Logan Mailloux Set for Season Debut Tuesday

Nov 9, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (lower body) isn't ready to rejoin the lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor. After missing two games with a lower-body injury, Willander skated on Monday morning, but he still needs more recovery time. Since the Canucks won't play again until Friday, he could make his comeback in the next game. The Swedish sophomore has registered three assists, 12 SOG, 17 blocks, and 10 hits in 16 games. Impressively, he has an even rating on a team that sits at the bottom of the league with a 3-15-1 record and allows the most goals (4.58 per game).