Ty Jerome Set to Return Monday
Nov 2, 2026, 8:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing Saturday's win over Sacramento. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, though he was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his last appearance. Cam Spencer filled in nicely Saturday, handing out 13 assists without a turnover. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is doubtful, so Spencer should still have room for a meaningful reserve role even with Jerome back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Peyton Watson Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson has yet to miss a game this season, though the hamstring is worth monitoring after he dealt with a lengthy strain and a later aggravation while with Denver last season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through six appearances, with much of his fantasy appeal coming on the defensive end. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) already ruled out, Sam Merrill, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas could all pick up additional minutes if Watson sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Iffy Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:47 AM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic after logging a season-high 29 minutes in Friday's win over Charlotte. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games after undergoing right foot surgery during the offseason. Those numbers are down from last year's 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks per game. If Sarr cannot play Monday, Deandre Ayton would likely make his first start of the season and could have added value with Washington playing four times this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Expected to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:41 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith has played through the sprain without missing time and grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks in Friday's loss to Boston. The 26-year-old has started all six games with Nic Claxton (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes. Claxton is doubtful again, leaving Smith in line for another start. If Joel Embiid (foot) is cleared, Smith would face a more difficult matchup inside against the 6-1 Sixers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach LaVine Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:35 AM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with elbow inflammation. LaVine played a season-low 21 minutes in Saturday's lopsided loss to Memphis, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting. The 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. With Keegan Murray (ankle) already out, Darius Acuff Jr. and De'Andre Hunter would be the strongest candidates to take on more scoring if LaVine sits, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could also see more touches in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Rudy Gobert Off the Injury Report for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:23 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with lower-back spasms. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.0 points and 12.3 rebounds through six appearances this season. Joan Beringer filled in Saturday and posted 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but he should head back to the bench with Gobert returning. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for an extended stretch, Minnesota will need Gobert to keep controlling the glass and anchoring the defense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:03 AM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after going through a full practice Sunday. Claxton has missed Chicago's first six games while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the practice work is a positive step toward his Bulls debut. Jalen Smith (finger) is probable and should remain in the starting lineup if Claxton sits again. Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, though his workload could come down once Claxton is ready to join the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kyrie Irving Questionable Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:51 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings as he manages his injury. It will be a notable matchup for the 34-year-old, who tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025. Irving has looked sharp since returning, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five appearances while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. His only absence so far came on the second night of a back-to-back. If Irving sits Monday, Cooper Flagg should take on more of the offense, while Max Christie could see additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:43 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The 26-year-old has missed Charlotte's first seven games after suffering a left calf strain during training camp. White averaged 15.6 points and 3.0 assists across 21 games with the Hornets last season after arriving from Chicago. He should eventually take on a prominent role in the backcourt, though Charlotte may ease him in after the long layoff. Dennis Schroder and Sion James could keep some of their recent minutes until White is ready for a full workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Jalen Johnson Iffy for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:35 AM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after leaving Saturday's loss to New Orleans in the third quarter. Johnson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes before exiting. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season, leading Atlanta in both rebounds and assists. With Jock Landale (hip) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also out, the Hawks are thin up front. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are the leading candidates to enter the starting lineup if Johnson cannot play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Joel Embiid Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:26 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 35.2 minutes through five appearances. Embiid sat out Saturday's win over Charlotte, when Adem Bona moved into the starting lineup and finished with two points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes. Bona also battled foul trouble with five personals, but he would be in line for another sizable role if Embiid remains sidelined Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Likely Available Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:18 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, well below the 21.5 points he averaged last season. Murphy has looked better lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins. If his knee issue keeps him out Monday, Saddiq Bey would be the most likely player to move into the starting lineup, while Trendon Watford could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:11 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, marking his fifth straight absence. Missi remains without a timetable as he works his way back from a knee bone bruise. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in his next appearance. Karlo Matkovic has started the past two games and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds Saturday against Atlanta. He should remain heavily involved up front, with Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan also available for center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Off the Injury Report for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:03 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the past two contests for the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Herbert Jones should head back to the bench after starting in Murray's absence. Jeremiah Fears has played well with more of the offense in his hands, including a 22-point, 13-assist game against Sacramento, but Murray's return should take some of the playmaking burden off the rookie while Jordan Poole (ankle) remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jock Landale Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 8:09 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a hip pointer in the first quarter. Landale played just over a minute before heading to the locker room. Atlanta is already thin up front with Henri Veesaar (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined. Asa Newell took on more work after Landale exited and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. If Landale misses Monday's game in Indiana, Newell should remain part of the frontcourt rotation behind Onyeka Okongwu.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Obi Toppin Iffy Against Brooklyn
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 8:00 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Friday's loss to Miami with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Ivica Zubac (ankle) is still out, so getting Toppin back would give the Pacers some much-needed frontcourt scoring. If he sits again, Jarace Walker and Kobe Brown could pick up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Gui Santos Expected to Play Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:52 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Santos returned from knee tendinitis Friday against the Lakers and finished with two points, five rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes through five games. With Stephen Curry (rest) and Draymond Green (rest) both sitting, Golden State will need a little more from its supporting cast. Santos has shown he can handle a larger role before, averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 30 starts last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Listed as Probable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:37 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith has played through the hamstring issue in five straight games, logging between 19 and 27 minutes during that stretch. He finished Friday's loss to Miami with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes while shooting 2-for-4 from the field. Indiana is still without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ivica Zubac (ankle), so Nesmith should continue to have a steady place in the rotation. His fantasy value will mostly come from three-point shooting, but the minutes should be there while the Pacers remain short-handed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:29 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Boston plays again Monday in Houston, so Robinson could sit on the front end of the back-to-back. The former Knick has started all five games this season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes. Neemias Queta would likely move into the starting lineup if Robinson rests, and Boston has outscored opponents by 19.8 points per 100 possessions with Queta on the floor so far. Luka Garza could also pick up extra minutes behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:12 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for bilateral low back injury management. Green is expected back Monday against the Phoenix Suns on the second night of the back-to-back. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks still give him plenty of fantasy value. With Stephen Curry (knee) also out Sunday, Al Horford should have a bigger frontcourt role, while Charles Bassey and Graham Ike could pick up extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Out Sunday Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:04 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for injury management on the front end of a back-to-back. Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games, including a 44-point outing against Minnesota. Draymond Green (rest) is also out, leaving Golden State without two of its main creators. Brandin Podziemski should have the ball in his hands more often, while De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard are candidates for added minutes. Brandon Williams is another name to watch after scoring 20 points in a spot start the last time Curry rested.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report