Victor Wembanyama Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Nov 5, 2026, 8:01 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama erupted for career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds in Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks, adding eight blocks and two steals. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year had already piled up 29 points, 15 boards, and five blocks by halftime. Wembanyama shot 16-for-28 from the field despite going 1-for-8 from deep and hit the go-ahead free throw with 24.2 seconds left. Dylan Harper added 21 points, while Stephon Castle finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Wembanyama remains the clear centerpiece heading into Friday's game at Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Jarrett Allen Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) left Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder late in the first quarter after banging knees with Jared McCain while setting a screen. Allen went to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return, finishing with one rebound in seven minutes. Before leaving the arena, the 28-year-old told cleveland.com, "I'm alright." Allen missed 10 games last March with tendinitis in the same right knee, so his status for Friday against Philadelphia is worth watching. If he sits, Evan Mobley could spend more time at center, with Thomas Bryant also in line for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Payton Pritchard Exits with Right Eye Abrasion
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:47 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) did not return to Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a right eye abrasion. Pritchard finished with 10 points, five assists, and one rebound on 4-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes before leaving in the third quarter. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that Pritchard appeared to be okay and would be checked again Thursday. The former Sixth Man of the Year was already playing through a right shoulder contusion and is averaging 13.0 points this season. If he can't play Friday at Charlotte, Baylor Scheierman and Mike Conley could pick up some extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Bobby Manning
Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:41 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Vit Krejci (leg) suffered a fracture to his lower left leg during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Phoenix Suns, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Siegel reported that head coach Micah Nori confirmed the fracture during his postgame press conference. Portland initially called it a left ankle injury after Krejci went down trying to take a charge from Miles Bridges late in the third quarter. The 26-year-old finished with five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes. No timetable has been announced, but Krejci appears headed for an extended absence. Sidy Cissoko and Chris Youngblood could pick up a few extra minutes with Portland already missing Ja Morant (hamstring) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee).--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Noah Clowney Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:37 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (knee) was ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with right knee soreness. Clowney played 17 minutes in the first half before exiting. The 22-year-old has struggled to build on last season's 12.3 points per game, averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes off the bench this year while shooting 37.9% from the field. If Clowney misses additional time, Moritz Wagner and Danny Wolf could pick up more frontcourt minutes, with Wagner already averaging 11.0 points in a reserve role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brooklyn Nets
Isaiah Jackson Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:05 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Jackson was a late addition to the injury report with left groin soreness and will come off the bench behind Brook Lopez for the second straight game. The 24-year-old handled the reserve role well Monday, finishing with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds in 26 minutes against Toronto. Jackson averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks across six starts, and he should remain involved even without the starting job.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Giannis Antetokounmpo Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:00 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after dealing with a right wrist sprain. Antetokounmpo is coming off 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers and has shown no shortage of production early in his first season with Miami. The two-time MVP is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through seven games. With no restrictions announced ahead of Wednesday's contest, Antetokounmpo remains safe to deploy as usual despite the wrist issue.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:55 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (leg) was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after experiencing left leg soreness in the first quarter. Knueppel was making his season debut after missing the first eight games with a left hamstring strain and finished with three points and two turnovers in six minutes. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while leading the NBA with 273 made threes. If Knueppel can't play Friday against Boston, Sion James would be the most likely candidate to step back into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Jalen Smith Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:44 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (hand) was ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks after hurting his left hand while contesting a shot in the second quarter. Smith entered the night already dealing with a left finger sprain and was cleared to play before suffering the new setback. The 26-year-old came in averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while starting in place of Nic Claxton (hamstring). If Smith misses additional time, Zach Collins should be first in line for more center minutes until Claxton is ready to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chicago Bulls
Jakob Poeltl Back in Action Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Poeltl missed the previous two contests with left shoulder bursitis but returns with Toronto set to face Nikola Jokic and Nate Bittle (foot) still sidelined. The 31-year-old is averaging 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20.2 minutes through five appearances, though he posted 12 points and 11 boards against Orlando last Friday. Collin Murray-Boyles started at center Monday and should move back to the bench with Poeltl available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Alpha Diallo Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:34 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Diallo returned Monday after missing four straight contests and played only six minutes, grabbing one rebound in the loss to Portland. The reigning EuroLeague Best Defender made his NBA debut in the season opener, posting four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) remain out, but Diallo still needs to work his way into a larger role. Until the minutes pick up, he is tough to rely on for fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Cameron Johnson Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:23 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors after initially carrying a probable tag for injury management. Johnson appeared to grab the back of his left leg late in Monday's loss to Portland, but he avoided another absence after already missing three games with a right ankle sprain. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through three appearances and has gone just 3-for-11 from three since returning. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) still out, Johnson should continue getting plenty of opportunities to work his way back into form.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Jordan Goodwin Ruled Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:17 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after leaving Monday's loss to Golden State with right calf soreness. Goodwin is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through five appearances and has been a regular part of Phoenix's second unit. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season, so the Suns have reason to be cautious with another calf issue. If Goodwin misses additional time, Ryan Dunn could see more minutes on the wing, while Luke Kennard and Collin Gillespie may also get a little more run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Santi Aldama Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:08 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Aldama went through a morning shootaround but was later downgraded from questionable to doubtful before being ruled out. The 25-year-old is still waiting to make his Mavericks debut after undergoing right knee surgery in March, though head coach Dusty May recently said he is "very close." Aldama averaged career highs of 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds with Memphis last season. His next chance to return comes Friday against Utah, while Dallas will continue piecing together its frontcourt with Dereck Lively II (foot) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Kelly Oubre Jr. Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:57 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left calf contusion. Oubre was also a late scratch Monday against Atlanta due to a bruised left knee, so this will be his second straight absence. He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through seven games in his first season with Indiana. Jarace Walker should remain involved after averaging 31.0 minutes over his last three games, though the returns of Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac could keep his workload from reaching Monday's 45-minute mark again. Oubre's next chance to return comes Saturday against Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Obi Toppin Cleared to Play Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:52 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing three straight contests with a lumbar strain. Toppin's back tightened up before shootaround in Miami on Oct. 30, but he is ready to return after nearly a week on the sidelines. The 28-year-old was playing well before the injury, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8% from the field. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) sidelined, Toppin should get every chance to return to that workload, which could cut into Jarace Walker's minutes now that Ivica Zubac (ankle) is cleared as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ivica Zubac Available for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:47 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing five straight contests. Zubac sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of the Oct. 25 win over Brooklyn and has been sidelined since. He opened the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds against New Orleans and should give Indiana a much-needed boost on the glass. Jay Huff has been starting in his absence and will likely head back to the bench, while Larry Nance Jr. could also see his minutes trimmed with Zubac back in the mix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Poole Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:41 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing three straight contests. Poole has been out since leaving the Oct. 28 loss to Denver early with a left ankle issue. The 27-year-old has struggled in limited action this season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16.0 minutes while shooting just 19.0% from the field. Dejounte Murray is also back after a three-game absence, while Jeremiah Fears has played well in an expanded role, leaving Poole with plenty of competition for minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Ruled Out Against Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:36 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after initially carrying a probable tag with bilateral patella tendinopathy. Murphy played through the issue Monday, finishing with 18 points in 40 minutes during an overtime win at Memphis. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points through seven games after putting up 21.5 per game last season. Saddiq Bey should have more shots available with Murphy sidelined, while Herbert Jones could take on a little more responsibility. Murphy's next chance to return comes Friday against Minnesota.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Gets the Green Light Against the Nets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:30 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after carrying a probable tag for left calf injury management. White made his season debut Monday after missing the first seven games, finishing with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes against Detroit. His workload should gradually increase as he works his way back into form. Charlotte enters Wednesday with the league's lowest offensive rating, and White should eventually take on a larger scoring and playmaking role. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is also making his season debut, giving the Hornets another much-needed offensive option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Available for Wednesday's Game Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:25 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after carrying a questionable tag with a right shoulder contusion. Pritchard has struggled over his last two games, scoring seven points on 3-for-11 shooting against Orlando before going 0-for-7 for four points Monday in Houston. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes through seven games. With Jayson Tatum (rest) out Wednesday, Pritchard should have a few more shots available alongside Paul George as he looks to work his way out of the slump.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report