Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable Against Portland
Nov 6, 2026, 9:41 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 27-year-old has played in all nine games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists off the bench. He is coming off a quiet two-point effort against Sacramento but scored a season-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting in his first meeting with Portland. If Mamukelashvili sits, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia could see a little more run, while Adou Thiero is also available to make his season debut.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jaylin Williams Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 9:32 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies with lower-back spasms. Williams also missed Wednesday's win over Cleveland and will now sit for a second straight game. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds this season. With Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jalen Williams (leg) facing lengthy absences, Aday Mara should remain heavily involved after averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds so far. Kenrich Williams and Micah Peavy should also continue seeing extra minutes while Oklahoma City works through its depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dennis Schroder Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 9:25 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (thigh) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics. Schroder played through a foot issue last week before moving to the bench Monday after Coby White returned, logging 23 minutes against Detroit. The 33-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season. If Schroder sits, White should take on more ball-handling duties, while Charlotte may have to dig deeper into its guard rotation, with Kon Knueppel (hamstring) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Max Christie Expected Back Friday Versus the Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 9:17 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (hip) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz after missing Wednesday's loss to San Antonio. Christie left Monday's game against Sacramento after eight scoreless minutes and had started all seven of his appearances before the injury. He is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting just 27.0% from three this season. Zaccharie Risacher started in his place Wednesday but scored only two points in 18 minutes, so Christie has a good chance to return to the first unit. He'll need to get closer to last season's 40.4% mark from deep to offer much fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scottie Barnes Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 10:05 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks with left adductor/groin soreness. Barnes is coming off 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in Wednesday's loss to Denver after also carrying a hip injury tag earlier in the week. The two-time All-Star is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined. If Barnes sits, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamison Battle could pick up more minutes, with Allen Graves another option in Toronto's forward rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Santi Aldama Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 10:00 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz and appears set to make his season debut. Aldama has missed the first eight games while recovering from right knee surgery in March, though head coach Dusty May said earlier this week that he was "very, very close." The 25-year-old averaged career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 43 games with Memphis last season. Aldama could be eased back in after the long layoff, but his return may eventually cut into the minutes of Zaccharie Risacher and Morez Johnson Jr.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Moussa Diabate Iffy for NBA Cup Clash with Boston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:49 PM ETCharlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics with right quadriceps tendinopathy. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while starting all nine contests. If Diabate can't go, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely step into the starting lineup. With Grant Williams (hamstring) also sidelined, Kalkbrenner could be worth a look for rebounds and blocks if he gets the extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Ruled Out Friday Against Boston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:40 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics after his season debut lasted only six minutes Wednesday in Brooklyn. Knueppel had already missed the first eight games with a left hamstring strain before returning with soreness in the same leg. The 2026 Rookie of the Year runner-up averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while leading the NBA with 273 made threes. With Knueppel sidelined again, Sion James should remain busy, while Grayson Allen could also see more shots after scoring 22 points Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:34 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing two straight contests. The 24-year-old is being managed carefully after hamstring trouble also affected the end of his time in Denver. Watson is shooting just 37.1% from the field and 16.7% from three this season, but he has still contributed 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) also out, Meleek Thomas could continue seeing a bigger role if Watson sits again, while Mario Hezonja should stay involved off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jarrett Allen Listed as Questionable Versus Philadelphia
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:19 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right knee contusion. Allen lasted just seven minutes Wednesday against Oklahoma City after banging knees with Jared McCain while setting a screen. He said afterward that he was "alright," which is at least an encouraging sign ahead of Friday. Allen entered Wednesday averaging 15.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 63.1% from the field. If he sits, Evan Mobley should spend more time at center, while Thomas Bryant would be in line for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Johnson Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:08 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards after missing two straight contests with a left ankle sprain. The 2026 All-Star is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists through seven games. Luguentz Dort has started in his place but scored only six points on 2-for-10 shooting Wednesday, while Onyeka Okongwu delivered 14 points and 16 rebounds. If Johnson remains out, Dort should stay in the starting five, with Okongwu also carrying a larger share of the work up front. Johnson's next chance to return would come Saturday against Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Anthony Davis Questionable for Friday's Rematch with the Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 9:00 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Atlanta Hawks. Davis picked up the ankle issue during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to Atlanta but stayed in the game, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks on 12-for-19 shooting in 30 minutes. The 10-time All-Star showed little sign of being limited, but his status will be worth watching ahead of the rematch. If Davis sits, Alexandre Sarr should have more opportunities up front, while Deandre Ayton could also see an expanded role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:49 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Pritchard left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with a right eye abrasion, though head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that he appeared to be okay. The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 31.0% from three. If Pritchard sits, Mike Conley and Baylor Scheierman could see more minutes, though Jayson Tatum's return should limit the extra scoring opportunities available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:38 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his seventh straight absence with a left knee bone bruise. Missi opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in the following game. New Orleans has since won four straight, with Karlo Matkovic settling into the starting center role and Derik Queen providing plenty off the bench. Queen is coming off 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists against Utah, and both big men should remain heavily involved until Missi returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:29 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's overtime win over Utah with bilateral patella tendinopathy. It was Murphy's first absence of the season after averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games. Herbert Jones started in his place Wednesday but scored only two points, while Saddiq Bey provided 22 off the bench. Murphy averaged 21.5 points last season, and getting his minutes and shot volume back up will be key to closing the gap on that production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Goodwin Ruled Out Again Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:22 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, his second straight absence since hurting his right calf Monday against Golden State. Goodwin entered that game averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 21.0 minutes. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season and aggravated that same calf during the playoffs. Ryan Dunn could get a little more run while Goodwin is sidelined after pulling down five offensive rebounds Wednesday, while Luke Kennard remains another option off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:33 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. The three-time MVP shot 13-for-19 from the field in just 30 minutes and sat out the entire fourth quarter after Denver blew the game open with a 41-15 third. It was Jokic's 201st career triple-double and his third of the season, moving him within eight of Russell Westbrook's all-time record. With DeMar DeRozan (back) sidelined, Bryce Hopkins also took advantage of extra minutes and scored a career-high 18 points off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:07 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poured in 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings, shooting 11-for-23 from the field and knocking down six threes. Doncic has now posted at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five triples in six straight games, the longest streak in NBA history. He also became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 to top 300 points through his first eight games of a season. Austin Reaves added 21 points, while Walker Kessler chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Doncic carries the historic scoring run into Friday's matchup with Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Victor Wembanyama Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:01 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama erupted for career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds in Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks, adding eight blocks and two steals. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year had already piled up 29 points, 15 boards, and five blocks by halftime. Wembanyama shot 16-for-28 from the field despite going 1-for-8 from deep and hit the go-ahead free throw with 24.2 seconds left. Dylan Harper added 21 points, while Stephon Castle finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Wembanyama remains the clear centerpiece heading into Friday's game at Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jarrett Allen Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) left Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder late in the first quarter after banging knees with Jared McCain while setting a screen. Allen went to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return, finishing with one rebound in seven minutes. Before leaving the arena, the 28-year-old told cleveland.com, "I'm alright." Allen missed 10 games last March with tendinitis in the same right knee, so his status for Friday against Philadelphia is worth watching. If he sits, Evan Mobley could spend more time at center, with Thomas Bryant also in line for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Payton Pritchard Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:47 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) did not return to Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a right eye abrasion. Pritchard finished with 10 points, five assists, and one rebound on 4-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes before leaving in the third quarter. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that Pritchard appeared to be okay and would be checked again Thursday. The former Sixth Man of the Year was already playing through a right shoulder contusion and is averaging 13.0 points this season. If he can't play Friday at Charlotte, Baylor Scheierman and Mike Conley could pick up some extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Bobby Manning