Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Nov 14, 2026, 9:11 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun erupted for a season-high 43 points in Friday's 125-118 NBA Cup win over the Utah Jazz, adding 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. Sengun shot 17-for-24 from the field and 8-for-12 at the line while carrying Houston's offense on a night when Kevin Durant scored 22 points on 5-for-14 shooting. He also became the third player in franchise history to post at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 70% or better. Sengun is now averaging 23.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, giving him one of the strongest all-around fantasy profiles at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBAComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Darryn Peterson Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 9:01 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson poured in a career-high 28 points on 9-for-20 shooting in Friday's 125-118 loss to the Houston Rockets. The rookie added seven rebounds, four threes, two steals, and one block while extending his streak of 20-point games to five. Peterson is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 threes during that stretch, giving Utah another reliable scoring option in the backcourt. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) sidelined, Peterson should continue seeing enough shot volume to stay productive even with Keyonte George back in the lineup. His scoring and three-point production have given his fantasy value a noticeable lift during this run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Davion Mitchell Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:51 AM ETMiami Heat guard Davion Mitchell matched his career high with 17 assists in Friday's 133-121 NBA Cup win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell added 22 points and five rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from the field and committing just one turnover in 39 minutes. With Klay Thompson (ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness) unavailable, Mitchell kept Miami's offense humming as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo scored 37 points apiece. It was Mitchell's seventh double-double of the season, already two more than he recorded last year. His playmaking remains one of the safest parts of his fantasy profile heading into Saturday's matchup with Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Max Christie Iffy for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:41 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain. Christie has struggled to find much consistency this season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while shooting 33.3% from the field through 11 appearances. His playing time has also dipped recently despite starting seven games overall. If Christie is unable to suit up, Naji Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher would be among the Mavericks in line for additional wing minutes on the front end of a back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Hopes to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:30 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (hand) said he bent back the fingers on his left hand while bracing a fall during Friday's overtime win over Atlanta, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Smith intends to try to play Saturday against Minnesota after finishing Friday with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He also scored 23 points against San Antonio on Wednesday. With Caleb Wilson (hand) already sidelined, Chicago can ill afford another frontcourt absence. Nic Claxton would be in line for more center minutes if Smith sits, while Patrick Williams could also see additional work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Morez Johnson Jr. Likely to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 11:23 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left shin/tibia contusion. Johnson returned Thursday after a one-game absence but went scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting with two rebounds in 13 minutes against Minnesota. The rookie is averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16.7 minutes through 11 appearances, highlighted by a 13-point, 17-rebound effort against Utah. Dereck Lively II (foot) remains sidelined, but Johnson still has to compete with Santi Aldama for reserve frontcourt minutes behind Daniel Gafford.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 11:17 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (calf) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after missing Wednesday's win over New Orleans with right calf tightness. It was his first absence of the season after appearing in each of Brooklyn's first 10 games, including seven starts. The 20-year-old is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 assists, 1.8 threes, and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.6% from the field. Egor Demin scored 22 points in his return Wednesday, so Traore may not immediately reclaim the same starting role. He should still have a steady place in the rotation, especially if Mikel Brown Jr. (illness) remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mikel Brown Jr. Iffy for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 11:07 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (illness) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies and could miss a third straight game. Brown sat Wednesday against New Orleans due to the illness after previously being held out at Dallas for back injury management. The No. 6 pick is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 assists in 23.1 minutes through seven appearances, all off the bench, while shooting 34.6% from the field. Brooklyn's backcourt is getting healthier with Nolan Traore (calf) probable and Egor Demin back in the mix, so Brown may have to fight for his usual touches once he returns. Keon Ellis would be one of the players in line for extra minutes if Brown remains out Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Exits with Back Tightness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 10:54 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to back tightness. The rookie had entered the game questionable with a lumbar spasm after starting each of Atlanta's previous four contests. Flemings is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 assists this season and has carved out a steady role in the backcourt. If the injury keeps him out Sunday against Milwaukee, CJ McCollum would be the leading candidate to return to the starting lineup after recently shifting to a reserve role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Jaxson Hayes Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 10:44 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to a left knee injury. Hayes was productive before exiting, recording 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes. Utah is already thin up front with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) sidelined, so another absence would leave even more work for Mo Bamba. Bamba has shown some defensive-stat upside in limited minutes and would be the main fantasy name to watch if Hayes can't return Sunday against San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ben Anderson
Devin Vassell Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 9:12 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is available for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after missing the last two games with left adductor tightness. Vassell played in each of San Antonio's first 10 contests, averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Julian Champagnie filled in with 11 and 12 points across two starts, but Vassell's return should push him back toward a smaller role. Carter Bryant could also lose some of the extra wing minutes he picked up during Vassell's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tom Orsborn
De'Aaron Fox Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 9:09 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (hip) is available for Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after being listed as questionable with left-hip soreness. Fox is coming off 17 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals in Wednesday's win over Chicago. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists through 12 games while shooting 51.4% from the field. Dylan Harper handed out 10 assists Wednesday, giving San Antonio another capable creator, but Fox remains firmly in his usual lead-guard role now that he's been cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tom Orsborn
Dejounte Murray Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:49 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has requested a trade, with agent Rich Paul and team officials working toward a resolution, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals through nine games, well below his usual offensive production. Phoenix has reportedly shown interest, though no trade talks have developed yet. Jeremiah Fears would stand to gain the most if Murray is moved or held out, after averaging a larger playmaking role during Murray's three-game personal absence and handing out a career-high 13 assists against Sacramento. Herbert Jones could also move back into the starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Quentin Grimes Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:41 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) expects to play Sunday against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last two games with a right finger sprain, according to Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register. Grimes is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists through 11 appearances, though he's shooting just 24.2% from three. Collin Sexton (head) stepped up with 18 points and six assists off the bench Monday against Atlanta, but Grimes' return would add another option to the Lakers' perimeter rotation. Until his jumper comes around, Grimes remains a limited fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Benjamin Royer
Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:35 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is expected to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, according to head coach JJ Redick. Doncic tweaked his right ankle late in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee but still finished with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 27-year-old woke up Thursday without pain, another encouraging sign ahead of Sunday. Doncic is averaging a league-leading 38.6 points with 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. If Austin Reaves (heel) sits, even more of the Lakers' offense should run through Doncic.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mark Medina
Austin Reaves Considered Day-to-Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:26 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is considered day-to-day after suffering a left heel bruise in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. Reaves finished with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 25 minutes before exiting in the third quarter. X-rays were negative, and head coach JJ Redick said the injury is minor enough that Reaves and the team decided against further imaging. The 28-year-old is averaging 24.7 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 40.9% from three. If he can't play Sunday at Phoenix, Collin Sexton (head) and Quentin Grimes (finger) could take on larger backcourt roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Precious Achiuwa Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:19 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness. Achiuwa exited Tuesday's loss to Orlando in the third quarter and will miss his first game of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks through 11 appearances, giving Sacramento useful production on both ends. Keegan Murray could move back into the starting lineup, while Dylan Cardwell should also have a chance to pick up additional frontcourt minutes with Achiuwa unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 7:26 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (knee) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks despite dealing with right knee soreness. The 27-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25.2 minutes through 10 appearances. His three-point shooting and defensive contributions give him some fantasy value in deeper leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Pelle Larsson Ruled Out on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 7:10 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 25-year-old has started Miami's last two games, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Tuesday's win over Utah. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game this campaign. With Klay Thompson (ankle) also sidelined, Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. should see expanded roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Suggs Available Against Bucks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 6:57 PM ETPhilip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) is set to return for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Suggs missed eight consecutive contests due to a mild right knee bone bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals through three starts. Anthony Black could see fewer minutes with Suggs returning, but he should retain a sizable role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) still sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Orlando Magic Daily
Norman Powell Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 13, 2026, 6:44 PM ETAccording to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is available for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and will not face a minutes restriction. Powell missed the last two games, first sitting out against Philadelphia with a shoulder issue before lower back spasms kept him sidelined Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes through eight appearances. With no restrictions on his workload, Powell can be plugged back into fantasy lineups for his scoring and steals.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Joel Lorenzi