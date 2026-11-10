Cale Makar Available Tuesday
Nov 10, 2026, 5:18 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The star rearguard has been dealing with a lower-body injury and left Sunday's practice early, but this issue won't keep him out of any game action. Makar has erupted for two goals and eight assists in his last five games. In total, he's managed 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 games. The Maple Leafs have struggled recently and won't have Morgan Rielly (lower body) on the blue line, boosting Makar's chances of staying hot on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Matvei Michkov Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 5:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is seeking a change of scenery, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes. The talented forward has had a couple of tough years in Philadelphia, with limited ice time and even time spent as a healthy scratch. Although Michkov leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for the team-high with 14 points, five forwards have averaged more ice time than him this season. Michkov is in the final year of his entry-level contract and is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer. It's hard to see him agreeing to an extension with the Flyers, and a trade could benefit both sides.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Weekes
Christian Dvorak Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak tallied a game-high two points as the team recorded a 3-1 road win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Flyers picked up only their fifth win of the season, with Dvorak contributing two assists. His passing ability helped Michael Bunting open the scoring just 2:03 into the game, and Dvorak earned a power-play assist as Travis Konecny lit the lamp early in the second period. Dvorak is one of only a few Flyers players who can be happy with their contribution in 2026-27. The 30-year-old has produced three goals and seven assists in 20 games, ranking third on the team in scoring.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Tyler Toffoli Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Tyler Toffoli contributed a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Having lost five consecutive games, the Sharks fell behind twice, but Toffoli's quality helped them return to winning ways. The veteran forward had a hand in two goals despite logging just 10:57 of ice time. The Sharks have limited Toffoli's playing time due to his poor form. Before Monday night, he had finished seven straight games without a point. Toffoli went ice-cold after a four-game point streak. San Jose will hope Toffoli returns to his early-season form. His overall numbers aren't bad, with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 20 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leon Draisaitl Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:39 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice as the team defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Connor McDavid got the scoring started in the first period, and Draisaitl took things over with goals in the second and third frames. His second marker went down as a short-handed tally, scored into an empty net as the Rangers chased an equalizer. This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort in his last six games. He leads the NHL with 18 goals and sits second with 36 points. The German superstar can post his second five-game goal streak of the season in Wednesday's matchup against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Mailloux Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:33 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux (hand) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Tuesday's clash against Detroit. The Blues started the campaign without Mailloux after he underwent hand surgery on Sept. 27. In 2025-26, Mailloux had a decent rookie season, finishing with 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 81 SOG, 56 blocks, and 93 hits. Since Mailloux has been dealing with a hand injury, he's been skating regularly and should be in a good spot physically despite his long absence. St. Louis appears to have big plans for him, as the 23-year-old is projected to work on the first defensive pairing against the Red Wings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Sandin Nearing Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:24 AM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (knee) practiced fully on Monday, a sign that he's getting close to his season debut. Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) was also on the ice, and Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said both players are "around the corner." Sandin is traveling with the team on its two-game road trip, which begins Tuesday night in Ottawa. While he won't play on the trip, we should see Sandin back in action soon. The Swedish rearguard underwent ACL surgery in April after missing a second consecutive 30-point campaign by a single point.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Erik Gustafsson Deemed Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 10, 2026, 9:19 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. After racking up three assists in two games, Gustafsson may have to sit out Tuesday's game against Nashville due to an undisclosed injury. The Swedish veteran has been a good addition to the Kings' defense this season, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 11 SOG, and 12 blocks in 13 games. The Kings are expected to use Cody Ceci as Gustafsson's replacement if he isn't available. Joel Edmundson would fill in for him on the first defensive pairing, but he offers little fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Jake Evans Hurt at Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 6:05 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (hand) is being evaluated after suffering an injury at Monday's practice. He suffered an apparent hand injury when Nick Suzuki caught Evans with his stick during a drill. Evans has recently had a more prominent role on offense, posting three assists in five games. This run has doubled his season points total. In 17 outings, Evans has contributed two goals and four assists. Evans' potential absence on Tuesday against Minnesota could allow Owen Beck to retain his spot in the lineup. In Saturday's matchup with Toronto, he filled in for Josh Anderson (personal), who practiced on the fourth line Monday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tom Willander Remains Out Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:52 PM ETVancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (lower body) isn't ready to rejoin the lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor. After missing two games with a lower-body injury, Willander skated on Monday morning, but he still needs more recovery time. Since the Canucks won't play again until Friday, he could make his comeback in the next game. The Swedish sophomore has registered three assists, 12 SOG, 17 blocks, and 10 hits in 16 games. Impressively, he has an even rating on a team that sits at the bottom of the league with a 3-15-1 record and allows the most goals (4.58 per game).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brendan Batchelor
Conor Garland Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:43 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Conor Garland (upper body) is out indefinitely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. He will sit out his first game of the season on Tuesday against Florida, and it's unclear when Garland will be available to rejoin the action. Garland has been a huge disappointment this season, failing to score with 18 SOG and recording just one assist in 18 games. Columbus tweaked its lines at Monday's practice, giving Dmitri Voronkov a top-six position. This greatly increases his fantasy appeal, though managers shouldn't expect too much from Voronkov, as he has been underperforming this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Mathew Barzal Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) will remain out Monday against the San Jose Sharks, but he has been upgraded to day-to-day. This suggests Barzal's season debut is near. He's missed all of the 2026-27 action so far due to a knee issue. Matias Maccelli (lower body) is now also day-to-day, meaning the Islanders' frontline could receive a big boost later this week. Barzal finished last season with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games. He'll have plenty to offer fantasy teams once he's on the ice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alexander Wennberg Expected to Return Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:27 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to play against the New York Islanders on Monday night. He's been on the shelf for the past 10 games after sustaining an upper-body injury. Wennberg is projected to skate on the second line and will jump on the first power-play unit. So far this season, the Swedish veteran hasn't helped fantasy teams much. He has no goals and three assists in nine outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alberts Smits Labeled Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (upper body) is week-to-week and will miss his second consecutive game on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Latvian rookie was a late scratch for Saturday's tilt against Seattle, and it's now been revealed that the Rangers might be without him for several weeks. 17 games into his NHL career, Smits is still looking for his first point. He has recorded eight SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits. The Rangers recalled Marc Del Gaizo from the minors to bolster their defensive depth. Sean Durzi (undisclosed) has also been missing from their blue line recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Available Versus Rangers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:12 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (face) will play on Monday night against the New York Rangers, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the face in Saturday's win over Vancouver and couldn't finish the game. Fortunately for the Oilers, the veteran won't miss any additional time. Nugent-Hopkins has made a big impact offensively this season, notching four goals and seven assists in nine games. He's posted four multi-point performances in his last six outings, making Nugent-Hopkins a very attractive fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Connor Hellebuyck Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won't face his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, on Tuesday night, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports. On Sunday, Devils general manager Sunny Mehta announced Hellebuyck's participation in that contest could give the team a "reduction in our expected win probability." After picking up his first shutout of the season in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Toronto, Hellebuyck said he is "disappointed" he won't face his former team. Since joining the Devils, Hellebuyck has posted a perfect 5-0-0 record, allowing 1.96 goals with a .913 save percentage. He's shown the level of play that earned him the 2025 MVP award and three Vezina Trophy wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Greg Wyshynski
Sean Monahan, Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:48 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets forwards Sean Monahan (lower body) and Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) will be available Tuesday against Florida, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Both players were injured on Friday against Buffalo and didn't finish the game. Of the two, Monahan has more fantasy relevance, though his 2026-27 form has been underwhelming. In 15 games, Monahan has notched just six points (one goal, five assists). His scoring pace has improved recently, with three points in five games, but that's a small sample size.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brian Hedger
Linus Ullmark Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:38 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team assigned Jonas Johansson to the AHL. This clearly signals that Ullmark will return to action this week. Ottawa faces Washington next on Tuesday night. Ullmark has been sensational when healthy this season, going 7-1-0 across eight starts. He has a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. The Swedish netminder hasn't allowed more than two goals in any outing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ville Koivunen Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:30 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Ville Koivunen (lower body) is day-to-day after missing Sunday's loss to Anaheim. The team announced his absence shortly before the game. So far, Koivunen hasn't made a major impact with the Penguins, registering two goals and six points in 15 games this season. He may have more fantasy appeal later in the campaign if the Penguins can't climb out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Andrei Kuzmenko filled in for Koivunen on Sunday but was largely anonymous. Rutger McGroarty, who was recalled from the minors on Sunday, may also see action if Koivunen doesn't make a quick return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins PR
Jack Roslovic Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:22 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (lower body) is considered day-to-day. He was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup against New Jersey, but Roslovic isn't expected to be sidelined for long. The Maple Leafs will hope he can return as quickly as possible, as Roslovic is the team's third-highest scorer. In 18 outings, he has contributed eight goals and 10 assists. Roslovic's exit from the lineup allowed Colton Sissons (lower body) to move to the first line, but he was hurt on Sunday night. Another tweak to the forward line is coming if Roslovic and Sissons aren't available Tuesday against Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Brayden Point Exits With Injury Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:05 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (undisclosed) was unable to complete Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, exiting the action late in the first period. After stringing together a seven-game point streak, Point finished scoreless on Sunday night and could be out for a bit. After the game, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Point "may miss some time." Point ranks second on his team with 11 assists and has 16 points in 17 games. If Point misses time, players like Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde could step into more prominent roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet