Nathan MacKinnon to Miss One Month
Nov 14, 2026, 6:16 PM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will be unavailable for at least one month. The team lost him to a lower-body injury in Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, and MacKinnon will miss his first game of the season Saturday night against Montreal. MacKinnon is having another excellent season, boasting a team-high 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games. Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson are expected to have bigger roles for the Avalanche, though the coming weeks promise to be difficult, with Cale Makar (lower body) also sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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J.T. Miller Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Rangers forward J.T. Miller played a pivotal role in Friday's 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, notching two assists against his former team. He set up Gabe Perreault for the game-tying goal at even strength and collected a power-play assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-winner. Miller hasn't found the back of the net in seven outings this month, but he has six assists. In total, he boasts 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. Miller has significantly toned down his physicality this season, averaging around one hit per game, but that hasn't helped him to regain the point-per-game form he had in Vancouver.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mitch Marner Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:51 AM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville, extending his home points streak to 10 games. Only a handful of teams have managed to contain Marner this season, as he's gone scoreless just once in his last 15 appearances. Marner is tied for fifth in the league with 21 assists and has 24 points in 19 games. Vegas hosts Vancouver on Sunday, giving Marner a fantastic opportunity to match the franchise record for the longest home point streak.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Roman Josi Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi continued his prolific campaign with another assist against Vegas in a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night. He helped set up Ryan O'Reilly's game-tying goal midway through the third period. Josi also had the decisive shootout goal in the contest. With 20 games played, Josi already has 21 assists and 23 points. Borje Salming (22) is the only defenseman born outside North America to post more assists through the first 20 games of a season. After dealing with health issues in recent years, Josi has found another gear and will be in contention for the Norris Trophy if he keeps this up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan O'Reilly Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:35 AM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly ended a three-game point drought with two goals in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. These were his first goals in eight games. Strangely, the Predators have strung together a seven-game winning streak despite their top-line center struggling. After a hot start, O'Reilly has posted just four points (two goals, two assists) in six outings this month. Overall, he's managed nine goals and 19 points in 20 games. O'Reilly has notched nine of his points on the power play and looks to be in a good spot to start building a point streak, with Nashville facing the San Jose Sharks and their 76.0 percent penalty kill on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Johnathan Kovacevic Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:23 AM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10. He missed Thursday's game against Washington with an ankle injury and won't be available for Saturday's rematch. Kovacevic has recorded two assists, 10 SOG, eight blocks, and 13 hits over 13 outings. Brett Pesce (illness) was also out Thursday night, forcing Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe to make several defensive changes. Vladislav Kolyachonok had an impressive season debut, scoring the game-winning goal in New Jersey's 5-2 victory. That will give him momentum heading into Saturday's rematch, but fantasy managers shouldn't get excited.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Isak Rosen Out Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:14 AM ETWinnipeg Jets right wing Isak Rosen (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against Chicago, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. The Swedish forward didn't practice on Friday after being banged up in Thursday's win over Dallas. Rosen shouldn't be a big miss for the Jets, as he's managed only two points (one goal, one assist) in 19 outings and averages less than one hit per game. Nino Niederreiter will fill in for him on the fourth line. While Niederreiter has good NHL pedigree, he no longer has fantasy value, having gone scoreless in all 10 appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
Logan Cooley Ruled Out for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 14, 2026, 9:05 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley (upper body) won't play on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, Ben Anderson of KSL Sports reports. His absence will extend to three games and could go longer as the team waits for the results of some tests. Cooley has scored a team-high 11 goals this season, adding 10 assists in 18 games. Dylan Guenther (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) also exited the lineup this week, giving Vincent Trocheck the top-line center role. Meanwhile, Daniil But and Kailer Yamamoto have moved to the top six, boosting their fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Anderson
Alexander Wennberg a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 6:04 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. We saw Wennberg return from a 10-game absence this week, but he's dealing with another health issue and may be sidelined again. After a strong 55-point campaign, Wennberg has managed just three points in 11 games this season and hasn't scored yet. He's been a busy man on the third line and the first power-play unit, leaving San Jose with a significant hole to fill if Wennberg isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
Miro Heiskanen Still Out Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:52 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) will sit out a fourth straight game on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. Heiskanen suffered an upper-body injury versus Washington on Nov. 3 and was first listed as day-to-day, but he's now been out for over a week with no clear return date. The team has also lost Lian Bichsel (lower body) and Kyle Capobianco (leg) from defense. Thomas Harley has taken over the No. 1 defenseman role, while Nils Lundkvist and Esa Lindell have more duties as well.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Lindgren a Game-Time Call Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:42 PM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) will be a game-time decision for the second contest of the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland on Saturday against Carolina, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports. The Kraken lost Lindgren to an upper-body injury just four games into the season. His return should boost a defense that's leaking 3.59 goals per game. However, Lindgren has minimal fantasy value. He finished last season with nine points (two goals, seven assists), 48 SOG, 118 blocks, and 47 hits in 76 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Benton
Jordan Staal Could Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:34 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (calf) could return to action on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland, Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com reports. The 2026 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has missed 16 games with a calf injury, but he's practiced this week and worked on the power play Friday, a strong signal that Staal is ready to return. Staal hasn't replicated his 2026 playoffs MVP form this season, going scoreless in six outings. With Carolina's frontline back at full strength, Eric Robinson figures to be the odd man out Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Shawn P. Roarke
Tom Willander Available Against Rangers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:22 PM ETVancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (lower body) looks ready to return from a four-game absence on Friday against the New York Rangers, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports. The Canucks are planning two defensive changes, with Willander and Cameron Crotty replacing Luke Schenn and Guillaume Brisebois. With the Canucks struggling, Willander has been limited to three assists in 16 games this season and has no goals on 12 SOG. The Rangers don't travel well, putting Willander and the rest of the Canucks in a good spot to have some joy during a frustrating campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Adam Kierszenblat
Filip Chytil Expected to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:18 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) is set to return to action on Friday against the New York Rangers, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports. He has missed five games with a shoulder injury. The Canucks still need to activate Chytil from Injured Reserve. Friday will mark a special occasion for Chytil, as he'll face the Rangers for the first time since they traded him to Vancouver in 2025. After moving across the border, the Czech forward has dealt with several health issues. This season, Chytil has appeared in just seven games, recording two assists. Chytil is expected to take a spot on the second line and the second power-play unit, so he may be able to do some damage against his former team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Adam Kierszenblat
Jonathan Marchessault Remains Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 5:08 PM ETNashville Predators winger Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) will miss a sixth straight game on Friday against Vegas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. The veteran forward was on the ice for an optional morning skate on Friday, but he hasn't been cleared to return from a lower-body injury. Marchessault has struggled to produce offense this season, recording five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games. With Marchessault out, Nils Hoglander has moved to the second line, tallying one goal and three assists in the last two games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Brooks Bratten
Dylan DeMelo Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 10:00 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (lower body) will be out week-to-week after exiting early in Thursday's blowout win over Dallas, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. With DeMelo out, the Jets lose a defenseman who does a lot of dirty work and occasionally chips in offensively. In 19 appearances this season, DeMelo has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists), 17 SOG, 23 blocks, and 27 hits. DeMelo's absence will likely allow Haydn Fleury to re-enter the lineup. Fleury lacks fantasy appeal due to his offensive shortcomings, though he has recorded assists in each of his last two outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
Lian Bichsel to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is expected to miss at least two games, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports. The Swiss blue-liner suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's defeat to Winnipeg, and we likely won't see him on the ice over the weekend when Dallas faces Buffalo and Florida in a back-to-back set. Bichsel leads Dallas in hits with 39. He is also among the team leaders with 24 blocks. Offensively, Bichsel has posted one assist in 17 appearances, making him a non-factor in fantasy. Still, Bichsel's absence is significant since the Stars' blue line has already been without Miro Heiskanen (upper body) and Kyle Capobianco (leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Robert Tiffin
Sean Monahan Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:46 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) was limited to 9:58 of action in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He registered a power-play assist before leaving the game with an upper-body injury. Only recently, Monahan dealt with a lower-body ailment but managed to avoid missing any time. He must recover from his most recent injury by Saturday to remain in the lineup. The veteran forward has dished out four assists in the last seven games, but Monahan's overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. He has just seven points (one goal, six assists) in 18 games. Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle are the likeliest options to fill in for Monahan in the top six if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets PR
Joel Eriksson Ek Exits Early Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:39 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) left Thursday's 5-2 win over Toronto midway through the second period. He couldn't carry on after receiving a high hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. Eriksson Ek is part of a hugely successful first line in Minnesota, which hasn't yet allowed a goal during five-on-five action this season. The Swedish forward is known for his strong defense and has upped his offensive game, posting 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates for larger roles if Eriksson Ek has to miss some action. Marco Sturm would likely fill the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Chris Kreider Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMontreal Canadiens left wing Chris Kreider (leg) was injured in unfortunate circumstances against Boston on Thursday. In the third period, he was involved in a collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont. Kreider couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited the ice. The veteran forward has notched three goals and nine points in 18 games this season. He's averaging just 13:35 of ice time, making it difficult for Kreider to contribute regularly on offense. If Kreider can't play in Saturday's matchup with Colorado, the Canadiens must change things up on the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Cale Makar Hurt Versus Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the action in the second period. Colorado suffered two massive injury blows in this game, as Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was also ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third period. Makar has recently racked up points for fun but couldn't add to his tally against Ottawa. He has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. If Makar isn't available on Saturday against Montreal, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski are likely to see more usage, including power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN