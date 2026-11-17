Nov 17, 2026, 1:55 PM ET

Through 36 holes, Brian Harman looked to be in the driver's seat at the Austin Championship before a third-round 76 torched any chance of winning. At an event where the winning score reaches -20 under par, players can't afford a poor round, and even though the former Open Champion had three other rounds in the 60s, it wasn't enough to squeeze out a top-20 finish. Still, the left-hander ranked sixth in strokes gained on approach (1.57) and 19th in putting (0.69). Up next is the RSM Classic, where he's had some good showings in the past but not consistently. The tale of the tape comes down to putting, and while this event is played on two courses (the Seaside and Plantation), three of the four days of action will happen on the more renowned Seaside Course. Since the 2025 tournament, this layout has undergone a hefty renovation focused largely on the greens. That added wrinkle likely helps Harman more than it hurts him, which should allow his run of formidable play to end the year on a positive note.