both yards per carry (3.9) and yards per touch (4.3). In Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the team split touches evenly between Perine (11) and Brown (12). If that trend continues, Perine could move into flex territory for fantasy managers as a consistent piece in one of the NFL's most potent offenses. In deeper leagues, Perine could be worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos Could Add Offensive Help Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Denver Broncos enter their Week 10 bye at 7-2 with the NFL trade deadline set for 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 10. DNVR's Zac Stevens pointed to running back, tight end, and the offensive line as areas Denver could address. He floated Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as possible fits. After Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean Payton said Denver would discuss what's available. Indianapolis is open to trading Taylor and has held discussions with multiple teams, per NFL Network. A Taylor trade to Denver would cut into Jonah Coleman's role. With RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve, Coleman has turned 36 touches into 192 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the past two games. He started Sunday and outcarried J.K. Dobbins 17 to four. Goedert would compete for receiving work with Evan Engram, who leads Denver's tight ends with 17 catches for 169 yards. Goedert has 31 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns with Philadelphia this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Michael Pittman Jr. Nearing Return, Status Unclear for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 3:35 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is getting close to a return, but head coach Mike McCarthy had no definitive answer Monday on whether Pittman would play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Nick Farabaugh. Pittman stayed in Pittsburgh during the bye and rehabbed at the team facility through Friday. He went on injured reserve Oct. 10 and is eligible to return in Week 10 after missing four games. Pittman said during the bye that he had resumed running and hoped to play in the first game after the break. He had seven catches for 89 yards in three starts, with 58 of those yards coming in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Pittman caught two passes for 16 yards in the first meeting with Cincinnati. Pittman is a bench hold in deeper PPR leagues even if he returns Sunday. Germie Bernard caught at least five passes in three of the four games Pittman missed, finishing that stretch with 25 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Josh Jacobs Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 3:19 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is set to undergo surgery this week and is expected to miss up to three weeks, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Green Bay has a Week 11 bye between Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings and a Wednesday, Nov. 25, visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Jacobs fractured his right ring finger in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the New England Patriots and did not return after four carries for five yards. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Jacobs had trouble gripping the ball after the injury. With MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Kaleb Johnson ran 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Pierre Strong Jr. played more offensive snaps, finishing with eight carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Johnson is the Green Bay back to prioritize on waivers if Jacobs sits against Minnesota. He got the call from two yards out and scored in the second quarter, though half his rushing yards came on one 34-yard run in the fourth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Zenitz
Andrei Iosivas Doing Well, Not Ruled Out for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 3:17 PM ETCincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) is doing well, and they will "continue to work through this week and see where it ends up," according to Laurel Pfahler. Iosivas has been on Injured Reserve since Sept. 26 after having left-thumb surgery, but it sounds like the Bengals are leaving the door open for the 27-year-old to potentially return this weekend against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Dohnte Meyers has been serving as the Bengals' WR3 in Iosivas' absence, but it has not led to any real standalone fantasy value behind Pro Bowl pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Iosivas had only three catches on four targets for 19 yards without a touchdown in the first two games of the 2026 season before injuring his thumb. In the big shadows of both Chase and Higgins, Iosivas belongs on the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues, even when he is back to full health.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Laurel Pfahler
Quentin Johnston Is a Speculative Week 10 Add After First Touchdown
Bruno Mulé
Nov 9, 2026, 3:09 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday, taking a short pass from Justin Herbert 58 yards against Houston. It was his only catch on four targets. Three receptions of at least 44 yards account for 159 of his 260 receiving yards this season. Rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues, Johnston is worth a low-cost bench claim in 12-team half-PPR leagues that start three receivers. Ladd McConkey (back) was active but never took a snap after experiencing spasms during warmups. Johnston still drew the same four targets he saw with McConkey in the lineup against the Rams a week earlier. Tre' Harris drew a team-high seven targets against Houston after seeing three against the Rams. Harris and Johnston each played 60 offensive snaps on Sunday. Herbert injured the middle finger on his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter and said he plans to play Monday night at Baltimore. Backup DJ Uiagalelei targeted Harris on two of his seven passes in relief and did not throw to Johnston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller