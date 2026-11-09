Alexander Wennberg Expected to Return Monday
Nov 9, 2026, 5:27 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to play against the New York Islanders on Monday night. He's been on the shelf for the past 10 games after sustaining an upper-body injury. Wennberg is projected to skate on the second line and will jump on the first power-play unit. So far this season, the Swedish veteran hasn't helped fantasy teams much. He has no goals and three assists in nine outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Alberts Smits Labeled Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (upper body) is week-to-week and will miss his second consecutive game on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Latvian rookie was a late scratch for Saturday's tilt against Seattle, and it's now been revealed that the Rangers might be without him for several weeks. 17 games into his NHL career, Smits is still looking for his first point. He has recorded eight SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits. The Rangers recalled Marc Del Gaizo from the minors to bolster their defensive depth. Sean Durzi (undisclosed) has also been missing from their blue line recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Available Versus Rangers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 5:12 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (face) will play on Monday night against the New York Rangers, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the face in Saturday's win over Vancouver and couldn't finish the game. Fortunately for the Oilers, the veteran won't miss any additional time. Nugent-Hopkins has made a big impact offensively this season, notching four goals and seven assists in nine games. He's posted four multi-point performances in his last six outings, making Nugent-Hopkins a very attractive fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Connor Hellebuyck Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won't face his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, on Tuesday night, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports. On Sunday, Devils general manager Sunny Mehta announced Hellebuyck's participation in that contest could give the team a "reduction in our expected win probability." After picking up his first shutout of the season in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Toronto, Hellebuyck said he is "disappointed" he won't face his former team. Since joining the Devils, Hellebuyck has posted a perfect 5-0-0 record, allowing 1.96 goals with a .913 save percentage. He's shown the level of play that earned him the 2025 MVP award and three Vezina Trophy wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Greg Wyshynski
Sean Monahan, Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:48 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets forwards Sean Monahan (lower body) and Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) will be available Tuesday against Florida, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Both players were injured on Friday against Buffalo and didn't finish the game. Of the two, Monahan has more fantasy relevance, though his 2026-27 form has been underwhelming. In 15 games, Monahan has notched just six points (one goal, five assists). His scoring pace has improved recently, with three points in five games, but that's a small sample size.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brian Hedger
Linus Ullmark Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:38 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team assigned Jonas Johansson to the AHL. This clearly signals that Ullmark will return to action this week. Ottawa faces Washington next on Tuesday night. Ullmark has been sensational when healthy this season, going 7-1-0 across eight starts. He has a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. The Swedish netminder hasn't allowed more than two goals in any outing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ville Koivunen Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:30 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Ville Koivunen (lower body) is day-to-day after missing Sunday's loss to Anaheim. The team announced his absence shortly before the game. So far, Koivunen hasn't made a major impact with the Penguins, registering two goals and six points in 15 games this season. He may have more fantasy appeal later in the campaign if the Penguins can't climb out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Andrei Kuzmenko filled in for Koivunen on Sunday but was largely anonymous. Rutger McGroarty, who was recalled from the minors on Sunday, may also see action if Koivunen doesn't make a quick return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins PR
Jack Roslovic Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:22 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (lower body) is considered day-to-day. He was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup against New Jersey, but Roslovic isn't expected to be sidelined for long. The Maple Leafs will hope he can return as quickly as possible, as Roslovic is the team's third-highest scorer. In 18 outings, he has contributed eight goals and 10 assists. Roslovic's exit from the lineup allowed Colton Sissons (lower body) to move to the first line, but he was hurt on Sunday night. Another tweak to the forward line is coming if Roslovic and Sissons aren't available Tuesday against Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Brayden Point Exits With Injury Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 9, 2026, 9:05 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (undisclosed) was unable to complete Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, exiting the action late in the first period. After stringing together a seven-game point streak, Point finished scoreless on Sunday night and could be out for a bit. After the game, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Point "may miss some time." Point ranks second on his team with 11 assists and has 16 points in 17 games. If Point misses time, players like Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde could step into more prominent roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Cale Makar Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:58 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (undisclosed) didn't complete Sunday's practice for precautionary reasons and will be re-evaluated on Monday. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Makar is set to join the team for their upcoming four-game road trip, suggesting he's dealing with only a minor health issue. But fantasy managers should definitely monitor Makar's status. Makar has been on a tear recently, with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in five games. Overall, he's earned 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 outings, making him the fourth-highest scorer among defensemen. If Makar misses time, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski will carry more fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:45 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defensemen Morgan Rielly (lower body) and Chris Tanev (maintenance) won't play on Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils. Rielly suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's loss to Montreal, while Tanev will be kept out of action for scheduled maintenance. He only recently rejoined the lineup after recovering from an upper-body injury. Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard will enter the lineup against New Jersey. Both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Troy Stecher are expected to see increased minutes on defense, but neither has much fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Anthony Mantha to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:37 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (throat) will exit the lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports. Mantha took a high stick to the throat in Saturday's win over the Islanders and will miss some time, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Early in the season, Mantha couldn't get anything going, but he's enjoyed a hot spell recently, with eight points in as many games. Overall, Mantha has tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 outings. Connor Brown will be among the candidates to fill in for Mantha on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sam Kasan
Kevin Bahl to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:29 PM ETCalgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (Achilles) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury during pregame warmups ahead of Friday's contest against Anaheim. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time at 21:55 per game, though he hasn't made much of an impact in fantasy. In 16 games, Bahl has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits. The Flames placed Bahl on Injured Reserve Sunday and recalled Brayden Pachal from the minors. Joel Hanley has replaced him on the first defensive unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Yanni Gourde Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:21 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (hip) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Gourde was initially expected to be out until December after offseason hip surgery. He will bolster Tampa Bay's bottom six. Gourde is unlikely to make a difference in fantasy hockey. Last season, he logged 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists), 114 SOG, and 115 hits in 82 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Haydn Fleury Available Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (hand) has been cleared to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. Fleury injured his hand in Thursday's win over Vancouver, initially leaving him questionable for the weekend's action. The 30-year-old has recorded two assists, 13 SOG, 10 blocks, and 16 hits in 12 games this season. While Fleury contributed an assist against the Canucks, his overall offensive production isn't good enough to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike McIntyre
Josh Morrissey Remains Sidelined Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will miss a 14th straight game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jamie Thomas of the Jets' official site reports. Earlier this week, it emerged that Morrissey was trending toward a return on Sunday. He wore a regular jersey in Saturday's practice and during the morning skate on Sunday. Yet Morrissey still needs a bit more time before he's ready to return. As a result, Neal Pionk will continue to skate on the first power-play unit. Dylan Samberg has also taken on more responsibility in Morrissey's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Thomas
Sidney Crosby Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had a special outing in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, taking sole possession of the sixth spot on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He scored two goals to break a tie with Marcel Dionne. Crosby reached 1,773 points (660 goals, 1,113 assists) in his 1,437th career game. Next, he will set his sights on Ron Francis, who ranks fifth all-time with 1,798 points. After a slow start to the campaign, Crosby has averaged a point per game across his last six appearances, though this run includes three pointless efforts. He still has plenty of work to do to reach that scoring pace for the season, sitting on 12 points (six goals, six assists) after 17 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Morgan Rielly Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:48 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's action against New Jersey after being hurt in Saturday's loss to Montreal. He sustained a lower-body injury in the contest, logging just 5:45 of ice time. Rielly has been hot recently, boasting eight games in his last eight outings. He's second on his team with 12 assists this season, but Rielly hasn't yet lit the lamp in 18 games. Toronto will likely turn to Dakota Mermis if Rielly needs to be replaced on Sunday. At the same time, Oliver Ekman-Larsson could take on more of the workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
William Carrier Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:39 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (knee) didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 9-2 thumping for precautionary reasons, Tom Gullitti of NHL.com reports. The power forward is managing a right knee injury, and the team didn't see a reason to keep him on the ice after taking a 7-0 lead in the first two periods. Carrier has beefed up Carolina's first line this season and has been a great fit, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and 57 hits in 19 games. With less than a quarter of the season played, Carrier needs just two more assists to set a new career high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Exits Early Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:29 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (head) didn't finish Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Oilers lost him when Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the side of his head during his first shift in the second period. Fortunately, he avoided major damage and isn't expected to miss additional time. "I don't think he is (going to miss time)," Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said after the game. "(We were) initially worried about a broken jaw ... but he seems to be doing OK." After missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury, Nugent-Hopkins has put up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games, including seven power-play points (three goals, four assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Sandis Vilmanis Expected to Miss Time
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 AM ETFlorida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis (undisclosed) will miss at least two games, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The Latvian forward was injured on Saturday when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson sent him head-first into the boards. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Vilmanis will be properly evaluated when the team returns home from its three-game road trip. Florida will make its second stop on Sunday against Boston. Vilmanis has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 games this season. His absence will open a top-six spot, and Florida must also adjust its second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com