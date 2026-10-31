Ivan Provorov to Make Season Debut Saturday
Oct 31, 2026, 6:06 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (lower body) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against Dallas after being activated from Injured Reserve. Late in training camp, Provorov landed on the shelf with a lower-body injury, ending his proud record of only missing time in his NHL career due to COVID protocol. Because of his early absence, Provorov will likely miss out on a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign. Provorov is projected to take Dante Fabbro's spot on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:19 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers forwards Travis Konecny (lower body) and Owen Tippett (upper body) may be back in the lineup on Sunday against Utah after practicing on Friday. Konecny has missed 10 games, while Tippett has been sidelined for five. The two were among Philadelphia's top-three scorers last season, but both players have struggled for form in 2026-27. However, fantasy managers should be encouraged that the Flyers have started scoring recently and are playing better. As part of a more potent frontline, both Konecny and Tippett should see their production increase.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Joonas Korpisalo Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:16 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) practiced on Friday for the first time in the regular season. He left the session early, which was a scheduled part of his rehabilitation with the Rangers' medical staff. On Oct. 10, it was announced that Korpisalo won't be available for four weeks. This means he has one week left in his recovery. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo could play a massive role for the Rangers once he's cleared for action. Dylan Garand and James Reimer (upper body) will continue to hold down the fort until Korpisalo is ready to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:15 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. The veteran rearguard has sat out nine games with an upper-body injury. Tanev skated alongside Morgan Rielly at Friday's practice, and he will be an asset for Toronto on the penalty kill. In six appearances this season, Tanev has registered one assist, one SOG, and 14 blocks. While Tanev isn't someone fantasy managers should seek to add, he adds quality to the Maple Leafs defense, which has struggled lately - the team has allowed five goals in back-to-back games. Dakota Mermis will make room on the blue line for Tanev.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Hayden Hodgson Handed Two-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:10 AM ETOttawa Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson has received a two-game suspension, sidelining him for this weekend's back-to-back against San Jose and Anaheim. Hodgson was handed the suspension for charging and boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (upper body) in Thursday's loss. Clarke exited the game after the incident, while Hodgson was ejected. Hodgson has a long history of suspensions in the AHL, sitting out 20 games over the last five seasons for several offenses. In 24 NHL career games, Hodgson has racked up 51 penalty minutes and 61 hits while scoring three points (one goal, two assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Nikita Kucherov to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov will continue to play for the team despite requesting a trade, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports. This season, we have seen Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin sit out action as they have sought a move elsewhere, but the current plan with Kucherov is to keep him in the lineup. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday that the team "unequivocally" has no intention of trading Kucherov, who won his second Hart Trophy last season. Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause on his contract, which allows him to submit a 10-team trade list.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pierre LeBrun
Anthony Mantha Injured in Friday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 10:52 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. He assisted Luke Hughes on New Jersey's first goal but left the action early in the third period. After a slow start, Mantha has found some form lately, finishing only one of the last five games scoreless. He has three goals and six points in 14 games this season. The Devils won't play again until Tuesday, giving Mantha several days to recover. If he has to miss time, Conor Brown could get an opportunity to move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Nikita Kucherov Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:06 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov isn't interested in re-signing with the team and would like to be traded, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Sources have told Friedman that Kucherov has informed his teammates and the organization that he's seeking a change of scenery. The reigning MVP is in the final season of an eight-year, $76-million contract. Just a few days ago, Kucherov became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer. He has spent his entire 13-year career in Tampa Bay, recording 1,139 points (405 goals, 734 assists) in 891 games. Kucherov has averaged at least a point per game in nine consecutive seasons. At 33, he should still have plenty left in the tank, and many clubs will likely be interested in acquiring him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Elliotte Friedman
Josh Manson to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:58 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (ankle) is expected to miss eight weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said Friday. The veteran blue-liner, who has recorded a team-high 28 hits, suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's win over New Jersey. Manson has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season. Colorado will bring Noah Juulsen into the lineup as Manson's replacement. Juulsen is similar to Manson but less productive. In eight outings this season, the Finnish blue-liner has recorded one assist, four SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Colton Parayko Probable for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:49 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) missed Friday's practice but is probable for Saturday's game against Detroit. "Just cautionary," Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said. "Just giving him a little more rest. Probable is the way I would list him. Just upper-body. We'll just see how it feels and looks tomorrow when he does his stretching and stuff like that." Parayko leads the Blues with 26 blocks in 13 games and has chipped in with four assists offensively. The Blues have Quinton Burns as an extra defenseman to step in for Parayko if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Filip Chytil Added to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:41 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve. The Canucks made the move Friday after Chytil couldn't practice because of an upper-body injury. He has re-aggravated an injury that sidelined him for the first eight games of the season. Injuries have ruined many campaigns for Chytil, who has already missed more games than he's played in 2026-27. In seven outings, he's contributed two assists. The Canucks recalled Jacob Quillan from the minors to fill Chytil's spot on the roster. Brendan Gallagher could see regular action again until Chytil returns, though he has zero fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Joel Eriksson Ek Evaluated for Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:33 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The Swedish forward was hurt in Thursday's loss to the Islanders and met with team doctors on Friday. It's unclear whether he will get the green light to play Sunday against Washington. Eriksson Ek has a four-game point streak, scoring in three of those games. Overall, he has five goals and 12 points in 15 games this season. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates to take over first-line center duties if Eriksson Ek isn't healthy enough to play Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Carter Hart Dresses as Backup Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:24 PM ETVegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) will serve as the backup in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's available after skipping Tuesday's game against Ottawa with an undisclosed injury. Adin Hill will guard the crease against the Devils. Vegas will start next week with a back-to-back, so both netminders should get action. So far, Hill has outperformed Hart, who is 4-3-1 for the season and has allowed 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won five of his six starts. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:15 PM ETCalgary Flames forward Connor Zary (knee) will be out week-to-week after undergoing surgery. Zary failed to impress in two NHL games at the start of the season and has skated with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL recently since being waived earlier this month. Zary has four points (one goal, three assists) in six AHL games. While his form has been good enough to earn another opportunity in the big league, his knee injury will prevent that for a while. Zary, a former first-round pick, has amassed 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 193 career NHL games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Devin Cooley Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:06 PM ETCalgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) is week-to-week and was placed on Injured Reserve Friday. He's looking at a multi-game absence after suffering a lower-body injury in Wednesday's loss to Edmonton. Cooley has impressed with strong play in 2026-27, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. Dustin Wolf will start Friday night against Seattle and will see more action now that Cooley is out. Arsenii Sergeev has been recalled from the minors to serve as Wolf's backup. Wolf is a risky fantasy option, as his save percentage stands at .839 and his goals-against average is 4.81.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kyle Capobianco Out for Four Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:56 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will be unavailable for four weeks. He didn't play in Thursday's loss to Montreal after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday's meeting with New Jersey. Capobianco was initially expected to be sidelined for one week. From a fantasy perspective, Capobianco's absence doesn't matter much. He has made only five appearances this season and has no points. In Capobianco's absence, Trey Taylor made his NHL debut Thursday, logging 10:44 of ice time on the third defensive pairing. Taylor likely won't get many more opportunities, as Esa Lindell (lower body) is days away from returning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Reuters
Brock Faber Set to Resume Skating Soon
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) can start skating in a few days, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Faber fractured his skull when a puck struck him in the side of his head in a preseason game on Sept. 25. A month later, he has cleared his return-to-play protocol and looks set to resume skating soon. Faber is a beast on the blue line and should be inserted back into fantasy lineups as soon as he's ready to return to action. Last season, Faber scored a career-high 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games and recorded 173 SOG, 148 blocks, and a plus-18 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Brandt Clarke Makes Early Exit Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (upper body) didn't complete Thursday's clash against the Ottawa Senators. He was injured midway through the second period when he was boarded by Senators forward Hayden Hodgson, who was tossed from the game. Before his exit, Clarke produced a power-play assist. He's been one of the Kings' top scorers this season, with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games. If Clarke misses time, L.A. will need to rely more on Drew Doughty to generate offense from the blue line. The veteran has recently turned back the clock, amassing three points in each of his last two outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kevin Fiala Remains Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:29 AM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) remains week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The Swiss forward skated in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Fiala has been out of action since suffering a lower-leg injury at the 2026 Olympics. It's a good sign that he has resumed skating. Yet it remains unclear when Fiala is ready to return. With Mats Zuccarello (upper body) also out, the Kings are without two major offensive pieces. As a result, the team has averaged only 2.83 goals per game. The team's scoring issues make it hard to trust any player on the roster, though there have been encouraging signs of improvement in recent games, as the Kings have racked up six goals twice in their last three outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Mats Zuccarello Deemed Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:22 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He missed a third consecutive game on Thursday night against Ottawa, and it doesn't look like the Kings expect him back anytime soon. Zuccarello also missed time earlier in the campaign and has appeared in just six games. He has no goals and one assist. The Kings have struggled offensively and have tinkered with the lineup to find the right mix. This led to Corey Perry joining the top six against the Senators. The former MVP could get more opportunities on a scoring line until Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala (lower leg) are back.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Warren Foegele Out for Extended Period
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:15 AM ETOttawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (knee) will be out for an extended period, head coach Travis Green said Thursday. Foegele was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during Tuesday's loss to Vegas and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night against the Kings. In Thursday's game, the Senators also lost Andre Burakovsky (lower body). Ottawa's injury list includes William Eklund (ankle), so the team has had some tough luck with frontline injuries. As a result, Fabian Zetterlund has landed a first-line job. He has three assists over the last four games and is worth monitoring by fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN