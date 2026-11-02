Evgeni Malkin Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Nov 2, 2026, 5:21 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) wasn't available for Monday's practice. He has been labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury, leaving him questionable for Tuesday's contest against Vegas. Malkin has done a decent job in his 21st NHL campaign, recording 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. While losing Malkin would be a major blow for Pittsburgh, Justin Brazeau (lower body) is available for his season debut Tuesday. On Monday, the Penguins recalled Brazeau from a conditioning stint in the AHL, where he notched one assist in two games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Jacob Markstrom Back in Action Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:15 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) will return to the crease on Monday against Detroit. He's been unavailable for five games since sustaining an upper-body injury at practice. Markstrom's second stint in Florida is off to a good start. He carries a 3-1-1 record and has posted a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout. On Monday, Markstrom faces a dangerous Detroit team that has averaged 3.57 goals over the last seven games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bowen Byram Remains Out Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:09 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss an eighth straight game on Monday against Colorado. Byram has been back on the ice lately, but he's been wearing a non-contact jersey and hasn't been medically cleared to return. In his first year in Chicago, Byram has appeared in only six games, producing one assist. The 25-year-old averages nearly 25 minutes of ice time and will be under pressure to increase his offensive production once he's back in the lineup, having signed a huge six-year, $75 million contract extension in the offseason.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Claude Giroux Notches Two Points Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:32 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Claude Giroux registered a goal and an assist against Anaheim on Sunday in a 6-3 loss. Led by Giroux, the Senators raced to a three-goal lead in the first period, but the Ducks staged a stunning comeback. Giroux ended a three-game scoring drought and recorded his second multi-point performance of the season. Although Giroux is only a few weeks away from his 39th birthday, he continues to make a positive impact in Ottawa. The 20-year veteran has amassed 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season, leading all forwards on his team with a plus-seven rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cutter Gauthier Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:28 AM ETAnaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Ottawa. His even-strength goal in the second period sparked a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, and Gauthier had two power-play goals in the third, including the game-winner. He joined Paul Kariya as the only two Ducks players to record multiple hat tricks before age 23. Fantasy managers who were patient with Gauthier during his dry spell last month have been handsomely rewarded. Anaheim's rising star has scored five goals across the last two games and has strung together a four-game point streak. Gauthier has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 13 games this season and is tied for the league lead with six power-play goals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Cooley Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:23 AM ETUtah Mammoth center Logan Cooley scored in a third consecutive game on Sunday against Philadelphia, adding an assist in a 6-3 loss. Cooley helped Dmitri Simashev score an even-strength goal in the first period and popped up with a power-play marker in the third. He has potted five goals in total during his current streak and has seven goals in his last five outings. Early in the season, Cooley has been a point-per-game player, with eight goals and nine assists in 15 games. He's taken his game to a new level and has a chance to match his career-best goal streak when the Utah faces Toronto on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Maxim Shabanov Pots Another Goal Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:18 AM ETMinnesota Wild right wing Maxim Shabanov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington, marking his third goal in four games. Shabanov's offseason move to Minnesota flew under the radar after his disappointing campaign with the New York Islanders, but he's starting to draw attention. In 15 outings, the Russian forward has tallied five goals and 10 points. Shabanov was highly prolific in the KHL before moving to North America. While he's unlikely to match that level of productivity in the NHL, Shabanov appears to have found his groove and has been an effective middle-six piece for the Wild.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Evan Bouchard Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:14 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists as the team pushed aside the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. He set up two even-strength goals in the first period and scored on the power play in the second. Another productive outing made Bouchard only the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record as many as 25 points through the first 15 games of a season. Bouchard boasts eight goals and 18 assists. He already has seven multi-point performances this season. Bobby Orr holds the NHL record for most points by a defenseman in a single season, with 139 in 1970-71. It's incredibly difficult to break, but Bouchard's current scoring rate exceeds Orr's.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Stankoven Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:08 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven factored in three goals during Sunday's dominant 7-0 victory over Winnipeg. He had one goal and two assists, including a power-play helper. Stankoven became the 10th player in the league to reach double figures in goals this season. He's also had five assists in 16 games. Six of Stankoven's goals have come in his last six appearances. Even with Taylor Hall (upper body) on the shelf, Carolina's second line has continued to play well, keeping Stankoven's fantasy value high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Pyotr Kochetkov Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:03 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov remained undefeated on Sunday against Winnipeg, recording a 26-save shutout in a 7-0 victory. He set a new franchise record with a 10-game winning streak, becoming only the ninth netminder born outside North America to win 10 consecutive starts. After missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign, Kochetkov was a fantasy afterthought heading into this season. But he's been spectacular so far, ranking among the top three in goalie wins (10), save percentage (.929), and goals-against average (1.49). Yet Kochetkov remains available in some fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Matthew Wood Moves to Seattle
