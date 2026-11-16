Chiefs Believe Kenneth Walker Has Short-Term Injury
Nov 16, 2026, 1:51 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed the team's Week 10 win over the Falcons with a groin injury, but according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the team believes it is a short-term ailment. In his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career, adding an additional 70 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and it's possible he's earned an expanded role even upon Walker's return. The fantasy RB2 through the first nine weeks of the year, Walker can be plugged back into lineups as soon as he's given the green light, but until that happens, Johnson can be started with confidence and should maintain standalone flex value even with Walker playing ahead of him.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
More Recent News
George Holani (MCL) Week-To-Week
#Seahawks RB George Holani suffered an MCL sprain and is considered to be week-to-week, sources say. Seattle has a bye coming, so the hope is he’s not an IR candidate. But will evaluate it next week. pic.twitter.com/7bchySL4mw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 1:47 PM ET
Tee Higgins' Knee Injury is Considered "Fine"
Patrick McGrath
Nov 16, 2026, 1:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) was seen prematurely heading to the locker room before halftime of the team's Sunday night blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he appeared to have his snaps limited in the second half, his knee is considered "fine," according to team reporter Mike Petraglia. Higgins finished the game with 66 yards on five receptions and was kept out of the end zone for the first time since Week 5. Fantasy managers should monitor his practice status ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Commanders, but as part of a Joe Burrow-led offense that can barely be slowed, he remains a must-start in all formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Petraglia
Jordan Addison (thumb) Likely Short-Term IR Candidate
Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says WR Jordan Addison has a thumb injury that's going to require surgery. Expecting him to be back right around the short-term IR window. Likely a short-term IR candidate.— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 1:32 PM ET
Aidan Hutchinson Out for the Year with Torn ACL
Patrick McGrath
Nov 16, 2026, 1:26 PM ETDetroit Lions pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee), who injured his knee while celebrating a first-quarter sack of quarterback Drake Maye in Sunday's blowout win over the Patriots, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Hutchinson missed 12 games in 2024 with a broken tibia before returning in 2025 and earning second-team All-Pro honors, and he was tied for the team lead with six sacks through nine games in 2026. The former second overall pick in the NFL Draft has proven to be a true difference-maker in IDP fantasy leagues. In his absence, rookie Derrick Moore, who has recorded two sacks in back-to-back games, should see more pass-rush opportunities.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Eagles Signed TE Zach Ertz to Active Roster
Eagles signed TE Zach Ertz to their active roster.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 1:23 PM ET
Drake London Cleared Concussion Protocol After Late Exit Sunday
Falcons WR Drake London left the game late yesterday vs. the Chiefs to be evaluated for a concussion. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that he was cleared during that evaluation.— Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 1:17 PM ET
Texans OC: "I Can Do a Better Job" with Nico Collins Usage
Patrick McGrath
Nov 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught nine of 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Browns, but with only two of those yards coming in the second half, offensive coordinator Nick Caley told the media on Monday that he "can do a better job" of keeping his two-time Pro Bowler involved. The Texans offense stalled as a whole, allowing the Browns to overcome an early 17-point deficit, and what looked like it could have been a monumental week for Collins ended with him as the WR7. Since a Week 8 bye, Collins has topped 13.5 fantasy points in three straight outings, and he sits as the fantasy WR11 by points per game.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Kaleb Johnson Losing Waiver Appeal With Starter's Return Looming
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 1:09 PM ETFor the second straight week, Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson had double-digit carries in Sunday's 30-10 loss at home to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Johnson handled 10 rushing attempts for 42 yards (4.2 yards per carry) but was not targeted in the passing game. He played only 25% of the offensive snaps -- the same number as MarShawn Lloyd -- which was a disappointment with starter Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined due to injury. In Chris Brooks' return from Injured Reserve, he played a team-high 47% of the snaps at RB, although he handled just three touches for three yards. The 23-year-old Johnson led Green Bay's backfield in attempts and rushing yards, and he has averaged a solid 4.6 yards per carry on 24 rushing attempts in the last few games. The problem is that the Packers are heading into their bye in Week 11, and by the time they take the field in Week 12 on Wednesday (the day before Thanksgiving) against the Los Angeles Rams, Jacobs could be back in the fold after fracturing his finger. The return of Brooks already makes the Packers' backfield more crowded, and Johnson's role will evaporate even further once Jacobs returns. Johnson is currently rostered in only 18% of Yahoo leagues, and that number is going to drop even further with Jacobs making his way back soon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam Darnold Expected to Start vs. 49ers After Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:55 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the team is "really optimistic" that quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) will be able to get enough practice reps next week after Seattle's bye to start on Sunday, Nov. 29, versus the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Macdonald said that Drew Lock has been great, but that "Sam's our quarterback." Darnold has missed the last two games due to a quad injury and cracked ribs that he suffered in the Week 8 Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. The 29-year-old former third overall pick from USC by the New York Jets has not been quite as good as he was in 2025, when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title, but he will be back in play immediately as a high-end QB2 play if he is active in Week 12 against a 49ers defense that just allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for Darnold in his ninth year in the league and second in Seattle, throwing nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes (10) through his first seven starts in 2026. Having one of the best receivers in the game in Jaxon Smith-Njigba definitely helps Darnold's case as a QB streamer in good matchups when he is fully healthy. In the loss to the Niners in their first meeting in Week 5, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on Oct. 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Cooper Rush Reportedly Joining Buccaneers' Practice Squad
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETQuarterback Cooper Rush is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with Baker Mayfield recovering from a foot injury. Rush threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in two starts for the Atlanta Falcons to open the season. Atlanta released him on Oct. 19. Rush has made 18 career starts, including 14 with the Dallas Cowboys and two with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield suffered an injury around his foot and ankle in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and used a walking boot during the bye. Mayfield's availability for Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions remains uncertain. Jalon Daniels went 1-2 as Tampa Bay's starter while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb earlier this season. Easton Stick backed up Daniels in all three games and used his final regular-season practice squad elevation in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay could elevate Rush to back up Daniels in Detroit if Mayfield sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Patriots Could Explore a Reunion With Jimmy Garoppolo
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETThe New England Patriots are expected to explore the quarterback market during their Week 11 bye, with former second-rounder Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, being an option, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Patriots fear that Drake Maye fractured his ankle in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and if he requires surgery, he could miss the rest of the 2026 season. Tommy DeVito, who took over on Sunday, is currently expected to become the starter under center, but that does not mean New England will not search for an upgrade with Maye out for the foreseeable future. The 35-year-old Jimmy G was considering retirement earlier this year, but he also said that he was open to playing in the right situation. Returning to the organization that drafted him in 2014 from Eastern Illinois might be the right opportunity, although Garoppolo has not started a game in the NFL since 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2024 and 2025 with the Rams, Garoppolo only made one start, going 27-for-41 passing for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 30-25 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. He has 12 years of experience in the NFL, but he has not appeared in more than seven games since 2022, which would make him more of a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues if he is starting games in place of Maye to close out the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Dolphins Still Undecided if Malik Willis Needs Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that as of Monday, a decision has not been made about whether quarterback Malik Willis (groin, core) will require surgery, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. The Dolphins are hopeful that Willis can play again this year, but if the 27-year-old needs to go under the knife, he will most likely not return in 2026. The Dolphins already placed Willis on Injured Reserve, which means he is out through at least Week 13. In the meantime, the Dolphins will lean on Kyle McCord under center. In his first NFL start in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, McCord went 17-for-32 passing (53.1%) for 209 yards without a touchdown or an interception, although he did have a rushing touchdown in the two-point loss on the road. Even if Willis is able to return for Miami later this year, he will not have much time to help fantasy managers who make it to the postseason in two-QB superflex leagues. Willis was predictably inconsistent in his first eight starts in his first year with the Dolphins, completing only 58.2% of his 208 pass attempts for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while carrying the football 38 times for 232 yards and three scores on the ground. The good news for Willis is that Hafley has already said that when he returns, Willis will reclaim the starting QB job in South Beach.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Drake Maye Not Expected to be Ready Coming Out of Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that he does not expect quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) to be available coming out of the team's bye in Week 11, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports. Maye injured his ankle early in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and did not return. The Patriots fear that the 24-year-old former first-rounder suffered a fractured ankle, and they are currently determining if he needs surgery. The Patriots are heading into their bye in Week 11, so it is a safe assumption that Maye will not be able to play in Week 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he needs to go under the knife, there is a realistic chance that we will not see Maye again in 2026. That would be a worst-case scenario for the Patriots and Maye's fantasy managers. In addition to losing Maye in Week 10, top receiver A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury late in the second half and did not return. Brown has already spent time on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain and missed a few games with a knee injury. With Maye out for the foreseeable future, Tommy DeVito is set to lead the Patriots' offense, which will be a major downgrade for all the team's offensive skill players in terms of their fantasy value going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Phil Perry
Austin Ekeler's Receiving Role Makes Him a Week 11 PPR Add
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 12:01 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has caught six passes for 44 yards over his last two games, accounting for more than half his season totals in both categories. He's rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a bench spot in 12-team PPR leagues. Ekeler caught all four of his targets for 26 yards against the New York Giants in Week 10 and ran nine times for another 26 yards. He scored 6.6 of his 9.2 PPR points as a receiver. Ekeler had a season-high 13 touches, one more than Rachaad White, who played 36 offensive snaps to Ekeler's 30. It was the second straight game Ekeler led Washington's backfield in touches. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is eligible to return from injured reserve for Monday night's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ekeler had seven carries total in his first two games with Croskey-Merritt active, compared with at least eight in each of Washington's three games since its bye. That makes it hard to bank on a similar rushing workload if Croskey-Merritt is activated for Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Emerges as a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target at QB
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:59 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy has emerged as a must-add player off the waiver wire in dynasty and superflex formats. In Week 10 against the Commanders, McCarthy completed 23-of-36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. His interception came late on a 50/50 ball that Malik Nabers did not come down with. Since McCarthy took over in Week 7 and his relief numbers in Week 6, he has been fairly efficient, ranking 10th in EPA/dropback, fifth in yards per attempt, and eighth in catchable throw rate. While his fantasy production hasn't necessarily followed suit, his efficiency shows he's doing a solid job when given the opportunity to throw the ball (30th in dropbacks per game). McCarthy should keep getting the opportunity to lead the division, leading the Giants for the rest of the season, and the former tenth overall pick should feel he has something to prove after Minnesota let him go for a fifth-round pick earlier this year.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Zane Gonzalez Waived by Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins kicker Zane Gonzalez was waived Monday, the team announced. The move came two days after he joined the active roster. Gonzalez pulled a potential go-ahead 51-yard field goal wide left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His first-quarter attempt from 47 yards also went wide left. Gonzalez made a season-long 53-yarder and converted one of two extra points, missing after Miami's third-quarter interception return for a touchdown. He had taken over in October after the Dolphins released Riley Patterson and was elevated from the practice squad for three straight games. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed last Wednesday that Gonzalez would keep the job against Indianapolis. Gonzalez made six of 10 field goals and six of seven extra points in four appearances for Miami, hitting three of four field goals from at least 50 yards. He accounted for all nine of the Dolphins' points against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Gonzalez was Miami's only listed kicker before the waiver. The Dolphins have yet to name his replacement for their Week 11 visit to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 22.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Daniel Jones Continues to Struggle, Emerging as a Fantasy Drop Candidate
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:48 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones put together another stinker in Week 10, completing 11-of-22 passes (50%) for 108 yards and one touchdown, while throwing two interceptions. He added nine yards on five carries, but his rushing has been limited to a fantasy point or two each week, and none of his rushes have been worth much, as shown by his 2.9 YPC mark, the lowest of his eight-year career. Over the past two weeks, Jones had a chance to right the ship with matchups against Dallas and Miami, and in both contests he finished as the QB22 or worse, which somewhat aligns with his QB26 total on the season. It's been a lost season for the Colts and for Jones, as he's completed 59.6% of his passes, with a 7:12 TD:INT ratio and 95 yards on the ground. Fantasy managers who drafted him as their second quarterback should look elsewhere at the position. Jones remains a dynasty hold at most.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Beck Only a Waiver Target in Deep Superflex Leagues
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:39 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck struggled mightily in his first career NFL start on Sunday, completing just 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. On the bright side, Beck looked solid in the first half, but as the Rams took over and started putting touchdowns on the board, the Cardinals found themselves in a situation where they needed to make something happen, and that's when Beck's mistakes came. One of his two interceptions was also a dropped pass by Devin Duvernay. With Jacoby Brissett traded to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew II (elbow) on Injured Reserve, Beck will have a chance to prove what he can do in the NFL over the next few weeks and provide a clearer picture of what the Cardinals might do in 2027 under center. Beck looked solid in some preseason snaps, but he is not profiled as a high-end starter, given his third-round draft capital in the 2026 NFL draft. That being said, he will certainly get his opportunities down the stretch and should remain rostered in deeper superflex and dynasty formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Booker Suffers High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ETDallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Booker played 33 offensive snaps before leaving late in the first half. T.J. Bass took over at right guard and logged 50 offensive snaps. Bass filled in when Booker missed three games with a similar injury last season and started four games at left guard this year while Tyler Smith recovered from thumb surgery. Ajani Cornelius, listed behind Booker on Dallas' unofficial depth chart, was inactive Sunday. Rapoport said the injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal and reported that there is hope Booker can return within four. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving, then visits the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7. If Booker needs four full weeks, he would miss all three games before the Cowboys' Week 14 bye. Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 20, five weeks after Booker was injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyle McCord Offers Speculative Dynasty Appeal Following First Career Start
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord looked serviceable in his first career NFL start on Sunday, stepping in for Malik Willis (groin), completing 17-of-32 (53.1%) passes for 209 yards and rushing for a touchdown on two carries against the Colts. The Eagles' 2025 sixth-round pick will likely get another chance to start in Week 11 against the Bills, as Willis is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least four games. While McCord doesn't profile as a great fantasy quarterback due to his inexperience and his presumed lack of rushing upside (he had no college rushing profile), he will not be a recommended start in fantasy football in most formats, but in deeper dynasty leagues he would remain a speculative add, considering he's a 24-year-old quarterback getting a chance to prove himself.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller