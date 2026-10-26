Francisco Lindor Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Oct 26, 2026, 11:06 AM ETNew York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has won the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced on Monday. The Roberto Clemente Award is given to a player who shows on-field excellence while devoting themselves to excellence off the field in community service and philanthropic efforts. Among Lindor's many philanthropic efforts, he donated more than $1 million to his alma mater, Montverde Academy, to build Lindor Hall, a building at the middle school with state-of-the-art science and technology labs. At Montverde Academy, Lindor also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: MLB
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Mike Rizzo Interviewing For Astros General Manager Job
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:27 AM ETFormer Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is interviewing for the vacant Houston Astros general manager role, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. As general manager of the Nationals, Rizzo built up the franchise and led Washington to its first-ever World Series title in 2019, defeating the Houston Astros. Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were fired in 2025, ending Rizzo's 19-year tenure with the franchise. Rizzo was considered for the Athletics job in a similar role this offseason, but withdrew his name from consideration to focus on the Astros position, according to Nightengale.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bob Nightengale, USA Today
Rocco Baldelli Withdraws From Mariners' Managerial Search
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:12 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers special assistant Rocco Baldelli has withdrawn from the search for a new Seattle Mariners manager, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reports that Baldelli has cited "family considerations" in withdrawing his name from consideration for the Mariners' open position. Baldelli currently serves as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations with the Dodgers. He was previously the manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2019 to 2025 and was the American League Manager of the Year in 2019 and won three AL Central division titles.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal
Trevor Story Could Lose Hold of Red Sox Shortstop Job in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:58 PM ETJen McCaffrey of The Athletic speculates that Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story may not be guaranteed to hold the team's starting shortstop job in 2027. Story had a rough year in 2026, hitting .235 with five home runs, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. He's also dealt with myriad injury issues since signing with Boston ahead of the 2022 season, reaching 400 plate appearances just once in five years with the Red Sox. Story has one year and $25 million remaining on his current contract with Boston, which makes it unlikely that the team will be able to move on from him without taking on significant dead money. However, the Red Sox have top shortstop prospect Franklin Arias, who hit .331 across 188 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2026, waiting in the wings. If Story gets off to a slow start in 2027 or suffers another injury, his role in Boston could be in danger.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Brandon Marsh Likely to Be Limited to a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski described outfielder Brandon Marsh as a "platoon-type guy (who) hits right-handed pitching and he hasn't done very well versus left-handed pitching," per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Marsh set career highs by appearing in 155 games and logging 568 plate appearances in 2026, slashing .260/.304/.408 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. Marsh got off to an excellent start to the year, but he hit just .184 with three home runs across 205 plate appearances after the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has struggled to hit left-handed pitching throughout his time in the big leagues, posting a .588 OPS with a 38.1% strikeout rate across 603 career plate appearances against southpaws. While his combination of power and speed gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues, Marsh's upside is limited if he does not see everyday playing time.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Michael Busch Focused on Regaining Pull-Side Power in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:28 PM ETChicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said he is focused on being more aggressive at the plate to regain his pull-side power in 2027, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Busch had a breakout year in 2025, hitting .261 with 34 home runs, 90 RBI, and 78 runs scored across 592 plate appearances. However, the 28-year-old's numbers regressed across the board in 2026, as he hit .242 with only 20 homers and 77 RBI across 710 plate appearances this past season. Busch's walk rate improved to a career-best 13.0%, but his pull rate fell from 46.8% to 40.0%. Perhaps due to letting the ball travel, Busch's barrel rate plummeted from 17.1% to 9.1%. If the lefty slugger can regain some of his missing power over the offseason, he would become a much more attractive option for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney, Sahadev Sharma
Quinn Priester Expected to Be Ready for 2027 Spring Training
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (rib/shoulder) is progressing well in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Priester was given a recovery timeline of eight to 10 months after undergoing the surgery in June, but Rosiak reports that he is on track to be ready for 2027 Spring Training. Priester did not pitch at all in the big leagues in 2026 after first batting symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome this past spring. However, the 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2025 with Milwaukee, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts across 157 1/3 innings. If Priester can indeed make it back for the start of 2027, he could re-emerge as a quality starting pitcher option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Drew Rasmussen Stumbles for First Time This Postseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen went into Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the hosting Milwaukee Brewers, having allowed only three earned runs with 23 strikeouts and only three walks in his first three starts of the postseason against the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians (twice). Rasmussen was unable to slow down the red-hot Brewers, allowing three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four in just 3 2/3 innings pitched for a no-decision. It was even more disappointing for the 31-year-old veteran after the Rays gave him a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rasmussen gave two of those runs back immediately in the bottom of the first inning and was yanked with two outs in the fourth inning. He will be hoping to put this outing behind him if the World Series makes it to a Game 6, which would be back in Milwaukee. Rasmussen made his second straight All-Star squad in 2026 and was excellent during the regular season as well, going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA, a league-best 0.91 WHIP, and a 174:32 K:BB in 172 innings in 30 starts. His 174 strikeouts were a new career high.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Liam Hicks Delivers Big Fly in World Series Game 2 Loss
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:29 PM ETTampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks was part of the team's offensive explosion in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. In the Rays' four-run outburst out of the gate on Saturday against right-hander Logan Henderson, Hicks hit a two-run home run. It would be his only hit of the night, and the last time the Rays crossed home plate. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter now has three RBI in the first two games of this year's Fall Classic, but he has gone just 7-for-33 (.212) with a homer, a double, eight RBI, two runs scored, three walks, and six strikeouts in 11 games played. The Canadian native was one of the more attractive backstops in fantasy baseball during the regular season, hitting .284/.367/.434 with an .801 OPS, 18 home runs, 82 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 142 games with the Rays and Miami Marlins in a breakout campaign in just his sophomore season in the big leagues. Hicks has swung a hotter bat in the last few games, and the Rays are going to need that to continue to get back into this series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Aaron Ashby Continues to Dominate, Picks Up Third Save in Game 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby was dominant once again out of the Brewers' bullpen to lock down the Game 2 victory in the World Series on Saturday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Ashby was used for 1 2/3 innings and allowed only one hit while walking none and striking out three to pick up his third save of the postseason. It came after the nasty left-hander recorded five outs in the Game 1 victory in Milwaukee. His string of 15 2/3 scoreless innings is one out shy of Andrew Miller's mark in 2016 to begin a postseason. In addition to not allowing a single run so far in the playoffs for the Brew Crew, Ashby has allowed only five hits while punching out 17 and walking only three. Ashby has been lights-out for a Milwaukee squad that is sitting pretty as the series shifts to Tampa on Monday evening. In 89 1/3 innings during the regular season (one start), Ashby was solid, posting a 3.12 ERA (3.11 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with a career-high four saves, 116 strikeouts, and 41 walks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Cooper Pratt Drives in Winning Run in Game 2 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:07 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt had the biggest hit in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays to help the Brewers complete a 5-4 comeback win to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic, with the series shifting to Tampa on Monday night. Pratt did a little of everything to help the Brewers overcome a four-run deficit from the top of the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with the game-winning RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base, a walk, and a strikeout. Pratt's game-winning hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning as he delivered with a clutch opposite-field RBI single. "It was," Pratt said, "pretty electric." The 22-year-old former sixth-round pick in 2023 held his own in his first 74 MLB games during the regular season, slashing .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and 33 runs scored in 266 plate appearances. In his first 10 playoff games in the big leagues this fall, Pratt has kept it going at the bottom of Milwaukee's lineup, going 10-for-35 (.286) with a double, an RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Sal Frelick Delivers Clutch Homer in World Series Game 2 Victory
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:00 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick, who is not known for his power at the plate, went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the team's 5-4 comeback win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. The Brewers fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the series, but they were able to come back like they have done all postseason. "If we're down," said Frelick, "we're not out." Frelick's solo homer to straightaway center field tied the game at four in the bottom of the sixth inning. To make the lefty-hitting outfielder's long ball even more impressive was that it came against left-hander Ian Seymour. Frelick hit one home run during the regular season in 98 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old has been in the thick of Milwaukee's rallies during the playoffs after hitting just .230 (78-for-339) with four homers, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven steals during the regular season. Frelick has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer, three RBI, three stolen bases, and four runs scored in seven games in this year's postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Justin Crawford Likely to Remain in a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated that outfielder Justin Crawford is likely to remain in a platoon role in center field in 2027, per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Across 465 plate appearances as a rookie in 2026, the 22-year-old hit .264/.309/.353 with three home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. The lefty-swinger lost playing time against same-handed pitching over the course of the season and ended the year with just a .603 OPS against southpaws. Crawford hit .334 and stole 46 bases across 506 Triple-A plate appearances in 2025, so he carries some speed and batting average upside for fantasy managers. However, his fantasy value is limited if he cannot max out playing time and fully unlock his speed.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Daniel Espino Could Be Part of the Guardians Rotation in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Daniel Espino could potentially be a candidate to join the team's starting rotation in 2027, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Meisel reports that the Guardians' decision-makers are currently unsure whether to keep Espino in a bullpen role or attempt to stretch him out as a starter. A former top prospect, the 25-year-old has battled numerous injury setbacks in his career, including two shoulder surgeries. He finally made his way to the big leagues in 2026, recording a 4.11 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 15 1/3 innings (14 games). Espino averaged 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball, and he has routinely posted impressive strikeout rates when healthy in his pro career. If the Guardians decide his arm can handle a starter's workload, he could be an intriguing target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Meisel
Ralphy Velazquez Could Be a First Base Option for the Guardians in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that first base/outfield prospect Ralphy Velazquez could be in the organization's big-league plans in 2027, per Joe Noga of cleveland.com. Velazquez put together a monster year in the minors in 2026, hitting .290/.379/.548 with 29 home runs, 93 RBI, 78 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 538 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A. The 21-year-old showed off significant power upside for a young player, posting a 13.7% barrel rate at Triple-A. Cleveland does not have a clear answer at first base heading into 2027, as trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe is set to hit free agency. If Velazquez puts together a strong Spring Training, he could be a riser in fantasy drafts ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: cleveland.com - Joe Noga
Pablo Lopez Could Be Ready for the Start of the 2027 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:10 PM ETMinnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (elbow) is targeting a Spring Training return to the mound, per Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Lopez missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in February. The 30-year-old was a productive pitcher in 2025, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 75 2/3 innings (14 starts). However, Lopez also has a lengthy track record of health problems. He's undergone two major surgeries on his elbow and has also missed time in his career with shoulder issues. Still, if Lopez can put together a fully healthy season in 2027, he could be an impact pitcher for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
Jonathan Aranda has Three Hits in Losing Effort in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda did his part in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in Milwaukee against the Brewers, but it was not enough in the 3-2 loss. Aranda went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate out of the two-hole for the Rays with a run scored and a walk. It was the second three-hit game of this postseason for the 28-year-old left-handed slugger, and Aranda has now gone 12-for-38 (.316) with a homer, five RBI, and five runs scored in 10 postseason games this year for the Rays. However, Aranda has not homered since Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees on Oct. 3. The Rays are going to need Aranda's bat to stay hot if they are going to have any chance of taking down the red-hot Brewers in this year's Fall Classic, especially after falling down 1-0 on Friday night. Aranda broke out during the 2026 regular season in his third full season in the majors, slashing .274/.358/.434 with a .792 OPS, 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored in 155 games and 668 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Continues to Swing Hot Bat in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:28 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras is not slowing down this postseason. In the 3-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series, Contreras was at it again, going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Contreras had a scorching RBI single off the glove of Rays shortstop Taylor Walls to put the Brewers up 2-0, and he also threw out a runner at third base late in the game to end an inning. The All-Star backstop threw out two Rays baserunners in the game. "Contreras was incredible," manager Pat Murphy said. "If anybody doesn't notice the contributions of Contreras, he was the player of the game." The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been doing it all season, and it has not stopped with the calendar switching to October. In nine postseason games for the Brew Crew, Contreras has gone 13-for-33 (.394) with three home runs, a double, six RBI, and five runs scored in 39 plate appearances. He is the heart and soul of Milwaukee's offense and defense as they seek their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Christian Yelich Triples Home a Run in World Series Game 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:19 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers veteran outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich made his mark in the team's 3-2 Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night, going 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored. Yelich got the Brewers on the board first in the first inning, when a ball he hit into the right-center field gap was nearly caught by Rays center fielder Johnny DeLuca. Yelich's triple gave the Brewers an early lead that they would never relinquish on their way to taking a 1-0 series lead. The 34-year-old entered Friday night with the sixth-most career games among active players without playing in a World Series. He is also the seventh player to hit a triple in his first World Series at-bat, the first since the Royals' Lynn Jones did it as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 of 1985. Yelich has swung a hot bat in eight postseason games so far this year, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a double, a triple, four RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. The Brewers' captain is hoping to keep it up as he tries to lead the Brew Crew to their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jacob Misiorowski Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:03 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski picked up the victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, allowing only one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out three in five innings of work. The Miz helped his team get off to a great start in the Fall Classic, but he struck out a season-low three hitters and did not have his typical swing-and-miss stuff going, which has been a theme so far for the flamethrower in the postseason. The good news is that he was still effective while making his longest start of the playoffs. The 24-year-old former second-rounder now has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with five walks and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched in his three starts this postseason against the Rays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Brewers do not sweep the series from the Rays in four games, Misiorowski will be lined up to start Game 5 of the World Series in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards a Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:55 PM ETThe Miami Marlins "would listen" to trade offers for second baseman Xavier Edwards if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson mentions the New York Yankees as a team that has had interest in Edwards in the past. Across 595 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .280/.360/.371 with four home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. With his 1.9% career barrel rate, Edwards does not profile as a significant source of power. However, he owns a .291 batting average across over 1,600 career plate appearances and has stolen at least 20 bags in three straight seasons. Miami is not under any immediate pressure to deal Edwards, as he will not hit free agency until the 2029 offseason. However, it sounds as though there's at least a chance he will be on the move this winter.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson