Christian Watson practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Nov 4, 2026, 2:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) is practicing on Wednesday despite having suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's win over the Carolina Panthers, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Watson had to be taken to a local hospital during Thursday's game after spitting up blood, but he returned to the game after being cleared by doctors and finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. Passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that Watson is sore but is "doing great" heading into the team's Week 9 matchup on the road against the New England Patriots this Sunday. The 27-year-old will probably be playing through pain and will not be at 100% this weekend, but he should be active and will continue to be a must-start for fantasy football purposes. Watson has been a top-five fantasy receiver in 2026 as a big-play threat in the Packers' aggressive downfield passing attack. He has caught 42 of his 66 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns already through the first eight weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob DemovskyComments · Join the chatOpen in app
More Recent News
Sam Darnold Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) suffered a quad injury in the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and is now ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Backup Drew Lock will make the start against Arizona. The 29-year-old Darnold also injured one of his ribs in the Monday night loss, so he is banged up and will miss at least one game. The next chance that Darnold will have to return will be on the road in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15. It is no surprise that Darnold struggled against the upstart Bears on Monday, throwing for only 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 17-for-34 passing. Overall, the former first overall pick has not been as good in 2026 as he was in 2025, when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship. Darnold is currently the QB22 in overall fantasy scoring with 1,478 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his seven starts. Turnovers have been the biggest issue holding Darnold and the Seahawks' offense back. With Lock now set to start this weekend, Seattle could lean more on their fully healthy ground game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Eagles name Joe Milton III starter vs. Giants, benching Tanner McKee
Alex Roberts
Alex Roberts
The #Eagles are making a QB change: It’ll be Joe Milton III for Sunday’s game against the #Giants, sources tell @AdamSchefter and me.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2026
Less than a month after signing in Philly, Milton takes over for Tanner McKee. pic.twitter.com/LjNfNpHNjt
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 4, 2026, 2:00 PM ET--Alex Roberts
Cam Skattebo (hamstring) not practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to team reporter Jordan Raanan. Skattebo pulled up with a hamstring injury during the game-winning drive of the team's Week 7 overtime victory over the Texans, but his status has not since been reported on with the team on a Week 8 bye. The Giants placed Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Injured Reserve with his own hamstring injury suffered in the same game, creating a potential path to meaningful work for veteran Devin Singletary. Skattebo will have two more opportunities to return to the practice field ahead of a Week 9 divisional clash with the Eagles, but his status will need to be monitored, and Singletary becomes a priority pickup wherever still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jordan Raanan
Bhayshul Tuten Still Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), fresh off his first career 100-yard performance, was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Wednesday's practice, marking his third absence of the week. The Jaguars face the Ravens on Thursday night, and Tuten's ankle injury, paired with a short week of preparation, has cast doubt on his availability and made him a potential game-time decision. Accounting for four touchdowns in his last two games, Tuten is the fantasy RB1 by points per game since Week 6. If the second-year back is unable to suit up on Thursday, Chris Rodriguez Jr., who scored a 28-yard touchdown of his own in Week 8, becomes a viable starting candidate against a Ravens defense that has allowed four rushing touchdowns over the last three weeks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mia O'Brien
TreVeyon Henderson out due to illness Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is still not practicing on Wednesday as he continues to deal with the illness that kept him out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Henderson first popped up on the injury report on Thursday ahead of the Week 8 divisional matchup, and with the Patriots signing practice squad running back Lan Larison to the 53-man roster rather than simply making him a gameday elevation, some close to the situation speculated there could be more to Henderson's absence than just illness. The second-year player has disappointed in 2026, struggling mightily in pass protection, and his status bears monitoring ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Taylor Kyles
A.J. Brown Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) will not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with the ankle and knee injuries that kept him out of the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins. The Patriots traded a first- and fifth-round pick to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the start of Brown's tenure in New England has been marred by injury and uncharacteristic drops, limiting him to only nine catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns through Week 8. Should Brown miss his second consecutive game, fantasy managers can again look to DeMario Douglas, who finished Sunday's win with 76 yards and a touchdown, as quarterback Drake Maye continues to excel despite a depleted receiving corps.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Juwan Johnson's Slump Could Linger with Return of Rookie Teammate
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter a hot start to the season, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has not reached 20 receiving yards in a game since Week 4, totaling just five catches for 23 yards in his last three outings before the team's Week 8 bye. With first-round rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) reportedly returning to practice after starting the year on injured reserve, Johnson could soon face additional target competition with no obvious end to his slump in sight. New Orleans faces Cleveland in Week 9, and while the Browns have been an average matchup for fantasy tight ends, Johnson is RotoBaller's TE21, with more viable streaming options likely available on the waiver wire.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Butker will start vs. Jets Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 1:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker will be the team's kicker in Week 9 on Sunday at home against the New York Jets, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Butker's struggles from long range continued in the 28-24 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 8, with the 31-year-old veteran making one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries on Sunday. The 10-year veteran has made a career-low 66.7% of his 18 field-goal attempts through seven games so far in 2026, including going just 2-for-7 on kickers over 50 yards. He has also missed one of his 18 extra-point attempts. The Chiefs brought in former Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker as insurance for the struggling Butker a week ago, but so far, Reid and the Chiefs have decided to stick with Butker, even though he has been a liability up to this point. In standard-sized 12-team fantasy leagues, managers should be looking to move on from Butker in favor of a kicker with a stronger and more accurate leg. Butker is ranked as the No. 19 kicker for Week 9 at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Deshaun Watson not practicing Wednesday, remains optimistic for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:51 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is not expected to practice on Wednesday after entering the NFL's concussion protocol this week, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. However, head coach Todd Monken is not ruling Watson out, and he is optimistic that he will play on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off their bye. Fantasy managers who have been using the 31-year-old veteran in two-QB superflex leagues should be formulating a backup plan for this week. If Watson cannot get cleared from the protocol by the start of the weekend, second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders would be in line for his first start of the 2026 season in a hostile environment against a well-rested Saints defense. We will be keeping a close eye on Watson's practice status this week, but so far, he is on the wrong side of questionable. Through the first eight weeks this year, Watson has been a serviceable QB2 in fantasy, throwing for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions to put him as the QB17 in overall fantasy points.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:41 PM ETWhen asked about the backfield split if running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) returns in Week 9 to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said, "Both guys will play," per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has missed the last five contests with a quad injury, but he was limited in Wednesday's practice and is expected to make his return this weekend, just ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline. The 25-year-old should get the green light to play, but with Braelon Allen performing like an RB1 in his absence, the Jets have a delicate situation on their hands if they do not end up trading Hall before Tuesday's deadline. Hall had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and was rewarded with an extension in the offseason, but he has averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games played in 2026 before injuring his quad. Allen has earned a bigger role in New York's backfield going forward, even if Hall sticks on the roster. Going into Week 9, fantasy managers will have to temper expectations for both Hall and Allen if Hall is active, with both coming in on the RB2/3 borderline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall limited at practice Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday that Hall was "good to go" and is expected to return from a five-game absence to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 on Sunday. The 25-year-old might have to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday, though, to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. The Jets' backfield is a complicated situation with Hall still battling a quad injury and also rumored to be a trade candidate with the deadline quickly approaching on Tuesday. Backup Braelon Allen has performed like an RB1 in Hall's absence, too, so if the Jets do not trade Hall, he figures to see his fantasy ceiling lower while sharing more of the backfield workload. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that "both guys will play" when asked about the RB rotation this weekend if Hall returns. If Hall is active against the Chiefs in KC on Sunday, he should be considered more of an RB3/flex in fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Garrett Wilson in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:27 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol this week and is considered day-to-day, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Fantasy managers will now need to keep a close eye on Wilson's practice status this week as the Jets prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this Sunday. If the 26-year-old is limited or out this weekend, both Adonai Mitchell and rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. could be must-starts in fantasy football lineups. Wilson caught six of his 12 targets for 83 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with his 12 targets being the second-highest total of the season. Meanwhile, Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for a career-high 142 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from a finger injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. Wilson has 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns in eight games so far in 2026 and will be a must-start in fantasy if he can clear the protocol and get the green light to play in a tough road matchup in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Emeka Egbuka running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:20 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) was seen running on the side with a trainer during practice on Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Fantasy managers will have to check back a bit later for Egbuka's official practice status, but it is a good sign that he is doing something at practice as he tries to put an end to his two-game absence. He previously was dealing with a concussion as well, but he has since cleared the league's protocol and has a much better chance of playing this Sunday night in Chicago against the Bears. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State has been Tampa's No. 1 receiver this year with Mike Evans in San Francisco, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his six games played. However, the Buccaneers' offense has leaned heavily on the ground game in the last two weeks with Egbuka out, and it is fair for fantasy managers to wonder if that will continue if/when Egbuka returns. Right now, Egbuka should be considered a pretty shaky WR4/flex for Week 9 as he attempts to move past his lingering foot injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Shedeur Sanders Expected to Start Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 12:14 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints if Deshaun Watson (concussion) cannot clear the league's protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The expectation around the team is that Watson may have difficulty receiving clearance by Saturday, although Cleveland has not officially named a starter. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh and passed his initial evaluations before reporting delayed concussion symptoms Tuesday morning. Sanders briefly replaced him against the Steelers, completing both passes for two yards. The 24-year-old started seven games as a rookie in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His limited NFL production makes him a risky fantasy option outside Superflex leagues, while a potential quarterback change introduces uncertainty for Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion Jr.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Jonathan Taylor Still Remains on Colts' Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:13 PM ETWhen asked why the Indianapolis Colts would play running back Jonathan Taylor amid all the trade speculation surrounding him, head coach Shane Steichen said, "He's still on our football team," per Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Taylor looked emotional on the sideline after the team's blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, and speculation has been rampant that he will be the next to go as Indy continues their fire sale ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline. The Colts are asking for a lot in return for the star RB, as they should, but there are likely at least a handful of contending teams that would love to acquire one of the best players at the position. The 27-year-old had a season-low eight carries for only 23 yards and caught four passes for 24 yards in Week 8, but he remains an elite, must-start RB1 in fantasy leagues going into this weekend's game at home against the Dallas Cowboys and their sketchy run defense. If Sunday is Taylor's last game with the Colts, he is going to want to go out in style. If he is traded before Tuesday's deadline, Seth McGowan would become the next man up in Indy as their RB1, so he has become a popular waiver-wire pickup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Micah Parsons Slated for First Practice Since December
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 12:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus injury last December, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old has spent the entire 2026 season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back into action, beginning with individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. Head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated the Packers will take a cautious approach, with November 25 against the Los Angeles Rams emerging as the reported target for his season debut. That timetable remains tentative, and Parsons is unlikely to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The four-time All-Pro recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season, and his eventual return would give Green Bay another proven pass-rushing threat.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
KC Concepcion Jr. Emerging as a Rising Fantasy Option in Cleveland
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 12:01 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has maintained a steady snap share as the season has progressed, playing 71.4 percent of snaps and running 28 routes per game. Concepcion has really thrived after the catch (YAC), ranking in the 82nd percentile, which has driven much of his production this season. While Concepcion has remained involved in the offense, he is not getting a ton of targets, nor has he been extremely efficient on those targets. However, he has shown signs of what he can do, and his route participation and snap share are what are encouraging, and his 25 percent first-read target share means they are designing plays for him to ensure he remains involved. With Concepcion still a rookie in what isn't considered a high-powered offense, there are still some question marks; however, he's intentionally getting involved and is rising among the wide receiver ranks.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Drops Out of Seahawks' Offensive Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:58 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson went from rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 to not playing a single offensive snap in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Wilson appeared exclusively on special teams for seven snaps as Zach Charbonnet (knee) made his season debut and Jadarian Price (chest) returned from injured reserve. Price led Seattle's backfield with 30 offensive snaps (48%) and 10 carries, while Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37%) and handled six rushing attempts. George Holani also remained involved, logging 11 offensive snaps. Wilson had accumulated 403 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while helping fill the backfield vacancies, but the return of Seattle's preferred options has pushed him out of the offensive rotation. His fantasy value now depends largely on injuries creating another opportunity, making him difficult to justify holding outside deeper leagues heading into Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Settling In as a Safe WR3 With Touchdown Upside
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 11:48 AM ETWashington Commanders 32-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been thrust into a bigger role after teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) was injured and will miss the rest of the season. Diggs has been extremely consistent this season, earning six or more targets in every game he's played and ranking 21st in targets per game among qualified wide receivers. He's also 12th in targets per route run and 22nd in fantasy points per game. He's also finding a nose for the end zone, with four touchdowns on the season, ranking third in touchdowns per game. While his yardage is nothing to write home about, Diggs remains a safe WR3 PPR play in fantasy formats moving forward, with his upside depending on whether he gets in the end zone. Fantasy managers looking for a strong flex/WR3 play can start Diggs with confidence.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is set to return to practice Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp in August. Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, and his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain. Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the team was still evaluating when to resume Tyson's practice activities, making Wednesday's development an encouraging step in his recovery. Devaughn Vele has established himself alongside Chris Olave during the rookie's absence, catching 33 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Tyson could eventually compete for a significant role in New Orleans' passing attack, but his lengthy absence makes an immediate fantasy contribution difficult to project. He is worth considering as a speculative bench stash in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill