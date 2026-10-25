Alexander Nikishin Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Oct 25, 2026, 5:45 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the club on Sunday. This ends a stalemate between the two sides after Nikishin began the season as an unsigned restricted free agent. Some crazy contracts were handed out this offseason, and Carolina initially failed to sign Nikishin following his impressive maiden NHL season. After amassing 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), 94 blocks, and 132 hits in 82 games, Nikishin was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. He has all the tools to become a top-tier defenseman, though Nikishin's fantasy value is capped in Carolina because he's limited to a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
More Recent News
Quinton Byfield Returns to Ice Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) rejoined practice on Sunday. He was back on the ice after missing two games due to an upper-body injury. It's a good sign that Byfield has resumed skating, despite wearing a non-contact jersey. The Kings start the new week with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, and it remains to be seen whether Byfield will be ready for either game. The team will certainly hope Byfield returns in better form than before. In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has contributed just one goal and one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Elias Salomonsson Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:25 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Elias Salomonsson will make his season debut in Sunday's clash against Montreal. The 22-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in April and was only recently cleared to play, making two AHL appearances. Last season, Salomonsson recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 37 SOG, 27 blocks, and 50 hits in 32 outings with the Jets. He will take Tyrel Bauer's spot in the lineup, joining Mario Ferraro on the second defensive pairing. So far in his young career, Salomonsson hasn't done anything to merit fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nino Niederreiter Good to Go Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:17 PM ETWinnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) is expected to play on Sunday against Montreal. He was struck by a high stick to the face on Thursday against Dallas and exited the game in the third period. Fortunately for the Jets, the Swiss veteran won't miss any additional time. Although Niederreiter is on the brink of his 500th career point, his offense has been lacking in 2026-27. Through seven appearances, Niederreiter has yet to record his first point, leaving his fantasy value at an all-time low.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jared McCann to Miss 10 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 5:09 PM ETSeattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (lower body) will miss 10 weeks and was placed on Injured Reserve. He sat out his first game of the season on Saturday against Minnesota after sustaining a lower-body injury. McCann has been among Seattle's top scorers for multiple seasons and will be a major loss. In 2026-27, McCann has recorded three goals and five assists in 11 games. Kaapo Kakko replaced McCann on the top line Saturday and collected an assist. The Finnish winger is the Kraken's highest scorer and a player to watch for fantasy managers until McCann returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikita Kucherov Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 10:17 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov broke the franchise's all-time scoring record in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth. The three-time Art Ross Trophy winner entered the contest tied with Steven Stamkos at 1,137 points. He took the top spot with a power-play assist. Had it not been for injury issues at the start of the decade, Kucherov would have set the record a long time ago. He's been a point-per-game player since his fourth season in the league, and Kucherov's 1.58 points-per-game average since 2021-22 is remarkable. Kucherov has opened the new campaign with a run of 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 11 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Igor Chernyshov Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 10:01 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is week-to-week. After sustaining an upper-body injury earlier this week, Chernyshov didn't play on Saturday against Boston, and his absence isn't expected to be limited to only a couple of games. So far this season, Chernyshov has been quiet, recording four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 games. Collin Graf took Chernyshov's spot on the top line Saturday night. He was a non-factor offensively, finishing scoreless. Chernyshov's injury could also improve Mason Marchment's position within the team. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nicolas Roy Doubtful for Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 9:54 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against Nashville, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports. He has been out for five games and is likely to miss at least one more contest. Despite having a limited role, Roy was productive at the start of the season, posting four points (two goals, two assists) in six games. He isn't expected to maintain that scoring rate when he returns, as Roy averages less than 12 minutes of ice time per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ewan Rawal
Bowen Byram Remains Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 AM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game on Sunday against Florida. On Saturday, Byram practiced with the team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury, but he wore a non-contact jersey. He still has no set timeline for his return, but now that he's back on the ice, Byram could be ready to rejoin the lineup soon. Once he's back in action, Byram will hope to recover from a poor start to the season. He has one assist in six games. Ethan Del Mastro is filling in for Byram on defense, but he has zero fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Sam Steel Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 9:39 AM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) won't play on Sunday against the New York Islanders. On Friday, he was given an injection as part of treatment for an undisclosed injury. Steel has one goal and two assists in 10 games this season. His absence could allow David Perron to make his Stars debut. Perron joined the Stars only recently after failing to land a contract in the offseason. He's had some strong stretches in the league, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect big things from Perron now that he's 38.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Victor Hedman Listed as Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 25, 2026, 9:36 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (lower body) is day-to-day, the team announced before Saturday's matchup with Utah. Hedman suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's loss to Colorado. While Hedman's role has declined this season, it's great news for Tampa Bay that the team captain isn't expected to be out long-term. Hedman is averaging a career-low 14:26 of ice time. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games. Emil Lilleberg was a new face on Lightning's defense against Utah, but he didn't have a good day at the office, going minus-two in a 5-4 overtime loss.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
John Marino Now Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:57 PM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman John Marino (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Saturday, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports. He exited the lineup at the start of the week and was initially deemed day-to-day. Marino has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine outings, showing improvement over his usual offensive production. He will miss his third consecutive game on Saturday against Tampa Bay, with Nick DeSimone expected to continue serving as Marino's replacement on the back end. In his first couple of outings this season, DeSimone has averaged 13:01 of ice time and shouldn't generate any fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brogan Houston
Jared McCann Ruled Out Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:45 PM ETSeattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (lower body) will miss his first game of the season on Saturday against Minnesota. His absence may extend to multiple games after the team placed him on Injured Reserve. Despite a three-game scoreless streak, McCann remains among Seattle's most productive players. He has opened the season with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games. Jani Nyman and Curtis Douglas are the options to replace McCann in the lineup, while Kaapo Kakko is set to take his spot on the first line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
John Gibson Facing the Flames Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:37 PM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (eye) will start on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. The veteran netminder missed the third period of Thursday's win over Vancouver after something got into his eye. A team doctor removed it after the game, so Gibson is good to go Saturday. He will enter the matchup with a 3-3-1 record. Gibson has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage. While Gibson has been far from his best, he has won back-to-back outings and will face a favorable matchup Saturday: the Flames are averaging the second-fewest goals in the NHL (2.11).--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Devon Levi to Miss Several Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:32 PM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) will be unavailable for a "few weeks," Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. He landed on Injured Reserve after being hurt in Thursday's matchup with Carolina. Levi has been the Oilers' primary starter this season, going 6-1-0. He has a 3.11 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Tristan Jarry will start Saturday night against Toronto and will have a heavier workload until Levi returns. Jarry has been in fine early-season form, posting a 2-0-1 record and a 2.97 goals-against average, though his .873 save percentage could be better.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
Logan Thompson Won't Play Against Sabres
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:26 PM ETWashington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) won't dress for Saturday's affair against the Buffalo Sabres. He sustained a lower-body injury earlier this week and is day-to-day. Thompson is 4-3-0 for the season, allowing 2.90 goals with a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who holds a 1-1-0 record, will start Saturday night. On paper, this is a decent matchup for Lindgren against a team that has averaged only 2.80 goals per game. Mitchell Gibson will dress as the backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will return to action on Saturday against Buffalo, ending a five-game absence. He is finally ready to return after missing a couple of weeks due to illness. Washington will also welcome back Justin Sourdif (illness) after a two-game absence, giving the team a nice boost at center. Before he caught an illness, Dubois was off to a productive start to the season. The 28-year-old has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. Dubois has an impressive career record against the Sabres, with eight goals and 13 assists in 20 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:14 PM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitchell Marner (personal) will sit out a second straight game on Saturday against Columbus. Earlier this week, Marner left the team to be with his wife as they prepare to welcome their second child. Any team would miss a player of Marner's caliber, especially in his current form. The former Maple Leaf has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive outings. Marner is the third-highest scorer on his team, with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. With Marner unavailable, Alexander Holtz entered the lineup on Thursday against St. Louis and had an assist. While Holtz enjoyed a productive season debut, he isn't known as a scorer and should be avoided in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:07 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) won't play on Saturday night against Nashville. The veteran star missed Friday's practice due to illness. He returned to the ice Saturday morning, but Malkin won't suit up for the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Malkin has had a decent start to the season, scoring six goals and nine points in 11 games. Avery Hayes will replace him in the lineup against Nashville. Hayes has been a prolific player in the AHL and should draw some DFS interest on Saturday. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nathan MacKinnon Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:28 AM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon matched his season high with four points in Friday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He scored a goal and added three assists, including one power-play helper. 11 games into the season, MacKinnon averages nearly two points per game, with seven goals and 13 assists. Yet fantasy managers may feel a bit disappointed with his recent performances, as MacKinnon has finished three of his last five outings scoreless. Still, MacKinnon is one of the best in the business when it comes to offensive production, and it should only be a matter of time before he finds consistency.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Eeli Tolvanen Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew York Rangers winger Eeli Tolvanen (personal) didn't practice on Friday, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Tolvanen was unavailable for personal reasons, and it's unclear if he will join the team for Saturday's tilt against Ottawa. After signing a one-year deal in September, Tolvanen had a strong start in New York, putting together a three-game goal streak early in the season. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 games. Newly signed Luke Glendening could make his Rangers debut if Tolvanen can't play on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh