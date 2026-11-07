Kailer Yamamoto Moved to Injured Reserve

Nov 7, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (personal) will sit out Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He's away from the team for personal reasons. Anderson has been one of Montreal's best players recently, posting three goals and one assist in three games. Overall, he has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 outings while delivering a team-high 34 hits. Owen Beck will replace Anderson in the lineup and is worth a look in some fantasy formats, as he has finished on the score sheet in each of his last three appearances.