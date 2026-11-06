👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Wendell Carter Jr. Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 10:14 AM ET

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double in his team's 117-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Carter Jr. finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a nice performance despite his team's defeat. The talented center shot 10-of-12 from the field and made 2-of-2 from 3-point range, adding a 5-of-6 mark from the free throw stripe. It was a great all-around performance from Carter Jr., who added two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 65.6 percent shooting from the field. Carter Jr. is a good source of points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage and more efforts like the one on Thursday night will help make him one of the best fantasy center assets in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBAComments · Join ChatOpen App
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right knee bone bruise. Stewart suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to Indiana and finished with six points and one rebound in 10 minutes before exiting. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Stewart appeared to have avoided a major injury, though he is still undergoing further evaluation. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points on 66.7% shooting in 18.3 minutes this season. Quinten Post should see more time behind Zach Edey while Stewart is sidelined. His next chance to return comes Monday at Toronto.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 10:08 AM ET

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker tallied 30 points in his team's 117-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Booker shot 11-of-22 from the field, 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in his team's big win. The talented shooter added eight assists and chipped in defensively with three steals. Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field. Booker is an elite scoring guard for fantasy and anything he can add in terms of rebounds and assists is icing on the cake. He is not the best for defensive categories so the three steals on Thursday night were a welcome sign.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a lumbar disc herniation, marking his fourth straight absence. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Pippen could be day-to-day or week-to-week depending on how he responds to treatment. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes through five games. He dealt with a similar back issue in 2024, making his recovery worth monitoring. Cam Spencer should remain Ty Jerome's primary backup after dishing out 13 assists in a spot start last Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing two straight contests with a left hip contusion. The 26-year-old had carved out a productive bench role before the injury, averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 22.0 minutes while shooting 39.4% from three. With Anthony Edwards (knee) facing a lengthy absence, Shannon should have plenty of opportunity once healthy. If he sits again, Ayo Dosunmu could take on a little more scoring, while Jaylen Clark may also benefit from the extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 27-year-old has played in all nine games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists off the bench. He is coming off a quiet two-point effort against Sacramento but scored a season-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting in his first meeting with Portland. If Mamukelashvili sits, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia could see a little more run, while Adou Thiero is also available to make his season debut.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 9:32 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies with lower-back spasms. Williams also missed Wednesday's win over Cleveland and will now sit for a second straight game. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds this season. With Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jalen Williams (leg) facing lengthy absences, Aday Mara should remain heavily involved after averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds so far. Kenrich Williams and Micah Peavy should also continue seeing extra minutes while Oklahoma City works through its depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (thigh) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics. Schroder played through a foot issue last week before moving to the bench Monday after Coby White returned, logging 23 minutes against Detroit. The 33-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season. If Schroder sits, White should take on more ball-handling duties, while Charlotte may have to dig deeper into its guard rotation, with Kon Knueppel (hamstring) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (hip) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz after missing Wednesday's loss to San Antonio. Christie left Monday's game against Sacramento after eight scoreless minutes and had started all seven of his appearances before the injury. He is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting just 27.0% from three this season. Zaccharie Risacher started in his place Wednesday but scored only two points in 18 minutes, so Christie has a good chance to return to the first unit. He'll need to get closer to last season's 40.4% mark from deep to offer much fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 10:05 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks with left adductor/groin soreness. Barnes is coming off 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in Wednesday's loss to Denver after also carrying a hip injury tag earlier in the week. The two-time All-Star is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined. If Barnes sits, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamison Battle could pick up more minutes, with Allen Graves another option in Toronto's forward rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 10:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz and appears set to make his season debut. Aldama has missed the first eight games while recovering from right knee surgery in March, though head coach Dusty May said earlier this week that he was "very, very close." The 25-year-old averaged career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 43 games with Memphis last season. Aldama could be eased back in after the long layoff, but his return may eventually cut into the minutes of Zaccharie Risacher and Morez Johnson Jr.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:49 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics with right quadriceps tendinopathy. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while starting all nine contests. If Diabate can't go, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely step into the starting lineup. With Grant Williams (hamstring) also sidelined, Kalkbrenner could be worth a look for rebounds and blocks if he gets the extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:40 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics after his season debut lasted only six minutes Wednesday in Brooklyn. Knueppel had already missed the first eight games with a left hamstring strain before returning with soreness in the same leg. The 2026 Rookie of the Year runner-up averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while leading the NBA with 273 made threes. With Knueppel sidelined again, Sion James should remain busy, while Grayson Allen could also see more shots after scoring 22 points Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:34 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing two straight contests. The 24-year-old is being managed carefully after hamstring trouble also affected the end of his time in Denver. Watson is shooting just 37.1% from the field and 16.7% from three this season, but he has still contributed 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) also out, Meleek Thomas could continue seeing a bigger role if Watson sits again, while Mario Hezonja should stay involved off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:19 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right knee contusion. Allen lasted just seven minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City after banging knees with Jared McCain while setting a screen. He said afterward that he was "alright," which is at least an encouraging sign ahead of Friday. Allen entered Wednesday averaging 15.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 63.1% from the field. If he sits, Evan Mobley should spend more time at center, while Thomas Bryant would be in line for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:08 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards after missing two straight contests with a left ankle sprain. The 2026 All-Star is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists through seven games. Luguentz Dort has started in his place but scored only six points on 2-for-10 shooting Wednesday, while Onyeka Okongwu delivered 14 points and 16 rebounds. If Johnson remains out, Dort should stay in the starting five, with Okongwu also carrying a larger share of the work up front. Johnson's next chance to return would come Saturday against Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 9:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Atlanta Hawks. Davis picked up the ankle issue during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to Atlanta but stayed in the game, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks on 12-for-19 shooting in 30 minutes. The 10-time All-Star showed little sign of being limited, but his status will be worth watching ahead of the rematch. If Davis sits, Alexandre Sarr should have more opportunities up front, while Deandre Ayton could also see an expanded role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 8:49 PM ET

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Pritchard left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with a right eye abrasion, though head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that he appeared to be okay. The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 31.0% from three. If Pritchard sits, Mike Conley and Baylor Scheierman could see more minutes, though Jayson Tatum's return should limit the extra scoring opportunities available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 8:38 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his seventh straight absence with a left knee bone bruise. Missi opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in the following game. New Orleans has since won four straight, with Karlo Matkovic settling into the starting center role and Derik Queen providing plenty off the bench. Queen is coming off 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists against Utah, and both big men should remain heavily involved until Missi returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 8:29 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's overtime win over Utah with bilateral patella tendinopathy. It was Murphy's first absence of the season after averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games. Herbert Jones started in his place Wednesday but scored only two points, while Saddiq Bey provided 22 off the bench. Murphy averaged 21.5 points last season, and getting his minutes and shot volume back up will be key to closing the gap on that production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 5, 2026, 8:22 PM ET

Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, his second straight absence since hurting his right calf Monday against Golden State. Goodwin entered that game averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 21.0 minutes. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season and aggravated that same calf during the playoffs. Ryan Dunn could get a little more run while Goodwin is sidelined after pulling down five offensive rebounds Wednesday, while Luke Kennard remains another option off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Sidelined for Fourth Straight Game
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
George Pickens

Cowboys Remain "Hopeful" That George Pickens Will Play Sunday
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Questionable Against Portland
Cam Skattebo

Trending Towards Missing Sunday's game
Deshaun Watson

Not Expected to Play Sunday
Jaylin Williams

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Iffy for Friday
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Max Christie

Expected Back Friday Versus the Jazz
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Bhayshul Tuten

Finds End Zone While Battling Injuries
Derrick Henry

Disappoints Again Amid Ravens' Struggles
Zay Flowers

Vanishes in Primetime Loss
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Scottie Barnes

Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Santi Aldama

Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Iffy for NBA Cup Clash with Boston
Rashee Rice

Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $3.45 Million in Debt
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out Friday Against Boston
Lamar Jackson

to Become Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever?
Peyton Watson

Iffy for Friday
Jarrett Allen

Listed as Questionable Versus Philadelphia
Jalen Johnson

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Friday's Rematch with the Hawks
Payton Pritchard

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Yves Missi

Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Again Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Absent From Thursday's Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
CeeDee Lamb

Dismisses Idea of Trading his Teammate
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Lamar Jackson

Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
Christian McCaffrey

Back at Practice on Thursday
Breece Hall

Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Emeka Egbuka

Practices in Full on Thursday
Michael Wilson

Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Malik Nabers

Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Christian Watson

Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Breece Hall

Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
TreVeyon Henderson

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Absent From Patriots Practice on Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players