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:58 PM ETForward Matthew Wood was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Shane Wright. The Predators decided to part ways with Wood after seeing his game stagnate this season. After a 30-point campaign, he's totaled only three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games. Wright has also struggled to find form, so this transaction could benefit everyone involved. Wood is finishing his entry-level contract this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer unless the Kraken agree to a new deal with him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:48 PM ETThe Nashville Predators acquired forward Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Matthew Wood. After being the fourth-overall pick in 2022, Wright never got going in Seattle and now gets a fresh start. This season, Wright has scored three goals and four points in 14 games. Things started well for Wright, as he went scoreless only once in the first four games. However, he quickly lost momentum. Wright is in the final year of his entry-level contract and must improve his numbers in Nashville to earn a lucrative extension.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kailer Yamamoto Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:39 PM ETUtah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) is day-to-day after exiting the lineup for Sunday's contest against Philadelphia. Yamamoto has surprised many with his production this season, but he's suffered a slight setback due to an upper-body injury. In nine outings, Yamamoto has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) while averaging two hits per game. Michael Carcone (upper body) filled Yamamoto's spot in the lineup Sunday after sitting out nine games. Yamamoto's first chance to return comes Tuesday night against Toronto.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Pulock Faces Multi-Week Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) will miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Pulock sat out his first game of the season when the Islanders hosted Edmonton on Saturday. With him out for a minimum of two weeks, the team knows it won't have Pulock in the lineup for at least five more games. Pulock has been busy on the defensive end with 23 blocks and 11 hits in 13 games. Offensively, he's done very little this season, recording one assist and no goals on eight SOG. Matthew Kessel replaced Pulock on the blue line Saturday, but he logged a quiet 14:00 of action and isn't expected to be a major factor going forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pavel Mintyukov Available Against Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:20 PM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will return to the lineup on Sunday night against Ottawa. He has been on the shelf for four games with a lower-body injury. Mintyukov has been quiet this season, recording two assists, five SOG, and 16 blocks in nine games. His power-play time has dried up, limiting Mintyukov's chances of making an offensive impact. The 22-year-old will skate on the second defensive pairing against the Senators.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Eeli Tolvanen Expected to Be Available Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 5:12 PM ETNew York Rangers winger Eeli Tolvanen (personal) was on the ice during Sunday's optional morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. This suggests Tolvanen will be available on Sunday against Edmonton. For two straight Fridays, Tolvanen hasn't been at practice for personal reasons. So far, Tolvanen hasn't made much of an impact in New York. He has four points (three goals, one assist), 15 SOG, and 19 hits in 14 games. The Finnish forward hasn't added any points in seven straight games, so fantasy managers should look past him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mollie Walker
Jacob Fowler Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 10:13 AM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler produced another winning performance on Saturday, making 25 saves in a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old became the second-youngest American netminder in NHL history to win seven consecutive starts. Fowler is also the second-youngest in franchise history to do so. He's stepped up big time in a situation where the team has lost several offensive threats to injury. Fowler will head into the new week carrying a 7-1-0 record, ranking second in the league with a .932 save percentage and fifth with a 1.84 goals-against average.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Sidney Crosby Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 10:06 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had his best offensive outing of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Crosby's first three-point outing of the season tied him with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He also set a new NHL record for most assists with one franchise. While this was an impressive performance from the Penguins captain, Crosby's overall production has been disappointing in 2026-27. He's had only 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 14 games. On the power play, Crosby has been limited to one goal and one assist. Crosby is likely to increase his scoring rate as the season progresses.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cale Makar Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 9:55 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was in a giving mood on Halloween, helping lead a 5-2 win over Calgary with four assists. He had three even-strength helpers and one on the power play. This was Makar's fourth four-assist effort with the Avalanche, tying him for the sixth-most in franchise history. The star defenseman entered the matchup against his hometown team with a three-game point drought. Makar has struggled for consistency all season, but he's still among the league's highest-scoring defensemen. Across 13 outings, Makar has amassed 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tristan Jarry Records Second Straight Shutout
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 9:46 AM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry posted his second consecutive shutout on Saturday, stopping 18 pucks in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Jarry has taken over the starter's role after Devon Levi (undisclosed) went down and has made a strong impression. He's only the sixth netminder in Oilers history to record back-to-back shutouts. The recent impressive performances have improved Jarry's record to 4-1-2. He has a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The 31-year-old looks like a great fantasy option right now. Not only is he in top form, but Edmonton's high-octane offense also puts him in a great spot to collect wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Warren Foegele Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 9:41 AM ETOttawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (knee) has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks. After missing a pair of contests already this week, it's been confirmed that Foegele isn't expected to make a quick return. The 30-year-old has spent time in the top six this season and has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games. The Senators have also lost Andre Burakovsky (lower body) for at least three weeks, giving Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino a chance to make their season debuts in Saturday's matchup with San Jose. Tomasino was on the second line and recorded an assist, but he logged only 12:10 of ice time, so fantasy managers shouldn't get excited.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN