Eric Cole Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season This Week in Bermuda
Oct 20, 2026, 10:45 PM ETAfter reaching the top rung of the PGA Tour ladder with solid play to begin the summer, Eric Cole is already preparing for the most crucial season of his PGA Tour career with starts this fall. He's in the field this week at Port Royal, where he's missed the cut in two previous appearances. That brief history is surprising given the shorter, precision-driven game, which has given the 38-year-old his competitive edge. He ranks inside the top 15 in strokes gained on and around the green and top 20 in birdie average (4.17), and has sub-70 scoring averages in the first three rounds of his 2026 tournament starts. The lack of total production is hard to completely ignore, but the positives about what the former PGA Tour rookie of the year does inside the ropes are too. There is a case to be made for either direction, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him finally find some success here this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
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Andrew Novak Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Oct 20, 2026, 10:15 PM ETAs much as things have changed in professional golf, the search for Andrew Novak and an individual victory remains a constant. The 31-year-old has had some close calls in recent years, with a couple of opportunities in 2026. He returns to Port Royal this week, where he finished as a runner-up in 2024. It's a short and strategic test, which plays well into his approach play that fares much better under 200 yards than beyond it. It helps that he ended the summer on a positive note with T7 and T17 finishes. Novak's ultimate success will be determined on the greens, but there is enough upside to warrant DFS consideration.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Miles Russell Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Oct 20, 2026, 9:56 PM ETAs he awaits his freshman year at FSU, Miles Russell is in Port Royal this week to compete at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This will be the youngster's fourth PGA Tour start in 2026, with two-for-three on cuts made so far. His highlight was a T38 at the U.S. Open, where he demonstrated a rather mature talent capable of handling one of golf's toughest tests. The 17-year-old finished the week at Shinnecock 25th in strokes gained off the tee and 33rd tee-to-green. The crazy thing is there is plenty of time for his game to become even more refined before his professional days begin. But it's worth paying attention to anytime he's getting reps in this environment.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Jon Rahm Leaving LIV Golf
Joe Nicely
Joe Nicely
Oct 7, 2026, 1:18 PM ETTwo-time major champion Jon Rahm is leaving LIV Golf and will not participate in any reworked version of the league, his attorney said Wednesday during a bankruptcy court hearing. Rahm's departure is the latest major blow to LIV as it attempts to rebuild following the loss of its previous financial backing. The Spanish superstar joined LIV in December 2023 in one of the league's biggest signings, but now finds himself listed as LIV's largest unsecured creditor, with over $7 million owed to him for the third quarter of 2026 alone. What comes next for Rahm remains unclear. A return to the PGA Tour is the most likely long-term outcome, but the Tour has not committed to a clear pathway for former LIV players following the league's financial collapse, leaving the Spaniard's competitive future for 2027 uncertain. --Joe Nicely - RotoBaller
Source: Gabby Herzig - The Athletic
Keith Mitchell Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 7, 2026, 12:49 PM ETKeith Mitchell put together a very steady 2026, recording just three missed cuts to go along with six top-25 finishes through 23 events. He now looks to keep it going at the Baycurrent Classic. His statistical profile matches his strong results, ranking 32nd in total strokes gained (+0.641 strokes per round), fourth off the tee (+0.646), 64th on approach (+0.184), and 67th in total driving. His short game is where he struggles, ranking 105th around the greens and 107th in putting. His most recent start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was one of his best putting performances of the season, gaining +1.66 true strokes with the flat stick. Given how solid he has been all year, combined with his T10 at Yokohama Country Club last year, and Mitchell is set up for another strong performance this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Kurt Kitayama Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 7, 2026, 11:00 AM ETKurt Kitayama has found a lot of success this season, missing only two cuts while recording 11 top-25 finishes, including a runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. He now turns to the Baycurrent Classic looking to keep the strong run going. On the year, Kitayama ranks 26th in total strokes gained (+0.720 strokes per round), 34th off the tee (+0.318), ninth on approach (+0.608), and 22nd in total driving. The only thing holding him back from more consistent top-end results is his putting, where he ranks 105th and is losing -0.120 strokes per round. On top of this, he ranks in the 96th percentile in approach play from 150-200 yards, a range that should prove important this week. Kitayama finished T48 at Yokohama Country Club last season, but he is playing some of the best golf of his career and looks set up for another strong tournament.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Brian Harman Looking to Find Success in Japan
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 7, 2026, 10:38 AM ETBrian Harman has not found the success he was hoping for this year, recording just one top-10 finish, a T3 at the 3M Open. He now looks to find another strong finish at the Baycurrent Classic. Harman ranks 54th on approach (+0.252 strokes per round) and 48th around the greens (+0.252), but has struggled off the tee, losing -0.234 strokes per round and ranking 130th. He also ranks 128th in total driving. Harman is making his course debut at Yokohama Country Club, where good driving and strong approach play should be rewarded. If he can find fairways and maintain his precision on approach, he can hang around the leaderboard, but his lack of upside makes him more of a risky play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Keegan Bradley Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 7, 2026, 10:26 AM ETAfter recording six top-10 finishes and a win in 2025, Keegan Bradley took a step in the wrong direction this season, with his best result being a T12 at the RBC Heritage. He will tee it up hoping for a stronger finish this week at the Baycurrent Classic. On the year, Bradley ranks 51st in total strokes gained (+0.459 per round), 65th off the tee (+0.140), 73rd on approach (+0.149), and 34th in total driving, all important metrics at Yokohama Country Club. Bradley is a former winner of this event, albeit when the tournament was held at Narashino Country Club under a different name. While his numbers haven't quite translated to results this season, a trip overseas to a country where he has previously won could be what he needs to finally put together a strong finish.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Justin Thomas Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Oct 7, 2026, 9:51 AM ETWe aren't likely to see many of the world's top players much this fall, but this Japan event seems to draw a collection of top players for its field every year. Justin Thomas is part of those names this year, as he was in '24, '21, and '20, finishing T2 in his two most recent appearances. He's coming off another successful Presidents Cup, where he was instrumental in taking some of the rookies under his wing and earned two and a half points for the Americans. While his ball striking has flashed instances of quality form, the 33-year-old has excelled with his short game. He led the PGA Tour this year in strokes gained around the green (0.627). It takes a little more than that to compete at the highest level, which lowers the ceiling for what we expect JT to look like. Still, he's always worthy of consideration, knowing the talent is there, and so is the ability to get hot and be in contention.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 8:18 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout has not had the best 2026 season, with only two top-10 results. The South African golfer did finish T10 at the event in Yokohama last year. Bezuidenhout was a little better off the tee compared to the average (-1.6 yards), and that made a difference. His driving accuracy ranks 37th at 64.41% but does not always make up for his 294.5-yard average on drives (153rd). Another concern is that he averages 29.11 putts per final round (105th). If Bezuidenhout is to contend, he must make putts on the weekend (especially the final round). Bezuidenhout may be a decent betting choice for a top-20 or even top-10 result.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Jackson Suber Plays in Japan for the First Time
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 8:11 AM ETJackson Suber will be playing in Japan for the first time at the Baycurrent Classic. The American golfer comes off a T-40 last week at the Bank of Utah Championship. Suber has been consistent with 14 rounds of 70 or below. However, that has not accounted for a Top 10 result (three in 2026). Suber has still missed a number of good birdie chances given he has lost strokes gained to putting in five straight events. Furthermore, his putts per round are 30.93 and 29.64 on the weekend. Overall, his 29.45 putts per round rank 134th and remains a big reason why he is not the best betting option but yet could still be a decent DFS choice due to pricing and the field. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Maverick McNealy Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 8:03 AM ETMaverick McNealy heads to Japan off his worst putting effort of 2026. The American golfer lost 2.31 strokes to putting at the Bank of Utah Championship. As expected, all those missed opportunities led him to missing the cut. McNealy has never played at Yokohama Country Club. His only appearance in Japan was in 2024 where he withdrew from the event. McNealy ranks 9th in strokes gained to putting at 0.512 but does sometimes struggle putting in the Fall months. Also, Yokohama success can be dependent on an accurate driver where McNealy ranks 128th (57.75%). It may be a week to ponder fading the golfer from a DFS and betting point-of-view. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Michael Kim Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:48 AM ETMichael Kim has not fared too well over in Japan. The American golfer finished outside the Top 50 at the Baycurrent Classic in 2025. An improved renaissance of his career includes seven Top 25 results and most recently, a T-7 in France. Kim had been up and down over the summer months and even scored a 59 at the 3M Open in July. His putter can get hot quickly and that makes him a wildcard in Japan. The problem is off the tee where Kim ranks 109th in distance (303.6 yards) and 132nd in driver accuracy (57.12%). The key for Kim will be accuracy in setting up birdie chances. Kim, at the least, is one to watch from a DFS perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Ryan Gerard Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:39 AM ETRyan Gerard did everything right in his September over in Europe, except for one thing. The American golfer could not putt consistently, and that cost him in France, where he finished T14. Gerard was coming off a third-place result at the Tour Championship and looked ready to win his first tournament of 2026 (three runner-ups). Gerard ranks in the green in most every major metric and averages 28.45 putts per round (34th). He has been in great form off the tee and in his approach for almost all of 2026. He drives the ball at 308.1 yards on average and is accurate 62.95% of the time. That makes Gerard a good betting choice even in a bit of a stacked field in Japan.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rickie Fowler Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 6, 2026, 7:32 AM ETRickie Fowler enjoyed his time off from the PGA Tour. The American golfer has had five Top 10 results in 2026 including a T-2 at the Truist Championship. He did finish fourth at what is now the Baycurrent Classic two years ago. Fowler gained 1.92 strokes to putting that weekend and that will be key even with the course now set at Yokohama Country Club. Fowler has proven to be streaky with his putter but his 63.35% driving accuracy (36th) should be vital. The 7.315-yard Par-71 course features ample opportunities for good scoring and Fowler could make for a reasonable DFS option. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Phil Mickelson Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Joe Nicely
Joe Nicely
Sep 30, 2026, 5:42 PM ETSix-time major champion Phil Mickelson recently voluntarily entered a treatment facility for what a representative described as "family trauma and addiction," according to a report from TMZ Sports. The 56-year-old has since completed his stay. Mickelson has been away from LIV Golf for much of the 2026 season, previously citing a personal family health matter. His absence followed several controversies, including allegations involving a female employee at a San Diego golf club and separate claims of inappropriate conduct made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of professional golfer Pat Perez. Mickelson's representatives have disputed aspects of those reports. His timetable for a possible return to competitive golf is unknown.--Joe Nicely - RotoBaller
Source: TMZ Sports
Sudarshan Yellamaraju Back to Competition
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAt the halfway point in the season, Sudarshan Yellamaraju looked like a lock to make the International Squad. By mid-June, the Canadian had already racked up seven top-20 finishes, including a T5 at the Players Championship. However, what likely kept him off was missing five of his last seven cuts, and finishing no better than T47 in the other two. The steady play that had allowed him to get inside the top 30 in strokes gained tee to green after the RBC Canadian Open turned sour, especially in the ball striking department. In his last seven starts, the 25-year-old has averaged -0.879 strokes gained ball striking. Until that returns to some form of useful output like we saw earlier in the year, he is a strong fade candidate for DFS.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Nick Taylor is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:13 PM ETIt was a strong showing last week for Nick Taylor, who was apart of the four rookies to make this year's International Team. The Canadian performed the most admirably of the group, with a record for the week of 2-1-1. This was the best way to bring this season's festivities to a close outside of an improbable victory, and he now gets set to play in some fall events to prepare for 2027. He's making the trip to Utah this week, where he finished T25 in 2024. Black Desert Resort isn't a demanding place from tee to green, so putting is the largest correlating factor to success. The 38-year-old is streaky on the greens, but it's more of a strength than a liability. He closed out the regular season averaging 0.858 strokes gained putting over his last six starts. The floor is high enough to feel comfortable about his chances of playing all four rounds, and the upside is good enough to get a victory. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Taylor is arguably one of the best lineup picks of the week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Stephan Jaeger Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:38 AM ETStephan Jaeger posted a T57 finish at the Biltmore Championship, carding rounds of 70-69-68-67. He looks to put together a stronger result at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous finishes of runner-up in 2024 and T11 in 2025, both coming on the back of a very solid short game. This year, Jaeger ranks 77th in total strokes gained (+0.180 strokes per round), 24th around the greens (+0.259), and 41st in putting (+0.228). The areas where he has struggled are off the tee, where he ranks 126th (-0.243), on approach (98th, -0.064), and in driving accuracy (152nd). Despite those issues, his short game and strong course history make Jaeger a very intriguing play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Austin Eckroat's Approach Play Could Carry Him
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 AM ETAustin Eckroat continued his solid run of results, posting a T24 finish at the Biltmore Championship while shooting 15-under. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded here. Eckroat ranks 91st in strokes gained tee to green (-0.005 strokes per round), 34th on approach (+0.352), and 60th in putting (+0.121). He is one of the best players on Tour with short to mid-range irons, ranking third in proximity from 125-150 yards (19'4"), second from 150-175 yards (24'6"), and 25th from 175-200 yards (31'7"). His issues off the tee (122nd, -0.198 strokes per round) could hold him back, but his elite iron play gives him plenty of upside this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:20 AM ETZecheng Dou finished T7 at the Biltmore Championship, his first top-10 finish of the year after recording seven top-25 results. He now looks to keep it going at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded this week. Dou ranks 56th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.328 strokes per round), 55th on approach (+0.230), and 58th in putting (+0.136). His issues come off the tee, where he ranks 105th (-0.063) and 117th in driving accuracy. If he can find enough fairways, Dou is set up for another solid tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour