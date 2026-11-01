Joe Burrow Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory

Nov 1, 2026, 8:41 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will continue calling plays, Fernando Ramirez reports. Despite the team's offensive struggles, McDaniel is going to continue calling the plays for the offense going forward. The Chargers dropped to 0-7 on the season after scoring only nine points against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. This team continues to struggle to produce offensively, with only one game with over 20 points this season. The Chargers have now been held to under 10 points in two straight games. It's clear that something needs to change in Los Angeles, but the Chargers are going to stick with McDaniel for now.