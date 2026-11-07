Jalen Johnson Cleared to Face Nets Saturday
Nov 7, 2026, 6:12 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Johnson missed the past three games after spraining his ankle Oct. 31 against New Orleans, a stretch Atlanta went 3-0 without him. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, though he is shooting just 42.1% from the field and 25.8% from deep. Luguentz Dort should shift back to the bench, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu could see fewer touches with Johnson back handling a large share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad RowlandComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Lauri Markkanen (right wrist) Questionable Sunday vs. Minnesota
Lauri Markkanen is questionable for tomorrow’s game with the right wrist sprain— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 6:08 PM ET
Desmond Bane Ruled Out Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:05 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Orlando will be without three members of its opening-night starting five, as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are also sidelined. Bane has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field through eight games. Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain, and Jevon Carter could all pick up extra minutes, while Anthony Black should have more opportunities to create offense for a depleted Magic lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando Magic
Luka Dončić (back) Questionable for Sunday vs. Detroit
The Lakers say Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to back tightness. pic.twitter.com/Xwx5v9BLk3— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 5:02 PM ET
Isaiah Joe Practices, Nearing a Return After Missing Five Games Due to a Right Hip Contusion
Isaiah Joe getting shots up after practice. Nearing his return pic.twitter.com/tlF5Mm1hfd— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 3:55 PM ET
Jordan Goodwin (right calf) Doubtful vs. Rockets
Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (right calf injury management) listed doubtful for tonight's game vs. Rockets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sd0zQa7vbb— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Anthony Davis (ankle) Questionable for Saturday’s Game vs. the Thunder
Anthony Davis (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Thunder, per the Wizards’ injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 7, 2026
Davis missed Friday’s game with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/4qHnsGrFe0
Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ET
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) Probable for Saturday’s Game vs. Brooklyn
A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2026
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Probable
Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation/non-surgical procedure): Out
Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): Out
Jock Landale (left hip strain): Out… pic.twitter.com/sg1y3czuVE
Nov 7, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Drake Powell Recalled from G League
The Nets have recalled Drake Powell from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
Powell will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET
Noah Clowney Questionable vs. Hawks
Noah Clowney has been downgraded to questionable for tonight's Nets-Hawks matchup due to an illness.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET
Jase Richardson Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Jase Richardson is getting his chance in the #Magic's starting lineup and getting more comfortable: pic.twitter.com/rYlHO2R6HU— Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 10:33 AM ET
Kelly Oubre Jr. Could Miss Another Game Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:41 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City. Oubre has not played since Nov. 1, when he finished with 11 points and two rebounds in 20 minutes against Brooklyn. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.1 minutes during his first season with Indiana, but his 25.9% shooting from deep has limited his fantasy appeal. If Oubre sits again, Jarace Walker should remain in line for additional wing and frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:25 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City and could make his season debut. The 34-year-old has missed Indiana's first nine games and was still listed as out Wednesday against Memphis, making the upgrade an encouraging sign. McConnell averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season. If cleared, he will likely face a minutes restriction, but his return would still cut into Quenton Jackson's playing time and could take some ball-handling work away from rookie Braden Smith while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:19 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to inflammation and soreness in his right elbow. Green is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points but remains useful with 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. If Green sits, Al Horford and Charles Bassey could split more time at center, while Yaxel Lendeborg may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:12 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his second straight absence. Hart practiced Friday, according to Newsday's Steve Popper, but New York is giving him additional time to recover from the soreness that surfaced after Monday's win over Brooklyn. His 2.1 steals per game lead the Knicks, so New York will again be without one of its more disruptive defenders. Landry Shamet is in line to stick with the starting group, while Tyler Kolek could pick up a few more playmaking reps after handing out five assists Wednesday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
DeMar DeRozan Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:06 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan (back) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's game against Toronto due to lower-back spasms. The 37-year-old has come off the bench in all six appearances during his first season in Denver, averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes while shooting 40.4% from the field. With Julian Strawther (knee) sidelined, DeRozan should continue seeing steady second-unit minutes, though his limited scoring role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray caps his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Joan Beringer Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 11:05 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a nasal fracture, the team announced. Beringer was elbowed in the face during the second quarter and finished with two points, three rebounds, and one block in seven minutes. The 19-year-old has served as Rudy Gobert's primary backup this season, while Trey Lyles offers another small-ball option. If Beringer is unavailable for Sunday's home matchup with Utah, Lyles could pick up extra minutes while Gobert handles a larger share of the center workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
Sam Merrill Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:55 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) did not return to Friday's 119-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers after getting hurt in the first half, according to Serena Winters. Merrill made his first start of the season with Jarrett Allen (knee) unavailable and went scoreless with three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes. The 30-year-old entered Friday averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from deep. Meleek Thomas replaced Merrill to begin the second half, putting the rookie in position for additional minutes if Merrill misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
Brandon Miller Exits with Groin Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:48 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (groin) left Friday's 119-80 loss to the Boston Celtics in the second quarter and did not return. Miller finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 3-for-10 shooting in 14 minutes before exiting. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, though he is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (thigh) also sidelined, Sion James would be in line for more minutes if Miller cannot play Monday against Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kristaps Porzingis Stepping Away From Basketball
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 8:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) announced Friday that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health. The 31-year-old has not played this season and said he will work with the Warriors to find a solution that makes sense. Porzingis appeared in 15 games after joining Golden State last February, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. His decision does not create any new rotation openings since he has been unavailable all season. Golden State has won six straight while leaning on its current frontcourt, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg emerging as one of the early-season standouts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Brandon Ingram Says He's Close to Returning
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 8:32 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) says he is getting closer to his season debut as he continues 5-on-5 work. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in May to remove a heel spur, with a partial Achilles tear also addressed during the procedure. Ingram still does not have a firm return date and said he will come back when he feels ready. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last season. Once cleared, Ingram should immediately take on a major scoring role alongside Darius Garland, which could tighten touches across the Clippers' wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk