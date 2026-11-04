Derrick Jones Jr. Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Nov 4, 2026, 8:28 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after missing Monday's loss to Toronto. Jones hurt his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Golden State but will return after a one-game absence. The 29-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 threes in 28.7 minutes through six appearances while shooting 53.1% from the field. Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is also back, which should squeeze Kobe Sanders' minutes after the rookie started Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Jakob Poeltl Could Miss Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:11 AM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with left shoulder bursitis. The issue has kept Poeltl out of the last two games, including a late scratch before Sunday's loss to the Lakers. He has had a quiet start when available, averaging 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes across five appearances. If Poeltl misses a third straight game, Collin Murray-Boyles should remain the main beneficiary after starting at center Monday and posting 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:41 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprain. The two-time MVP is coming off 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers, though he also committed seven turnovers. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field through seven games. He appears on track to play Wednesday, but Miami also visits Golden State on Thursday, making his status worth monitoring on the second night of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kawhi Leonard Begins Return-to-Play Process
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:34 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has successfully completed treatment for swelling and will return to Toronto to begin the team's return-to-play process. Leonard has missed five straight games, and the Raptors plan to provide another update in one week. The 35-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in his first two appearances of the season. Nov. 11 against Boston is the earliest he could return, though that will depend on how his ramp-up goes. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting lineup for now, with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett continuing to handle much of the scoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Ivica Zubac Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:28 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing five straight contests. The 29-year-old sprained his ankle against Brooklyn on Oct. 25 and is averaging 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through three appearances, including a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double on Opening Night. Jay Huff has started in his absence and is coming off 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 40 minutes against Atlanta. That workload came with Indiana down to six available players, so Huff's minutes could come down if Zubac is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:21 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday against the Utah Jazz with a bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since suffering the injury against Utah on Oct. 23, and New Orleans has yet to set a firm timetable for his return. Karlo Matkovic has settled into the starting role and is coming off a career-high 25 points with five threes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis. Derik Queen added 20 points off the bench, giving the Pelicans two productive options in the middle while Missi remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Likely Available Against Utah
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:15 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The issue did not keep him from logging 40 minutes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis, when he finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 5-for-11 shooting. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games after scoring 21.5 points per game last season. If Murphy is unexpectedly ruled out, Saddiq Bey would be a strong candidate to move into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing the last three contests following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Murray's return should push Herbert Jones back to the bench and take some of the playmaking burden off Jeremiah Fears, who handed out 13 assists against Sacramento last week. Jordan Poole (ankle) is also probable, so Fears could see his touches come down with New Orleans getting healthier in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:58 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) will miss a second straight game Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson dealt with the same hamstring last season, when a strain and later aggravation kept him out for stretches and sidelined him for Denver's entire first-round playoff series. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks through six starts, though he has made just four of 24 attempts from deep. Meleek Thomas scored 17 points in his first career start Monday and could remain in the starting mix while Watson and Jaylon Tyson (ankle) are out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Likely Available on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:50 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to injury management. White made his season debut Monday after missing the first seven games, finishing with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes against Detroit while playing under a restriction. His workload should gradually increase, which keeps Dennis Schroder involved off the bench for now. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is also probable to debut Wednesday, giving Charlotte another scoring option alongside White, who remains the Hornets' primary ball-handler following LaMelo Ball's offseason departure.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Johnson Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:37 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after sitting out Monday's win over Indiana. Johnson sprained his ankle Saturday against New Orleans and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 42.1 percent through seven games. CJ McCollum took on more of the playmaking Monday and handed out 12 assists, while Luguentz Dort stepped into the starting lineup and knocked down four threes on his way to 14 points. If Johnson sits again, McCollum should remain heavily involved as a creator, with Dort a strong candidate to stay in the first unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:25 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is probable to make his season debut Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old has missed Charlotte's first eight games after suffering a hamstring strain during offseason workouts. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while becoming the first first-year player to lead the NBA in three-pointers with 273. Charlotte may ease him back after the long layoff, but his return gives the offense another proven shooter alongside Brandon Miller. Sion James could move back to the bench once Knueppel rejoins the starting group.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:16 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls with soreness. Hart finished Monday's win over Brooklyn with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 27 minutes before fouling out. The 31-year-old has scored in single digits in four straight games, but he is still averaging 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals through seven appearances. If Hart sits, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride would both be candidates to enter the starting lineup, with Shamet coming off a season-high 22 points Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:08 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Monday's win over Orlando. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes through six appearances, down from 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks last season. Deandre Ayton started in Sarr's place Monday and would be a strong candidate to do so again if Sarr remains sidelined. With Anthony Gill (back) questionable and Tristan Vukcevic (hip) out, Ayton could continue seeing added frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 7:58 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a contusion. The 28-year-old played through the issue Monday in Houston but struggled, finishing with four points on 0-for-7 shooting in 30 minutes. Pritchard is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists off the bench while shooting 31.0 percent from three. With Jayson Tatum (rest) also questionable and Devin Carter (illness) out, Derrick White could take on more ball-handling if Pritchard sits, while Baylor Scheierman could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jayson Tatum Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 3, 2026, 4:36 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum could be rested as the Celtics are in the midst of an eight-game stretch in the span of 13 days. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season. His absence would leave a big scoring void in the Celtics' lineup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Probable Against Knicks On Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 3, 2026, 4:30 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable with a left-finger sprain against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Smith looks like he will play through the injury to his finger, but he could see his playing time restricted if Nic Claxton (questionable, hamstring) returns to the lineup. Claxton returning would likely push Smith to a bench role. Smith is averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists so far this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Listed As Questionable For Wednesday's Game
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 3, 2026, 4:25 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Nic Claxton (hamstring) is listed as questionable with a left-hamstring strain for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Claxton has yet to suit up for the Bulls this season. He has returned to practice, but his status for playing in a game is still up in the air for Wednesday's game. This is his first questionable tag of the young 2026-27 season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Pours in 33 Points In Pistons Win
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 3, 2026, 4:18 PM ETDetroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham notched 33 points in the team's blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. The Pistons topped the Hornets 124-91 and Cunningham shot 13-of-20 from the field with five rebounds and seven assists to go along with his high-scoring night. The point guard was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and made 3-of-4 from the free throw line. Cunningham was also a standout on the defensive end with five steals to add to his stellar line.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pours in Season-High 43 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:56 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a season-high 43 points in Monday's 117-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, adding three rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes. He shot 14-for-35 from the field and buried the go-ahead three with 32.6 seconds remaining. The 35 attempts matched a career high as Oklahoma City leaned heavily on him with Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee), Cason Wallace (shoulder), and Alex Caruso (ankle) sidelined. With several key pieces still unavailable, Gilgeous-Alexander should continue carrying a massive offensive workload in Wednesday's rematch with Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Notches Second 40-Point Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:49 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome poured in 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in Monday's 135-134 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 14-for-22 from the field and 5-for-6 from three, scoring Memphis' final nine points of regulation to force overtime. It was Jerome's second 40-point effort of the season after dropping a career-high 45 in the opener. He is averaging 28.2 points and 5.7 assists through six appearances and remains the focal point of Memphis' offense heading into Wednesday's matchup with Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA