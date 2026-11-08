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Sandis Vilmanis Expected to Miss Time

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Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Florida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis (undisclosed) will miss at least two games, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The Latvian forward was injured on Saturday when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson sent him head-first into the boards. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Vilmanis will be properly evaluated when the team returns home from its three-game road trip. Florida will make its second stop on Sunday against Boston. Vilmanis has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 games this season. His absence will open a top-six spot, and Florida must also adjust its second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 8, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee against the Boston Bruins, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Lundell's status is uncertain after he missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Washington. He was labeled day-to-day before the game, so Lundell isn't expected to be out long-term, and his absence could be limited to one game. Lundell recently scored a hat trick, bringing his season total to six points. He has four goals and two assists in 16 games, making him a low-end fantasy contributor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Boston Bruins center James Hagens (back) faces a multi-week absence, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. The 20-year-old rookie injured his back on a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard on Thursday night. "It's definitely gonna be a few weeks," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said after Saturday's practice. "Very unfortunate, it's not a dirty play or anything like that. Just got him at the wrong spot there and so he just needs some time to heal." The Bruins placed Hagens on Injured Reserve Saturday morning. In a corresponding move, Michael Eyssimont was recalled from the AHL. Eyssimont carries some fantasy intrigue as a player who was named the AHL's Player of the Month for October. He leads the AHL with 13 goals and has 16 points in just eight games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Russo
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is penciled in for his season debut Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Russian rearguard missed the start of the season after failing to agree to a new contract with the Hurricanes. He remained an unsigned restricted free agent until Oct. 25, when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal. Nikishin has a point to prove, but his starting position isn't ideal, as the Hurricanes plan to use him on the third defensive pairing. He will also join the second power-play unit. Still, Nikishin had a strong rookie campaign and is worth watching for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ET

Utah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He will miss a fourth consecutive game on Saturday against Ottawa. After opening the season as a healthy scratch, Yamamoto forced his way into the lineup with strong play last month. He has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine appearances. The former Oiler has also been a physical force, averaging two hits per game. Yamamoto's exit from the lineup has coincided with Michael Carcone's return, but he hasn't made an offensive impact from the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel (personal) is available on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. He missed the Stars' last game for personal reasons. Steel hasn't been impactful in fantasy, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games. His struggles are well summed up by the fact that Steel has no points and a minus-five rating in his last five appearances. While Steel faces a favorable matchup on Saturday, he is unlikely to be a difference-maker, joining Justin Hryckowian and Tyler Seguin on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (personal) will sit out Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He's away from the team for personal reasons. Anderson has been one of Montreal's best players recently, posting three goals and one assist in three games. Overall, he has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 outings while delivering a team-high 34 hits. Owen Beck will replace Anderson in the lineup and is worth a look in some fantasy formats, as he has finished on the score sheet in each of his last three appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:10 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) will return from a five-game absence on Saturday against Vancouver. Hyman has been unlucky with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. He has one goal and no assists. Saturday's matchup gives Hyman a good chance to kick-start his campaign, as the Canucks allow a league-worst 4.61 goals per game. In his last four outings against Vancouver, Hyman has tallied three goals and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (lower body) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He's ready for work after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Tristan Jarry (illness) is also available, giving Edmonton its top two goalies back. While Jarry has a better goals-against average and save percentage, Levi has put together an outstanding 6-1-0 record. He is likely to improve it on Saturday night, facing the NHL's worst team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury just three games into the season. Turcotte managed one assist in three outings before his injury. While Turcotte's return would provide Kings head coach Peter Laviolette with another option up front, he isn't expected to make noise in fantasy. In 165 career games, Turcotte has contributed only 13 goals and 31 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:08 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (foot) was activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived James Reimer. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo will compete with Dylan Garand for the top job in New York. He is far more experienced than Garand, but Korpisalo didn't have a great time with the Boston Bruins last season, allowing 3.15 goals with an .894 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Just before puck drop, the team announced that Bahl would miss the game with a lower-body injury and would be replaced by Joel Hanley. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time with 21:55 per game. However, he doesn't have much fantasy value, as Bahl has registered two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits in 16 games. Hanley scored his first goal of the season against Anaheim, but fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Minnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after being hurt in Friday's win over San Jose, Heather Rule of NHL.com reports. McCarron left the ice in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Entering Friday's action, McCarron had scored in back-to-back games. He's been an impactful player all over the ice for Minnesota, recording eight points (three goals, five assists), 32 SOG, and 53 hits in 18 outings. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are likely to receive more ice time if McCarron isn't available on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Heather Rule
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) didn't finish Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He's being evaluated for an upper-body injury after leaving the contest in the third period. This marks another disappointing moment for Voronkov, who has averaged less than 10 minutes of ice time this season and has been scratched regularly in recent weeks. He has no goals and two assists in 10 appearances. Sean Monahan (lower body) also got hurt Friday night, potentially forcing head coach Rick Bowness to make several lineup changes for the next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (lower body) was injured in the second period of Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He exited the action after blocking a shot from Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while on the penalty kill. Monahan assisted Kent Johnson on Columbus' first goal, but his night ended on a disappointing note. Over the last five games, Monahan has provided three assists, but his overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. The 32-year-old sits on six points (one goal, five assists) through 15 games. If Monahan misses time, Adam Fantilli and Charlie Coyle would move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 6, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Utah Mammoth, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He will likely have to sit out a second straight game due to a lower-body injury. In total, Ottawa is currently without four forwards, resulting in Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino joining the top six. Tomasino has hit the ground running since making his season debut a week ago, notching three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. He will try to tie his career high with a four-game point streak on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (illness) participated in Friday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He was back on the ice after missing Wednesday's win over Buffalo due to illness. The Senators look set to have Kleven available on Saturday night against Utah. Kleven is a strong performer in the defensive zone, recording 43 blocks and 29 hits in 16 games. But he contributes little offensively, which limits his fantasy value. He has two goals and one assist this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:37 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) practiced fully on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. The former Vezina Trophy winner sustained a lower-body injury in mid-October and has missed seven games. While Saturday's game against Utah appears to be too soon for Ullmark to return to action, the Senators should have their No. 1 back next week. Ullmark is a key player for the team, with a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Ottawa's save percentage has dropped to .858 in games without Ullmark this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau (hip) was on the ice in a regular jersey Friday morning. The 33-year-old has made big strides in his recovery from hip surgery and could be available for action soon. Huberdeau hasn't yet played this season after undergoing a hip procedure in March. The Flames have missed his creativity, as they have averaged the third-fewest goals in the NHL. In his prime, Huberdeau was a point-per-game player, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to reach those levels again. In 2025-26, Huberdeau averaged 0.5 points, with 10 goals and 15 assists in 50 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:21 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Heiskanen sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's win over Washington and sat out Thursday's game against Columbus. Although there were signs his absence might be limited to one game, he is likely to miss at least one more contest. Heiskanen's injury has created a spot in the lineup for Trey Taylor, while Thomas Harley has moved into the No. 1 defenseman role. Harley logged 28:31 of ice time against Columbus and should have a busy night on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:13 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins will suit up for the first time this season when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The 28-year-old missed the start of the season due to a lower-body injury. He was cleared to play earlier this week, but Timmins sat out Wednesday's contest against Ottawa as a healthy scratch. Last season, Timmins had eight assists, 44 SOG, and 81 blocks in 39 games with the Sabres. Although he doesn't contribute much to fantasy teams, the Sabres rate him highly as a penalty-killer. Timmins will work with Zach Metsa on the third defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Drake Powell

Called Up by Brooklyn on Saturday
Yves Missi

Remains Out for Sunday
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
Nic Claxton

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Jalen Smith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Joel Embiid

Expected to Play Sunday in Chicago
Keegan Murray

Carries Questionable Tag Versus Miami
Lamar Jackson

Out 6-9 Weeks, Plans to Return Later This Season
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Will Play in Week 9
Emeka Egbuka

Expected to Play in Week 9
Deshaun Watson

Expected Back Week 10 vs. Houston
Sam Darnold

Also in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10 vs. Raiders
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Still Sidelined Sunday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Ruled Out Versus Mavericks
Ja Morant

Hamstring Injury Might Not be as Bad as Feared
Brandon Ingram

Remains Out for Sunday
Isaiah Jackson

Won't Suit Up Sunday
Egor Demin

Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Deandre Ayton

Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstatment Being Delayed Over Bonus Dispute
Onyeka Okongwu

(throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Gary Payton II

Good to Go on Saturday
Gui Santos

Back in the Lineup Saturday
Draymond Green

Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Anthony Davis

Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Jaylon Tyson

Misses Fifth Straight Game
Cam Skattebo

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles
Sam Merrill

Misses First Game of the Season
Christian Kirk

Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen

Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Demarcus Robinson

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Pat Bryant

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Mack Hollins

Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9
Elijah Mitchell

Eagles Elevate Elijah Mitchell for Week 9
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Brian Robinson

Jr. Placed on Injured Reserve With Hamstring Injury
DJ Moore

Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Jordyn Tyson

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kendre Miller

Saints Release Kendre Miller
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
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