Nov 16, 2026, 2:42 PM ET

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that his plan is for All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to play in the team's next game in Los Angeles against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. There are still some hurdles for Parsons to clear before he is activated from Injured Reserve, though, and the team will hold three more practices this week. The Packers have a bye in Week 11, but the 27-year-old could be ready to make his season debut in a showdown with the Rams to begin Week 12 action if he proves to the coaching staff that he is ready to return following a torn ACL that he suffered in late December of last year. He has been a limited practice participant for the last two weeks, so Green Bay likely wants to see Parsons upgrade to a full-go before officially activating him for his season debut. If Parsons is active against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, he will most likely be on a restricted snap count, which will make him a risky starting option right away in IDP fantasy formats. He will be a game-changer on defense when he is a full-go, though, as Parsons is a five-time Pro Bowler in his five NFL seasons with 65 total sacks, including 12.5 in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay last season.