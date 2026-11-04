Jordyn Tyson Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
Nov 4, 2026, 8:04 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve opened on Wednesday, and he was listed as a limited participant in practice. Ongoing hamstring issues landed the 22-year-old on IR before the start of his rookie season in the NFL, but he has a chance to be officially activated later this week and make his debut in Week 9 at home against the visiting Cleveland Browns this Sunday. When fully healthy, Tyson was drafted to serve as the team's No. 2 pass-catcher across from Chris Olave. Tyson's return will be bad news for those who have Devaughn Vele rostered, but the rookie is not guaranteed to return this weekend. The Saints will likely ease Tyson into the offense when he returns, which will make him a risky play initially, but the young pass-catcher's upside makes him worth stashing in all fantasy leagues with his return on the horizon. Tyson is currently rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues, but that number will rise drastically once he is officially activated off IR, which could come as soon as this Saturday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
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Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 7:54 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said he "absolutely" believes that running back Ashton Jeanty can still be a bell-cow RB in the NFL, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. "Ashton's a young player and has a really bright future ahead. Glad we have him and all these young players on our roster that are continuing to grow. And it's our job as coaches to develop them," Kubiak said. Jeanty is averaging a paltry 3.1 yards per carry on 108 rushing attempts for 337 yards and one touchdown on the ground in the first eight games of his second season in the league. The former sixth overall pick from Boise State has been much more efficient as a pass-catcher, catching 37 of his 48 targets for 376 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns through the air. With Vegas' ground game going nowhere, they switched things up in the Week 8 win over the New York Jets. Jeanty played a season-low 40% of the offensive snaps and had only two carries for nine yards, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. had a season-high 60% snap share while handling 25 carries for 83 yards. Kubiak said the backfield touch distribution will vary from week to week, although it seems like the 22-year-old Jeanty is shifting away from early-down work for more pass-catching duties on third downs. It's a frustrating development for his fantasy managers, but at the very least, Jeanty should be in the low-end RB2 range in PPR leagues in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Pat Bryant Practices Fully After IR Return Designation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 6:41 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. Bryant suffered the injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and has missed Denver's last four games. The second-year receiver caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown before going on IR, having played 70% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 3. His full participation is encouraging ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, although Denver must activate him to the 53-man roster before he can play. Troy Franklin has taken on a larger role during Bryant's absence, playing 44 offensive snaps in Week 8. Bryant's potential return could affect Franklin's workload, but the rotation behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle remains uncertain. That competition makes Bryant a deeper-league fantasy stash rather than an immediate starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Terrance Ferguson will practice in limited capacity on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 6:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will be limited in his return to practice on Wednesday, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The Rams have opened Ferguson's 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve, but it does not necessarily mean that he will officially come off IR and be active this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. The 23-year-old second-year tight end has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos, but he has missed the required four games and could be an option to bolster L.A.'s passing attack this weekend. His availability on Sunday in D.C. will depend on how much he can do in practice this week. Ferguson is absolutely worth a waiver-wire pickup right now if he is available in your league, as he carries the most fantasy upside among the Rams' crowded group of tight ends, and he could very well operate as quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 2 option behind receiver Puka Nacua, with Davante Adams (hamstring) still out for the foreseeable future. He caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in three games before his ankle injury, and Ferguson is expected to see his role grow as the season progresses.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Bryce Young Listed as Full Participant Despite Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 6:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina did not hold a practice Wednesday, although Young participated in Tuesday's session, after which head coach Dave Canales said the quarterback moved well and was ready to play. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, taking six sacks. Pass protection remains a significant concern, as Young has been sacked 11 times over his past two games while facing pressure on 50% of his dropbacks. Denver has recorded 23 sacks through eight games, presenting another difficult challenge for Carolina's offensive line. Young's participation is encouraging for his availability, but the matchup makes him a risky fantasy QB2 for Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Jake Ferguson Misses Wednesday's Practice With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 6:21 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) did not practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. Instead, Ferguson worked with the training staff after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in the Week 8 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. The 27-year-old is now on the wrong side of questionable for the Week 9 contest against the hosting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but he will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field on Thursday and Friday. If Ferguson is not cleared to play this weekend, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker would both be on the field more with bigger roles in Dallas' passing game, although both of them would still be stretches as far as TE2 streaming options in fantasy football. Ferguson's volume has dried up so far in 2026, catching only 17 of his 25 targets for 115 yards, although he has found the end zone three times in eight games played. The two-time Pro Bowler has not scored since Week 3, though, and he has not surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of his eight games to drop him to TE2 territory in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Deebo Samuel Sr. Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 6:17 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if the veteran could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Samuel suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and missed the following two games before San Francisco's Week 8 bye. Shanahan said Samuel is making progress, but another absence appears likely. The 49ers are also dealing with Mike Evans' Achilles injury, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice, while Demarcus Robinson (ankle) returned on a limited basis. Samuel has recorded 16 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, along with 78 rushing yards, across five games this season. San Francisco's receiving corps struggled to replace his production in Week 7, when George Kittle led the team with eight catches for 88 yards. With Samuel and Evans both uncertain for Sunday, the 49ers' remaining wide receivers carry considerable fantasy risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Niners Nation - Kyle Posey
George Pickens Limited on Wednesday With Hamstring Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 6:13 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all of last week with hamstring and shoulder issues, but he suited up for the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The 25-year-old is only listed with a hamstring injury this week, which is definitely good news, and he is expected to be fine to play this weekend on the road in a good matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He underwhelmed with only two receptions on four targets for 48 yards in the overtime loss to Arizona and certainly has not been as productive in his second year in Dallas as he was during his breakout in 2025, when he had a 93-1,429-9 line on 137 targets across 17 games played for the Cowboys. Pickens has been in the shadow of CeeDee Lamb so far in 2026 with 39 receptions on 62 targets for 533 yards and only two touchdowns in eight starts, but he should still be considered a must-start low-end WR1/high-end WR2 this weekend as the Cowboys look to bounce back against the Colts. Keep him in your starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Cam Skattebo Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 6:06 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to team reporter Dan Salomone. Skattebo worked with trainers on the sideline despite having the Week 8 bye to recover from the injury he suffered during a 42-yard overtime run against the Houston Texans in Week 7. He finished that game with a career-high 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Head coach John Harbaugh continues to describe Skattebo as day-to-day, leaving his availability for Sunday uncertain. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Devin Singletary would likely start if Skattebo cannot play. Singletary scored the game-winning touchdown against Houston and would become a viable fantasy flex option with an expanded workload. Rookie Gregory Desrosiers is the other healthy running back on New York's active roster.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Salomone
Jadarian Price to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 6:05 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price will have "significantly" fewer restrictions on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 than he did in his first game off Injured Reserve in the loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, according to Gregg Bell. It is good news for fantasy managers who have Price in their starting lineups for Week 9, as is the shift from starting quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) to backup Drew Lock for this week, as the Seahawks figure to lean more on their ground game with Darnold unavailable due to injury. Price played only 48% of the offensive snaps on Monday against Chicago and had 10 carries for 29 yards and two catches for eight yards in a game in which Zach Charbonnet also made his 2026 debut. Charbonnet played 37% of the snaps and had nine touches for 29 scrimmage yards. Charb should eventually see more work in the Seahawks' crowded backfield, but Price's upside and increasing usage should make him at least an RB3/flex with upside this weekend against Arizona. In his first four NFL games, the 23-year-old 32nd overall pick from Notre Dame has 38 carries for 148 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and no touchdowns while adding six receptions on 11 targets for 29 yards through the air. Price's first career NFL touchdown could be coming this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Sam Darnold Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 5:51 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after injuring his quad late in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears. Head coach Mike Macdonald described Darnold as week-to-week and said the team does not plan to place him on injured reserve. Macdonald also revealed that Darnold suffered a cracked rib on Seattle's second offensive play against Chicago but remained in the game. The injuries add to a difficult stretch for Darnold, who has thrown nine interceptions across his last six starts. Drew Lock is expected to start against Arizona despite dealing with a right elbow injury, with Jalen Milroe preparing to serve as his backup. Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals in Week 2, with all three scores going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That previous connection provides some reassurance for Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook despite the quarterback change.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
David Montgomery Won't Return This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 5:45 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin), who missed yet another practice on Wednesday, will not return in Week 9 to face the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pro Football Talk. Head coach DeMeco Ryans called Montgomery "week-to-week" as the running back tries to recover from a groin injury that will sideline him for a third straight game this weekend. Monty was injured in an Oct. 11 game against the division-rival Tennessee Titans and missed the following two games. He is not ready to return despite having last week's bye to heal up. The good news is that Ryans said that Montgomery has made "progress," so perhaps he will be ready to make his return for the team's Week 10 tilt on the road against the Cleveland Browns. With Montgomery out again this weekend against L.A., Woody Marks will continue to be a plug-and-play RB2 option for fantasy managers. After acquiring Montgomery in an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions, he has 52 carries for 138 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He deserves to be stashed in most fantasy leagues while he recovers from his groin injury, as Monty will be a key contributor to Houston's backfield alongside Marks when he returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk
Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is not guaranteed to remain the team's primary rusher, as head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that the distribution of carries between Washington and Ashton Jeanty will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, according to Ryan McFadden. Washington handled a career-high 25 carries for 83 yards in Sunday's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets, playing 38 snaps compared to Jeanty's 22. Kubiak previously credited Washington's development and practice performance for his increased opportunities. Jeanty was limited to two carries for nine yards but caught three passes for 64 yards, while Washington wasn't targeted. The rookie remains a priority waiver addition following his expanded rushing role, particularly in standard-scoring leagues. However, his limited receiving involvement and Kubiak's willingness to adjust the backfield rotation could make his weekly fantasy production unpredictable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Josh Jacobs Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 5:36 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs said on Wednesday that he is not worried about missing more time following recent allegations surrounding his domestic-violence case, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "With all the evidence that we have and that they have, at this point it's not one of those things where I'm sitting back on my hands like, 'OK, am I gonna play this week?' It's really just up to them to make their final decision, but I'm not worried about feeling like I'ma miss any more time than I already have," Jacobs said. Head coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday that the Packers are aware of the prior physical-abuse allegations involving Jacobs and expect him to stay with the team moving forward. The 28-year-old missed the first six games of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list after he was charged with two misdemeanors in late August, which stemmed from his arrest in May for a domestic incident. The NFL could elect to put Jacobs back on the exempt list, but unless that happens, he will move forward as their unquestioned lead back. The three-time Pro Bowler has rewarded the fantasy managers who have held him all year, scoring three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) in his first two games, although he is averaging only 2.3 yards per carry on 32 rushing attempts. Jacobs is a must-start fantasy RB for the Packers' Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Breece Hall Trending Toward Week 9 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 5:31 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) remained limited in Wednesday's practice, but head coach Aaron Glenn said he is trending toward returning against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Hall has missed five consecutive games since suffering the injury in Week 3 and was limited throughout last week's practices before sitting out against the Las Vegas Raiders. Braelon Allen has thrived in his absence, rushing for 504 yards over five games, including a career-high 147 yards against Las Vegas in Week 8. Glenn indicated that both running backs would play if Hall returns Sunday but did not elaborate on how the workload would be divided. Allen's recent production complicates Hall's fantasy outlook, as the Jets could continue splitting backfield opportunities rather than immediately restoring Hall to his previous workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Christian McCaffrey Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 5:26 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), who was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, said he was a bit surprised that what bothered him in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was his hamstring, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. It sounds like he has a chance to return to practice and play this week on Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. "It wasn't too bad," McCaffrey said. "I think having the bye week was awesome, but I feel great." The 30-year-old All-Pro RB dealt with a mild left-hamstring strain during the Week 7 loss to the Falcons, but he had last week's bye to rest up, so he is expected to be ready this weekend to take on the Raiders. We will be keeping a close eye on CMC's practice status for the rest of the week. He finished with only 13 touches against Atlanta for 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown, so he was still valuable for his fantasy managers. In the event he does not make progress the rest of the week and is held out on Sunday, rookie Kaelon Black would become a plug-and-play, must-start RB in Week 9. McCaffrey is a must-start in all fantasy lineups anytime he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Kyle Shanahan says Mike Evans Progressing Well in Achilles Recovery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:59 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice on Wednesday, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the veteran wideout has made "a lot of progress" in his recovery from a nagging Achilles injury, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. After initially attempting to play through the injury, Evans was held out of the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons before the team's Week 8 bye. Even after two weeks off, it appears as though Evans is still battling the ailment and could be at risk of missing San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 33-year-old has been extremely productive despite battling myriad injury issues throughout 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. If he's able to return to the field on Sunday, Evans profiles as a must-start fantasy wide receiver against Las Vegas.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Tank Dell to See Increased Workload through Natural Progression
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:53 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that wide receiver Tank Dell will see a "natural progression in his workload" in the coming weeks, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Dell appeared in Houston's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants before their Week 8 bye, which was his first game since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old played just 23 snaps against New York, recording a 43-yard catch on his only target. Houston has quietly assembled a deep wide receiver corps, with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte all providing Dell with competition for playing time and targets. Still, it appears as though the team plans on Dell's role in the offense expanding as he gets healthier. In deeper leagues, Dell could be worth stashing off the waiver wire in case he returns to his pre-injury form.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Dontayvion Wicks Not Seen at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Wicks has been sidelined since Week 6 due to an ankle injury, and he appears to be at risk of remaining out for Philadelphia's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Across six games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets. With Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also battling injury, Wicks could have a chance to play a lead role in the Philadelphia passing game if he makes it back to the field before Smith. If neither Smith nor Wicks can play in Week 9, Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon would likely be the team's WR1 against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
DeVonta Smith Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Smith has been battling a lingering hamstring injury that has caused him to miss two straight games and four of the Eagles' last five. The 27-year-old has been highly productive when active, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, with Philadelphia in the midst of a six-game losing streak and their season spiraling out of control, the team has little incentive to rush Smith back out on the field. If Smith remains sidelined in Week 9 against the New York Giants, Eagles rookie wideout Makai Lemon and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert would likely be the top pass-catchers for new Philadelphia QB1 Joe Milton III.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:27 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley has been battling injury issues for multiple weeks. The 29-year-old has played a limited snap share in each of the Eagles' last two games, but he's been relatively productive in his opportunities, recording 20 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. Given that Barkley has been on the field for the Eagles lately, he may just be getting a rest/injury management day off on Wednesday. If Barkley has suffered a setback, Eagles backup running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue could be in line for increased workloads in Week 9 against the New York Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena