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Jaylon Tyson Questionable Against Bulls on Monday

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Nov 16, 2026, 7:10 AM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to right ankle injury management. The 23-year-old has played three straight games since missing six with the injury, including 64 combined minutes while starting both ends of Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back. Tyson is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes this season. If he sits, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas would be candidates for more playing time, with Peyton Watson (abdomen) also questionable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:43 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards due to right hip soreness. It will be his second straight absence and third missed game of the season. Jerome has been at the center of Memphis' offense, averaging a team-high 25.4 points and 5.3 assists. With Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) also sidelined, Cam Spencer could draw another start after finishing with 17 points, eight assists, and three triples against Brooklyn on Saturday. Spencer should remain a strong short-term source of scoring and assists while Jerome is out. Jerome's next chance to return comes Wednesday at Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's rematch with the Golden State Warriors due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fifth straight absence, with the streak beginning in a 138-87 loss to Golden State on Nov. 9. Murphy is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across nine appearances. Saddiq Bey should remain heavily involved after posting 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also out, Bey should continue seeing plenty of scoring opportunities as New Orleans tries to snap a six-game skid.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his third straight absence with a left great toe sprain. The former Defensive Player of the Year had cooled off before the injury, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his previous three games compared with season marks of 16.9 and 7.3. Mario Hezonja should remain involved after producing 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's spot start. Peyton Watson (abdomen) is also questionable, which could leave additional minutes available for Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:14 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has worked his way back into the rotation and is making the most of it. The former No. 4 overall pick has logged at least 20 minutes in four straight games, scoring 13 points with four triples against Atlanta before adding 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals Saturday at Minnesota. Leonard Miller has also returned to the rotation, but Williams has earned the larger workload lately. Caleb Wilson (hand) being sidelined for several weeks should help keep that role intact, and Williams has been doing enough from three-point range and on the defensive end to stay on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being added late to the injury report with left-hip soreness and tightness. The 28-year-old had started all 11 of his appearances, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 threes in 32.4 minutes, and is coming off a 24-point outing against Portland. Dylan Cardwell will move into the starting five alongside Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, while Malik Monk should also have room for more offensive work with Hunter and Zach LaVine (illness) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:55 PM ET

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his first absence of the season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 12 games. Sacramento is also without De'Andre Hunter (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle), leaving plenty of offense to replace. Darius Acuff Jr. should take on even more scoring responsibility, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could both see additional backcourt work with LaVine unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:41 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has flourished in eight starts this season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell should remain heavily involved alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sacramento's 1-11 start does introduce some blowout risk, though, so Mitchell could lose late-game minutes if Oklahoma City pulls away early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the day as questionable. Murray should remain in the starting lineup with Precious Achiuwa (ankle) sidelined after logging 40 minutes Friday against Portland. The 26-year-old finished that game with season highs of 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-for-14 shooting. Murray is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, but his 21.1 percent mark from three remains the biggest concern. The minutes are there again, so his fantasy value will hinge on whether the jumper starts to follow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle soreness, according to head coach Doug Christie. It will be his second straight absence after he also missed Friday's loss to Portland. Achiuwa is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes this season. Keegan Murray is available after dealing with an illness, while Maxime Raynaud (knee) remains sidelined. Dylan Cardwell could see extra minutes in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis, with Sacramento still short on depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes

Jericho Sims is in the starting lineup for the #Bucks 👀👀

Burries
Herro
Kuzma
Sims
Turner

— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:13 PM ET

Taylor Jenkins could do something really interesting with the starting lineup tonight. With no Ousmane Dieng or Ryan Rollins, this could be the two-big lineup test with Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner, especially if Taylor Jenkins likes Triple J off the bench. That being said,…

— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:12 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing Saturday's win over Minnesota with a left finger sprain. Smith aggravated the injury in overtime Friday against Atlanta, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds after scoring 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in his previous game against San Antonio. The 26-year-old had been finding his rhythm before the setback. If Smith remains out, Nic Claxton is likely to start at center after being cleared to return, with Zach Collins available for additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:20 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is getting closer to his season debut and will travel on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Head coach Tyronn Lue said he hopes Ingram can return before the trip ends Nov. 25 but added that he doesn't expect it. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with Toronto last season before undergoing right heel surgery that also addressed a partially torn Achilles. Once Ingram is ready, his scoring should command a sizable role, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Keaton Wagler among the wings who could lose minutes or touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:08 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (finger) will undergo surgery Monday for a fractured left finger, according to Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network. Dieng was initially listed with a sprain before the diagnosis was updated to a fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. The 23-year-old made his first start of the season Friday against Orlando but went scoreless in five minutes. Dieng is averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes, so his absence carries limited fantasy impact. Nate Ament could pick up some of the available minutes after starting Wednesday before returning to the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Justin Garcia
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Ime Udoka said Adams will be limited to roughly 15 minutes after missing 11 straight games with a right soleus strain. The restriction leaves little immediate fantasy appeal, but his return gives Houston another option up front. With Fred VanVleet (knee) out and Marcus Smart suspended, Amen Thompson should handle more of the playmaking, while Reed Sheppard could also pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:54 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right hip inflammation, according to Brad Rowland. It's a separate issue from the left hip strain that sidelined him for four games earlier this month. Landale is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, so the bigger fantasy impact falls on Atlanta's remaining frontcourt. Zuby Ejiofor could pick up backup-center minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu after posting 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Landale's previous absence. Mouhamed Gueye (foot) and Asa Newell (toe) are also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:47 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, marking his first absence of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 38.9 percent shooting after losing his starting spot to rookie Brayden Burries earlier this month. Rollins still logged 29 minutes and pulled down 10 rebounds Friday against Orlando, so his absence leaves a meaningful chunk of bench work available. Kasparas Jakucionis, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green could all see more playing time against Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a lumbar strain, according to Brad Rowland. The rookie entered Friday's loss to Chicago questionable with a lumbar spasm before exiting after 17 scoreless minutes. Flemings had started five straight games and is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists this season. CJ McCollum is the likely choice to move back into the starting five and carries added playmaking appeal after posting 13 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists when Flemings served a one-game suspension earlier this month. Flemings' next chance to return comes Wednesday at Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:36 PM ET

Washington Wizards guard/forward Tre Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-back soreness, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. It will be his second absence of the season after the 20-year-old logged at least 27 minutes in each of his previous five games. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three, so the increased playing time hasn't translated into consistent offense. Bub Carrington and Will Riley could pick up some of the available minutes Sunday. Johnson's next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (chest) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Greg Finberg. Carrington left Thursday's double-overtime loss to Detroit with a chest/sternum contusion but is set to keep his streak of 177 consecutive games played to begin his career intact. The 21-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 18.2 minutes behind Trae Young, and his recent shooting hasn't helped his case for a larger role. Carrington has scored six points on 2-for-12 shooting over his last three games, leaving little fantasy appeal until the offense picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
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