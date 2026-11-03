Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Nov 3, 2026, 10:23 AM ETDallas owner Jerry Jones said that wide receiver George Pickens "needs the ball coming his way more." Jones made the statement while speaking on 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday. Pickens had just 48 receiving yards on two receptions and four targets in the team's Week 8 overtime loss to Arizona. He has 533 receiving yards and two scores on 39 receptions and 62 targets across eight games played overall this season. Pickens had 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 93 catches and 137 targets in his first season with Dallas. Pickens dealt with shoulder and hamstring injuries coming into Week 8, but played after being listed as questionable. His next chance to start delivering more will come against Indianapolis in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
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Ravens Sign Kedon Slovis to Active Roster
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 3, 2026, 10:11 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens added quarterback Kedon Slovis to its active roster, signing him off the Green Bay practice squad. The signing gives the Ravens another QB option for Thursday night as Lamar Jackson (thumb) is out and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) is also dealing with an injury. Joe Fagnano (ankle) had been the team's third QB, but is also dealing with an ailment. Fagnano, Austin Reed, and Slovis are now the top quarterback options for the team's Week 9 Thursday game against Jacksonville. Fagnano completed 10 of his 21 passes in Week 8 for 91 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception; he had three rushing yards on three attempts. Slovis got in two regular games while with Arizona in 2025, but attempted just two passes. Reed was signed to the team's practice squad on Monday; he has only appeared in preseason games so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tom Pelissero
Ryan Flournoy Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:59 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is a solid option to consider from the waiver wire this week, especially with uncertainty swirling around his teammate George Pickens. Pickens has reportedly been dealing with hamstring tightness during games and has also been listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue. While he hasn't missed any games, his effectiveness has been limited. He's also become a buzzy name in the trade market leading up to the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 10. If Pickens misses time or is traded, Flournoy would be a great pickup. He's already involved in the Cowboys' passing game, catching at least three passes in five straight games and finding the end zone in two of his last three contests. He's a borderline add already in deep leagues in his current role, but if he gets more targets and opportunities, he could end up being a great speculative stash from the waiver wire coming into Week 9.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Becoming a Viable Streaming Option Once Again
Clarkson Ems
Clarkson Ems
Nov 3, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith had another strong fantasy performance in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Geno has now surpassed 250 passing yards in three consecutive games, throwing for 829 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions over that time. It's not perfect, but it never is with Geno, and after a truly embarrassing 2025 season with the Raiders, he is once again a usable, matchup-dependent streaming option. While he shouldn't be streamed with much confidence in his Week 9 matchup against Kansas City, his schedule after that becomes much more playable, squaring off against the Bills, Chargers, and Dolphins, followed by their bye in Week 13. Geno is worth a roster spot in deeper leagues, but fantasy managers should remain selective about when they actually trust him in their starting lineups.--Clarkson Ems
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary A Smart Waiver Wire Snag
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is a very interesting option from the waiver wire as his team returns from the bye week for a road matchup against the Eagles. Singletary is coming off his best game of the season and could be in position for a much larger role for Big Blue in the next few weeks. Singletary had his best fantasy game of the season in Week 7, scoring his first touchdown of the year and running for 41 yards on five carries while adding three catches for 14 receiving yards. Coming out of that game and a Week 8 bye, Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) was placed on IR, and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is day-to-day and could end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, according to coach John Harbaugh. Singletary could be the last running back standing if Skattebo is sidelined, but even if Skattebo plays through the issue, Singletary seems set for a large enough role in the next few weeks to be an excellent addition from the Week 9 waiver wire.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Worth a Speculative Add After Encouraging Usage
Clarkson Ems
Clarkson Ems
Nov 3, 2026, 9:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins saw an uptick in usage in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons before their Week 8 bye. With both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined, Watkins played 75% of snaps, ran 30 routes, and saw six targets, catching three for 56 scoreless yards. He led the 49ers wide receivers in both targets and air yards (101 yards for a 34% share) against Atlanta. He is the definition of an explosive playmaker who has turned just six receptions on the season into 138 yards, an average of 23 yards per reception. But with both Evans and Samuel expected back in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, his fantasy appeal has dropped significantly and should only be stashed in deeper leagues where his value could once again skyrocket with any more injuries to the 49ers' receiving corps.--Clarkson Ems
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Not Worth a Roster Spot Despite Touchdown
Clarkson Ems
Clarkson Ems
Nov 3, 2026, 9:42 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. had his best box score of the season in Week 8, catching all three targets for 46 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. However, there is still no reason to roster him, even with a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. He simply does not have the usage needed to justify rostering him in any league. In Week 8, Coleman had a 26% snap share and only ran a route on 19% of dropbacks. That was well behind Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Malik Washington, who all had route shares over 70%. With Miami still ranking 31st in pass rate over expectation, there just isn't enough volume to justify rostering Coleman moving forward.--Clarkson Ems
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Retains Deep-League Value
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:40 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd never realized his full potential while filling in for Josh Jacobs earlier in the season, but he is still worth a roster spot in deep leagues even now that Jacobs has returned. Lloyd played ahead of Pierre Strong Jr. in each of the two weeks since Jacobs returned to action, and he would likely take over as the primary option once again if Jacobs is sidelined by an injury or further off-field trouble. Lloyd has nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 24 yards in the two games since Jacobs returned and will likely continue to chip in a few touches each game as a change-of-pace option behind Jacobs. He is worth holding in standard-sized leagues if better running back options are available, but he does still have enough potential value to be a solid speculative stash in deeper leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis A Strong Streaming Option for Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has been much better for fantasy football in the last few weeks, and he's a QB to consider as an emergency option from the waiver wire if you need bye-week help or are in a two-QB league. Willis brings dual-threat upside and has at least two total touchdowns in each of his last three games. He threw for one score and ran for another against the Bengals with a season-high 74 rushing yards in Week 5 before the bye week. In Week 7, he led the Dolphins to their only win of the season with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns while running for a third score against the Jets. In Week 8's loss to the Patriots, Willis only had two rushing yards but threw two touchdowns and racked up 211 passing yards. In Week 9, he gets a great matchup against the Lions, who have been the most favorable matchup in the NFL for QBs this season. If you need QB help from the waiver wire, Willis is one of the best widely available streaming options to consider.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:21 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) completed his return from reconstructive knee surgery under 10 months ago and made his season debut on Monday Night Football against the Bears. Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37% of offensive snaps), which was second on the team at his position behind only rookie Jadarian Price (48%). Charbonnet took his six carries for 23 rushing yards and added three catches for six receiving yards on four targets. He has a short week of recovery before Week 9's matchup with the Cardinals, and his uncertain workload and role in the timeshare make him a high-risk play on Sunday. He is definitely worth adding or holding in all formats since he has such a high ceiling if he claims most of the work in Seattle's backfield, but he may take some time to get back to full speed.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:13 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from IR before Monday night's matchup with the Bears and led the backfield in snaps. He played 30 snaps (48%) and finished with 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and two catches on four targets for eight receiving yards. He played more than Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was making his season debut, but neither running back was especially productive in the team's 34-17 home loss to the Bears. Price has flashed some explosiveness and potential in his limited time this season, and he brings a very high ceiling if he can claim most of the work in Seattle's backfield. The uncertain timeshare does make him a risky play next week against the Cardinals, but he looked healthy in his return and could make an impact going forward.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Shines in Convincing Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 3:25 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 road win against the Seattle Seahawks. He added a single yard on two carries. Following a Seattle three-and-out to open the game, Williams and the Bears' offense marched down the field on an 18-play, 80-yard TD drive that chewed up more than half the quarter and set the tone early. The USC product couldn't eclipse 300 passing yards for a third consecutive outing, but was sublime against an elite pass defense. Seattle had allowed just 144.4 yards per game through the air through Week 7 -- a figure Williams hit by halftime. With the offense healthy and humming, the 24-year-old burgeoning superstar will lead Chicago into a Week 9 home matchup against a surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, before a week of rest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Emerging as a Consistent Presence in Chicago's Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 3:08 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught seven passes for 65 yards on nine targets in a 34-17 win over the hosting Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Monday marked the second straight game in which the former Michigan Wolverine led or tied for the team lead in targets, and it was the fourth time in his last five that he'd recorded at least six grabs. Loveland's fourth-quarter fumble is the only ding on his ledger in an otherwise strong outing against an imposing Seattle defense. Back in fantasy managers' good graces after a string of recent success, the Washington native -- along with the rest of Chicago's attack -- is on an upward trajectory. They'll face one more formidable test on defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night before a bye in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Continues to Carve Out Key Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:50 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in seven of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-year-old put together another solid performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, tying tight end Colston Loveland for Chicago's lead in receptions and targets. While Burden failed to lead the team in receiving yards for a third straight game, he yet again made an impact on significantly fewer snaps than his positional cohorts. The only qualm owners may have with the former second-round pick is that most of his damage has been done in the first half. Still, he's a featured part of the offense and holds considerable fantasy value despite operating in a somewhat part-time role. Burden and the Bears will face another tough ask in Week 9 against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:35 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in his team's 34-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He added 10 yards and two receptions on three targets. Swift's efficiency tapered off against what's been a staunch Seattle defense, but he rewarded fantasy managers with his second hat trick thus far. The 27-year-old is up to a sterling seven touchdowns over his last four appearances, and set a new career high with his tenth rushing score of the campaign. Swift has been asked to shoulder a heavy load, tallying 49 totes over the last two weeks, which account for the most in a two-game stretch in his career. He'll likely lose some of the workhorse volume he's experienced when backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) rejoins the fold. However, Swift remains a strong RB2 play most weeks with superb touchdown upside. Chicago will line up for a Week 9 home matchup against an underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense next time out.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Monday night's 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Smith-Njigba shone again despite quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to a 50% completion rate against a new-look Bears defense. It's the seventh time in 2026 that the fourth-year pro has surpassed 100 receiving yards, and his sixth outing with 11 or more targets. No other Seattle pass catcher gained more than 26 yards or had more than three receptions in Week 8. Smith-Njigba is averaging a ludicrous 123.1 receiving yards per game and has collected 56 more targets (89) than his next-closest teammate, tight end AJ Barner. As essentially the only show in town, the Ohio State product is a locked-in weekly elite WR1. The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column next weekend when they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 11:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is a priority waiver wire target heading into Week 9. Some of this week's waiver wire targets are short-term streamers, but Williams actually has fantasy appeal for the remainder of the season. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, leaving Williams as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs. In his first game with the expanded role on Sunday, Williams caught five of seven targets for 54 yards while handling a season-high (and, therefore, career-high) 83% snap share. The rookie out of Clemson has repeatedly proven to be a reliable target for Jayden Daniels throughout the first half of the season, and his fantasy outlook will only improve in the second half of the year as he handles more volume. He should be treated as a weekly WR3 in PPR leagues, and he'll have additional upside once he gets back in the touchdown column. After all, Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 11:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan should be stashed in most 12+ team fantasy football leagues ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 10. There have been plenty of trade rumors circulating around Jonathan Taylor, and if he ends up being dealt, McGowan would take over as Indianapolis' undisputed No. 1 running back. It would take a lot for the Colts to trade Taylor, but it does seem like the rumors have been gaining steam over the last couple of days. Indianapolis has done a good job getting McGowan more involved lately, as he played 34% of the snaps in Week 7 and has totaled 17 touches across his last two games. The 25-year-old rookie from Kentucky would be the Colts' top fantasy running back if Taylor gets dealt, but even then, he'd likely rank as a high-end RB3 with a moderately low floor. After all, Indianapolis looks pretty weak on offense, so there may not be a ton of high-value touches for McGowan, even if he does end up leading the backfield throughout the second half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dolphins Sticking with Zane Gonzalez at Kicker
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:52 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jeff Hafley told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Gonzalez's job security was called into question after he missed a field goal in the Dolphins' loss against the Patriots on Sunday, but it sounds like his roster spot is safe for at least one more week. The missed kick is certainly a blemish on his stats, but Gonzalez has still been respectable, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals in two games since joining the team. With that being said, the Dolphins don't score quite enough to get Gonzalez on the weekly fantasy radar, and we can't ignore last week's missed kick entirely. There are better streaming options than Gonzalez for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Furones
Joe Fagnano Estimated as a Limited Participant on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. It has been a whirlwind 36 hours for Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn. He opened Week 8 as a healthy scratch and the Ravens' emergency third quarterback, but he quickly got thrust into action with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) suffering injuries mid-game. All signs point to Jackson and Huntley missing Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars in Week 9, which would leave Fagnano in line to start. With that being said, he's dealing with an injury of his own, and he isn't a lock to play quite yet. Tuesday's injury report will paint a much clearer picture of Fagnano's availability on a short week. If he isn't able to suit up, the Ravens would likely turn to Austin Reed, who they signed to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. If Fagnano does play, he'll rank as an unappealing QB3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill Limited on Monday's Practice Estimation
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. The Ravens didn't actually practice on Monday, but if they had, Hill would have been less than 100%. It will be important for managers to keep an eye on his status following Tuesday's practice session, which will offer insight into whether he might suit up for Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Hill has maintained low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues this year, and he could see an increased volume share this week if the Ravens check the ball down more with Joe Fagnano (ankle) projected to start at quarterback. If Hill ends up missing Week 9, Derrick Henry would be the only Ravens running back even worth considering for fantasy lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens