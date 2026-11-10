Luke Clanton Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Nov 10, 2026, 9:24 PM ETLuke Clanton finished tied for 33rd at last week's World Wide Technology Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Austin Championship at Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas. Clanton has four top-25 finishes and 11 missed cuts in 25 starts this season. His best finish was tied for fifth at the Puerto Rico Open in March. Over the past 12 months, Clanton ranks in the 86th percentile for proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards on the fairway. This is worth noting because this range is projected to account for the majority of approach shots.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data GolfComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Harry Hall Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:24 PM ETHarry Hall finished tied for 12th at last week's World Wide Technology Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Austin Championship at the Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas. So far this season, Hall has eight top-25 finishes and nine missed cuts in 25 starts. He has had a solid fall season since failing to qualify for the BMW Championship, rattling off four top-25 finishes in six starts. Over the past 12 months, Hall ranks in the 57th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards on the fairway. This is worth noting because this range is projected to be where most approach shots will be played.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Jackson Koivun Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 10, 2026, 1:07 PM ETIt's been a month and a half since we saw Jackson Koivun near the top of a leaderboard, as the rising star continues to sharpen his game ahead of the 2027 season. He is perhaps the leading name amongst a group of young talent coming from the college ranks (or high school) to cut their teeth in professional golf. The former Auburn Tiger was the first in this group to win, which came at the 3M Open. And though another victory in 2027 is unlikely, what happens over the next couple of weeks could do a lot for him come spring. The talent level should attract some interest, especially in a field this weak. The ball-striking prowess and maturity are already there, making him a threat at every stop.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Joe Highsmith Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 10, 2026, 12:35 PM ETA disappointing 2026 regular season for Joe Highsmith has continued this fall, as he has missed the cut in his last three starts. The pressure is mounting for the 26-year-old, with the PGA Tour set to change drastically in 2028. He'll have another season to figure things out, but at 165th in FedEx Cup points, there is a lot to fix. He ranks 153rd in strokes gained from tee to green (-0.636) and has arguably been the worst statistical putter on the planet since July. Highsmith certainly doesn't possess any DFS appeal, but he was a young player on the radar coming into the season. It will be interesting to see if he can right the ship a year from now.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: PGA Tour
Blades Brown Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Nov 10, 2026, 12:12 PM ETIt was simply a matter of time before Blades Brown held on to win a PGA Tour event, and really, doing so in his second start since earning tour credentials through the Korn Ferry Tour is unsurprising. He's played a jam-packed 31 events in 2026, including 13 PGA Tour starts, and has only finished outside the top 25 nine times. Data from his limited starts on the main circuit show the 19-year-old is an impressive ball striker, as his 0.405 strokes gained off the tee and 0.534 on approach averages would rank inside the top 25 for the season. The Canyons Course is long at over 7,400 yards, so ball striking could be the leading factor in scoring. However, it was the putter that inevitably pushed him over the finish line on Sunday. If the flat stick stays hot while his iron play returns, there isn't a reason we couldn't see him back in contention this week.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Matt McCarty Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 9:12 PM ETMatt McCarty last played golf early in October at the Baycurrent Classic. The American golfer bounced back with a final round 65 after a third round 75. Overall, both Fall events just did not see McCarty impress much (T-53 in Utah and T-50 in Japan. McCarty briefly touched +10000 at DraftKings but has come back to +9600. One of the big worries with the golfer is bogey avoidance (16.61% - 139th). Basically, McCarty ends up bogeying or worse once every six holes. Also, his scoring average in Rounds 1 and 2 is 70.69 which ranks 144th. He is another golfer who probably gets faded here in a more stacked field than usual for the Fall. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Chris Kirk Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 9:00 PM ETChris Kirk has not won an event this Fall but he has contended several times. The American golfer has three Top 12 results in four events. Kirk's best result was a T-6 in Bermuda but one has to wonder what might have been. Asheville and Bermuda were his best efforts where every round wound up in the 60's. Kirk has been on the plus side in every event when it comes to around the green and approach. Last week, those approach shots set up quite a few extra opportunities at the World Wide Technology Championship. Kirk is a risky wager for bettors but bettors have him pegged sixth at +3000 via DraftKings to win. Kirk is a reasonable +255 for a Top 10 result and that may be something to ponder. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Mackenzie Hughes an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 8:52 PM ETMackenzie Hughes wants to bounce back from the World Wide Technology Championship. The Canadian golfer almost won in Mexico (T-4) It has been an up-and-down Fall for Hughes who has three Top 25 results during the Fall season. This is a long course at 7.451 yards. Around the greens has been not great for Hughes and off the tee has been not great in terms of driving accuracy (59.67% - 120th). The hilly course could be a challenge for Hughes. The putter fell flat at El Cardonal and that concern is quite valid for Austin. It may be a plan to fade Hughes from a DFS and betting perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Tom Hoge Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 8:38 PM ETTom Hoge has had a nightmare of a Fall season. The American golfer has missed three cuts in six events. Hoge even shot an 81 in the opening round of the Baycurrent Classic. Last week, it was a second-round 76 where errant shots and worse started to happen. The final five holes saw Hoge lose five strokes to par. Bogeys on two Par 5's had to raise alarm bells heading into Austin. Overall, Hoge lost 2.05 strokes to putting last week. Only the 2.29 lost at the Valero in April was worse. It may truly be for the best to stay away from the American this week at a new event such as Austin. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Eric Cole Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 8:30 PM ETEric Cole has had a recurring theme in his three Fall events. The American golfer has had that one bad round that derails any hope. Asheville was a final-round 73. Utah featured a third round of 73, and Bermuda had that windswept 74. He has the ability to start off really well. Cole has fired a 67 or better in six of his previous seven opening rounds. If Cole finds any driving accuracy with rhythm, then look out. He loses half a stroke off the tee alone (157th). For early DFS options, Cole could be utilized, and maybe betting-wise as well early on.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Daniel Berger Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Nov 9, 2026, 8:23 PM ETDaniel Berger has not played competitive golf in almost four months. The American golfer struggled before the layoff including missing cuts in four of the last five tournaments played. Berger's big red flag was the putter. He ranks 121st in strokes gained to putting at -0.187. It gets worse when one dives deeper. Berger ranks 144th in putts per round with 29.45. Worse, his one-putt percentage is 163rd at a mere 36.39%. Second rounds are probably the ugliest where Berger averages 30.22 putts per round. With the uncertainty here, it may be wiser to fade Berger from a DFS or betting standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Matthieu Pavon Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 28, 2026, 11:01 AM ETMatthieu Pavon has struggled for much of the season, making just 11 of 23 cuts with only four top-25 finishes. His recent results follow the same pattern, as he made just one cut in three fall events, finishing T53. He now heads to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he is making his tournament debut. Vidanta Vallarta is a wide-open course with little penalty for missing fairways, so players who hit the ball long off the tee and are strong with their long irons should find success. Pavon ranks 80th in driving distance but 143rd in proximity from over 200 yards, a range that accounted for more than 43% of approach shots here last year. His overall profile is not encouraging either, as he ranks 130th in total strokes gained (-0.402 strokes per round) and 152nd on approach (-0.498), while losing a combined -0.041 strokes per round around the greens and putting. There is little to be excited about in Pavon's game right now, and he is best left out of lineups until he shows signs of a turnaround.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Andrew Novak Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 28, 2026, 10:53 AM ETAndrew Novak came out firing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an opening-round 64 before cooling off and ultimately finishing T44. He now turns to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he has recorded finishes of T15, T49, and T8 in three appearances. Success at Vidanta Vallarta typically hinges on distance off the tee and long-iron approach play. Novak ranks 99th in driving distance and 96th in proximity from over 200 yards, a range that accounted for more than 43% of approach shots here last year. He does have a strong overall profile, ranking 62nd on approach (+0.218 strokes per round), 32nd around the greens (+0.225), and 43rd in strokes gained tee to green (+0.497). If he can get his putter to cooperate (158th, -0.492 strokes per round), Novak has a chance to put together another strong tournament in Mexico.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Billy Horschel Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 28, 2026, 10:46 AM ETBilly Horschel has put together a solid run lately, posting finishes of T13 and T21 in his last two starts, and looks to keep it going at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. This run can be attributed to Horschel's approach game clicking, as he has gained strokes in nine of his last 12 events while ranking 52nd on the season (+0.278 strokes per round). Vidanta Vallarta typically rewards players who are long off the tee, and Horschel ranks just 119th in driving distance. He also sits in just the 54th percentile in proximity from over 200 yards, a range that accounted for more than 43% of approach shots here last year. Despite the questionable course fit, Horschel has momentum on his side and could be an intriguing dark horse option to contend this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Rasmus Hojgaard in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Oct 28, 2026, 10:05 AM ETIt's been a year to forget for Rasmus Hojgaard, who failed to get inside the top 100 on the FedEx Cup points list and has had a withdrawal and a missed cut since the fall swing began. Despite his incredible length off the tee and putting proficiency, the Dane has been abysmal with the irons. He's averaging minus-0.180 strokes gained on approach (ranked 122nd) on the year, and lost a whopping eight-and-a-half strokes over his last two starts. That won't get it done on any professional golf circuit, let alone the PGA Tour. And until he shows some sort of rebound, he's an impossible DFS recommendation.--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Emiliano Grillo Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETEmiliano Grillo has not been at his best during the fall slate, recording a T52 in Bermuda, a T43 in Utah, and a missed cut at the Biltmore Championship. He looks to get things going again at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he has just one finish better than T33 in four attempts, a T5 in 2023. Success here typically hinges on distance off the tee and long-iron approach play. Grillo ranks just 131st in driving distance, but ranks 58th in proximity from 200+ yards (48'8"), a distance that accounted for more than 43% of approach shots here last year. While Vidanta Vallarta is widely considered a bomber's paradise, Grillo plays a more precision-based game, ranking eighth in driving accuracy and 56th on approach. His short game is also a concern, as he ranks 126th around the greens (-0.135 strokes per round) and 115th in putting (-0.209). Grillo has been struggling as of late, and his lack of distance makes him a risky play in Mexico.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout a Risky Play at Vidanta
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 28, 2026, 9:49 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout finished T17 at the Baycurrent Classic, his seventh top-25 finish of the season. He now looks to keep it going at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he is making his tournament debut. Vidanta Vallarta is a wide-open course with little penalty for missing fairways, so players who hit the ball long off the tee and are strong with their long irons should find success. Bezuidenhout ranks just 142nd off the tee (-0.343 strokes per round), mainly due to a lack of distance, where he ranks 156th. He is also 150th in proximity from over 200 yards, a distance that accounted for 43.9% of approach shots here last year. His saving grace may be his short game, where he ranks 31st around the greens (+0.233 strokes per round) and 17th in putting (+0.443). Bezuidenhout's lack of distance and poor long-iron play make him a difficult option to trust this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Tom Kim an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Oct 28, 2026, 9:32 AM ETIt was a bounce-back season for Tom Kim in 2026, in which he picked up his first victory since 2023 and had a slew of top-20-or-better finishes down the closing stretch. The South Korean was one of the best ball strikers this season, ranking seventh in strokes gained on approach (0.653). Much of his success came when the putter began cooperating, as he spent the first half of the season losing an average of -0.490 strokes on the greens. Compare that to the 0.290 flip to the positive side over his closing 11 events, and it's clear where the boost in his game and tournament finishes came from. He's coming to Vidanta Vallarta for the first time this week, where he'll need both the iron play and flat stick to be sharp. It's a bigger ballpark that has plenty of long approach shots, but Kim should find plenty of birdie-making opportunities to be a useful DFS asset--Todd McGill - Rotoballer
Source: Data Golf
Pierceson Coody Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 27, 2026, 7:57 AM ETPierceson Coody has not finished better than 50th in three Fall Swing events. The American golfer has two Top 10 results but the last one was way back in February at the WM Phoenix Open. Coody has largely struggled since the start of the summer aside from the US Open and the OPEN Championship. However, the Fall has brought even more issues. Coody floundered during the middle rounds in Asheville (72-71) and Japan (75-72). His numbers have been interesting given how well he has started off (66-67-65). The problem is Round 2 so Coody has DFS potential for the opening round but maybe a fade the rest of the event. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Kevin Roy a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 27, 2026, 7:39 AM ETKevin Roy endured a tough weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The American golfer never truly got going, and the 73 in the third round was troubling given all the missed putting chances. Roy did drive the ball solidly (7.2 yards above field average). The Mexican course stands at over 7,400 yards. Roy ranks 69th in driving distance (307.7 yards) and 46th in driving accuracy (64.18%). Did the conditions impact the golfer more in Bermuda, or was it his putter? That is the big concern, as maybe fading Roy from a betting and DFS perspective could be prudent in Mexico.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Harry Hall Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Oct 27, 2026, 7:08 AM ETHarry Hall took a few weeks off between Utah and Mexico. The English golfer ended up T-13 at the Bank of Utah Championship with four rounds in the 60's. Hall has enjoyed 11 rounds under 70 over his past 12. Overall in 2026, his putting has gained 0.376 strokes which ranks 23rd. His putts-per-round of 28.25 ranks 10th and his one-putt percentage of 42.84% (11th) makes Hall more viable to contend at VidantaWorld. The one concern is the Par-71, 7,456-yard Mexican course. Birdies remain on the menu and Hall has a birdie-or-better conversion percentage of 33.98% (20th). Hall, at the least, has the ability to be a DFS option for the event in Mexico. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com