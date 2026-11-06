Brandon Ingram Says He's Close to Returning
Nov 6, 2026, 8:32 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) says he is getting closer to his season debut as he continues 5-on-5 work. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in May to remove a heel spur, with a partial Achilles tear also addressed during the procedure. Ingram still does not have a firm return date and said he will come back when he feels ready. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last season. Once cleared, Ingram should immediately take on a major scoring role alongside Darius Garland, which could tighten touches across the Clippers' wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm YoungmisukComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Jarrett Allen (knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Jarrett Allen has been ruled OUT for Cavs vs. Sixers— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 6:53 PM ET
Scottie Barnes (adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Barnes (adductor) and Quickley (hamstring) have both been ruled OUT for tonight, so the Raptors are down 3 starters (Scottie, IQ and Kawhi) vs the Bucks— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 6, 2026
Poeltl and Anderson are available.
Nov 6, 2026, 6:45 PM ET
Spencer Jones (hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Spencer Jones is off the Nuggets injury report and will be available tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/415IIFhnVf— DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 6:26 PM ET
Anthony Davis (ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Anthony Davis (ankle) is OUT tonight vs. Atlanta, per the Wizards' injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 6, 2026
Jalen Johnson (ankle) is OUT for Atlanta.
More in tonight's gamethread:https://t.co/LkY3jwpv0F
Nov 6, 2026, 5:31 PM ET
Jalen Johnson (ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
Jalen Johnson is OUT tonight.— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 6, 2026
3rd straight absence after being listed as questionable before all three games. https://t.co/9Fi1h0X0zu
Nov 6, 2026, 5:04 PM ET
Kristaps Porzingis Stepping Away from Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis announces he is stepping away from basketball. This doesn’t change his status/situation with the Warriors as a usable trade chip leading up to deadline, per source.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 6, 2026
He said within statement he is working with Warriors to find “solution that makes sense. https://t.co/IN3SgDmFHL
Nov 6, 2026, 4:29 PM ET
Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 3:18 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) is making progress from a partial plantar plate tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Friday. The 32-year-old injured the second toe of his right foot during an Oct. 4 preseason game against Denver and has begun taking part in on-court activities. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season. Jaxson Hayes should continue handling most of the center minutes while Nurkic remains sidelined, and Utah will likely keep mixing and matching behind him in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 3:06 PM ETCharlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, ending a run of nine straight starts to open the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a strong candidate to step into the starting lineup, while Charlotte could also mix in smaller frontcourt looks. Kalkbrenner would have a chance to provide short-term value on the glass if he takes on a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:58 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Boston Celtics, marking his first absence of the season. The 33-year-old opened the year as Charlotte's starting point guard before shifting to the bench when Coby White returned Monday. Schroder is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through nine appearances. White should take on more of the ball-handling while Schroder sits, with Sion James also in line to stay heavily involved. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains sidelined after aggravating the injury Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Available Versus Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:49 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's overtime win over Utah with bilateral patella tendinopathy. Murphy had initially carried a probable tag before being ruled out, marking his first absence of the season. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. His return could send Herbert Jones back to the bench, while Saddiq Bey may see fewer scoring chances after putting up 22 points in Wednesday's win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:40 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets after being upgraded from questionable. Pritchard left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with an abrasion after posting 10 points and five assists on 4-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three. His return keeps Boston's second-unit backcourt intact as the Celtics open a four-game road trip.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Davion Mitchell Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:43 AM ETMiami Heat guard Davion Mitchell had a nice game in the team's defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The guard recorded 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line in the team's 120-100 loss. Mitchell added eight assists, two rebounds, and a steal in the team's losing effort. Mitchell averages 16.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season while shooting 50 percent from the field. Mitchell is a talented scorer and provides fantasy managers with points and assists while maintaining a pretty good shooting percentage. Thursday's effort was a good sign for the guard and he will be counted on by the Heat moving forward.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:32 AM ETMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double double in Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds despite his team's losing effort. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 from the free throw line in the loss and added four assists. Antetokounmpo did not contribute any defensive stats on the night. The Greek forward averages 27.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 56.0 percent shooting from the field. The talented forward is an elite source of points and rebounds as he averages a double double and is a good source of field-goal percentage as well. He is one of the top forwards in fantasy basketball and produces on a nightly basis.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Stephen Curry Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:22 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made six three-pointers on his way to 29 points in his team's 120-100 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Curry shot well on the night, knocking down six of 12 from long range and nine of 19 overall from the field. The All-Star guard added 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and chipped in with four assists and a steal. Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field. Curry is an elite fantasy scorer and a great source of three-pointers made. He scored right on his average in the win over Miami on Thursday night and will continue to be one of the top guards in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Wendell Carter Jr. Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:14 AM ETOrlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double in his team's 117-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Carter Jr. finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a nice performance despite his team's defeat. The talented center shot 10-of-12 from the field and made 2-of-2 from 3-point range, adding a 5-of-6 mark from the free throw stripe. It was a great all-around performance from Carter Jr., who added two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 65.6 percent shooting from the field. Carter Jr. is a good source of points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage and more efforts like the one on Thursday night will help make him one of the best fantasy center assets in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Isaiah Stewart Ruled Out Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:10 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right knee bone bruise. Stewart suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to Indiana and finished with six points and one rebound in 10 minutes before exiting. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Stewart appeared to have avoided a major injury, though he is still undergoing further evaluation. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points on 66.7% shooting in 18.3 minutes this season. Quinten Post should see more time behind Zach Edey while Stewart is sidelined. His next chance to return comes Monday at Toronto.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Devin Booker Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPhoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker tallied 30 points in his team's 117-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Booker shot 11-of-22 from the field, 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in his team's big win. The talented shooter added eight assists and chipped in defensively with three steals. Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field. Booker is an elite scoring guard for fantasy and anything he can add in terms of rebounds and assists is icing on the cake. He is not the best for defensive categories so the three steals on Thursday night were a welcome sign.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Scotty Pippen Jr. Sidelined for Fourth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:05 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a lumbar disc herniation, marking his fourth straight absence. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Pippen could be day-to-day or week-to-week depending on how he responds to treatment. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes through five games. He dealt with a similar back issue in 2024, making his recovery worth monitoring. Cam Spencer should remain Ty Jerome's primary backup after dishing out 13 assists in a spot start last Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Terrence Shannon Jr. Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 9:55 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing two straight contests with a left hip contusion. The 26-year-old had carved out a productive bench role before the injury, averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 22.0 minutes while shooting 39.4% from three. With Anthony Edwards (knee) facing a lengthy absence, Shannon should have plenty of opportunity once healthy. If he sits again, Ayo Dosunmu could take on a little more scoring, while Jaylen Clark may also benefit from the extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 9:41 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 27-year-old has played in all nine games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists off the bench. He is coming off a quiet two-point effort against Sacramento but scored a season-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting in his first meeting with Portland. If Mamukelashvili sits, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia could see a little more run, while Adou Thiero is also available to make his season debut.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report