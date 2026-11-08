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Jarrett Allen Questionable Monday Against Charlotte

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Nov 8, 2026, 8:58 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Monday's road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets after missing the past two games with a contusion. Allen injured the knee in a collision Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and it is the same knee that sidelined him for 10 games with tendinitis last March. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. Evan Mobley has handled the center spot in Allen's absence, posting 22 points against Philadelphia before adding 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists versus New York. If Allen returns, Thomas Bryant would likely see his backup minutes trimmed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 8, 2026, 8:44 PM ET

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Nique Clifford is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move sends Clifford back to the franchise that selected him 24th overall in 2025 before dealing him to Sacramento on draft night. The 24-year-old had fallen out of the Kings' rotation, logging just 50 minutes across eight games this season after averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as a rookie. Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder), and Chet Holmgren (knee), giving Clifford a chance to compete for reserve minutes, though Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain remain ahead of him in the fantasy pecking order.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Nov 8, 2026, 8:35 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Sabonis was a late addition to the injury report with soreness in the same knee that required meniscus surgery last season, and this will be his first absence through 10 games. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) also sidelined, Precious Achiuwa should take on more frontcourt work, while Dylan Cardwell could get a longer look off the bench if Sabonis remains unavailable Tuesday against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 8, 2026, 8:32 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing four straight games, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 44.7% shooting this season. With Asa Newell (toe) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined, Atlanta could use Landale back behind Onyeka Okongwu. Rookie Zuby Ejiofor has made the most of the extra work, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on 61.9% shooting during Landale's absence, so the two could compete for backup minutes once Landale returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
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Nov 8, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is making progress in his recovery from a bone bruise, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that Demin is back on the court and progressing well, with another evaluation expected after the weekend. The 20-year-old has missed six straight games after averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists on 31.0% shooting through four starts. Nolan Traore has taken advantage of the extra backcourt work, but his role could tighten once Demin is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
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Nov 8, 2026, 8:05 PM ET

Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons after missing the past two games. Davis sprained the ankle Wednesday against Atlanta but still finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds before sitting out Friday and Saturday. The 33-year-old is averaging 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds through eight appearances. If Davis remains sidelined, Alexandre Sarr should continue carrying a larger frontcourt load, while Deandre Ayton is available after overcoming the lower-leg issue that cut short his night Saturday. Davis' next chance to play after Monday would come Wednesday at Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Washington Wizards
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:55 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being limited in Sunday's practice. Quickley missed Friday's win over Milwaukee with hamstring tightness, which is notable after an injury to the same leg kept him out of last season's first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers through eight games. Jamal Shead would be in line for another start if Quickley sits after handing out a career-high 16 assists against the Bucks on Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:47 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being limited in Sunday's practice, according to Josh Lewenberg. Barnes missed Friday's win over Milwaukee after appearing to favor his hip earlier in the week. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals through eight games. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) still sidelined, another Barnes absence would keep Collin Murray-Boyles in line for added frontcourt work, while RJ Barrett should remain one of Toronto's primary scoring options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:38 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is back in Toronto and going through basketball conditioning, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 after developing swelling in his knee, but he has completed treatment and is now working through the return-to-play process. The 35-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals across his first two games. Toronto is expected to provide another update Tuesday, though a return later in November may be more realistic. Ja'Kobe Walter should continue seeing steady minutes in the starting lineup until Leonard is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Grange
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after entering the day as questionable. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes and has recently shifted to a reserve role behind Neemias Queta. Robinson has still made an impact on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds Wednesday against Milwaukee and seven Friday against Charlotte. His limited playing time keeps the fantasy ceiling modest, but he remains capable of providing useful rebounds and defensive production in a short bench role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Boston Celtics
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:22 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (hamstring) is out for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Schroder also missed Friday against Boston with what was initially labeled a thigh injury before being diagnosed with the strain. The 33-year-old is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through nine games, though his playing time had dipped recently. Coby White should take on more of the playmaking load, while rookie Christian Anderson could see more backup point guard minutes during Schroder's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:16 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with another strain, the team announced Sunday. Knueppel missed the preseason and Charlotte's first eight games with the same hamstring issue before lasting fewer than six minutes in Wednesday's season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while leading the NBA with 273 three-pointers. With Dennis Schroder (hamstring) also sidelined for at least two weeks, Grayson Allen and Sion James should have more opportunities on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:09 PM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been cleared to begin on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 2026 All-Star has missed seven straight games since straining his hamstring Oct. 23 against Miami, putting his next update around Nov. 22. Duren posted 22 points and nine rebounds in his only full appearance this season. Paul Reed should remain firmly in the fantasy picture while Duren works his way back, as he is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 58.1% shooting as Detroit's fill-in starter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
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Nov 8, 2026, 7:02 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Murray has missed the past seven games with ankle capsulitis after appearing in Sacramento's first two contests. The 26-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting before the injury and went 0-for-7 from deep. Precious Achiuwa has started in Murray's absence, but his role should shrink with Murray back. Sacramento could use the extra spacing, though Murray may need a little time before his fantasy production fully rebounds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:47 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Utah Jazz and will wear a protective mask after fracturing his nose Friday against New Orleans. The 19-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes as Rudy Gobert's primary backup. Beringer showed what he can do with a larger role Oct. 31, posting 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes while Gobert (back) was sidelined. His role has been much smaller lately, with just 11.3 minutes per game over his last three, so most of his fantasy upside still comes when Gobert is unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:41 PM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. Markkanen sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and has played through discomfort since returning. The 29-year-old still buried eight three-pointers for all 24 of his points Friday in Dallas and is averaging 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) already sidelined, Josh Green could move into the starting lineup, while Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh may also have more offense available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:33 PM ET

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. George was a late addition to the injury report but will keep his perfect attendance intact through Utah's first 10 games. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 assists, including a 39-point, nine-assist performance Wednesday against New Orleans. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist) ruled out, George should have plenty of offense running through him, while Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Brice Sensabaugh could also see larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos

Keyonte George warming up

Currently listed as questionable (illness) for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/QCyqJUXb2w

— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

--Brad Camara - RotoBaller

Sixers two-way statuses today @ Chicago, I am told:

ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert

INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall

Sixers have 73 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 41 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.

— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 8, 2026, 2:38 PM ET

Nets Status Report for 11/8 at Dallas:

Demin: OUT – Right Leg Bone Bruise

Brown Jr.: OUT - Back, Injury Management

Jefferson: OUT – G League Assignment

Saraf: OUT – G League Assignment

Bilodeau: OUT – G League (Two-Way)

Nelson: OUT - G League (Two-Way)

— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
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Nov 8, 2026, 1:50 PM ET

--Brad Camara - RotoBaller

Tiago confirms Claxton is active and available to make his debut. 16-20 minute restriction, he won’t start.

— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 8, 2026
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Nov 8, 2026, 1:48 PM ET

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Jacoby Brissett

Named Ravens' Starter for Week 10
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Josh Jacobs

Suffers Finger Fracture in Win Over Patriots
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Patrick Mahomes

' MRI Reveals No Significant Elbow Injury
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Daniel Jones

Won't be Traded at the Deadline
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Justin Herbert

Could be Dealing With Fractured Finger
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Mitchell Robinson

Cleared to Play Sunday Against Bucks
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Out at Least Two Weeks
Justin Herbert

Injures Hand Late in Blowout Loss to Texans
Kon Knueppel

to Be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Rhamondre Stevenson

Injures Knee, Won't Return in Week 9
Kyle Monangai

Inactive for Sunday Night Football
Jalen Duren

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Active Against Bears After Two-Game Absence
Keegan Murray

Available Sunday Against Miami
Joan Beringer

Upgraded to Available Sunday
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined Against Minnesota
Keyonte George

Cleared to Play Sunday Against Minnesota
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Puka Nacua

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Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Patrick Mahomes

Says He'll Undergo Further Elbow Testing
Terrance Ferguson

Out "Another Couple Weeks" After Injuring Hamstring
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Keyonte George

Questionable with Illness for Sunday’s Game vs. Minnesota
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Josh Jacobs

Questionable to Return Against Patriots
Puka Nacua

Target Volume Keeps Him an Elite WR1
Ladd McConkey

Questionable to Return Against Texans
Kenneth Walker

Breaks Out of Slump in Week 9 Win
Kyle Monangai

Not Expected to Play on Sunday Night
Xavier Worthy

Ruled Out Against Jets
J.J. McCarthy

Returns Against Eagles After Hip Injury
J.J. McCarthy

Questionable to Return Against Eagles
Jaylen Waddle

Ruled Out Against Panthers
Rayan Rupert

Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive vs. Chicago
Egor Demin

Out With Leg Bruise vs. the Mavs
Nic Claxton

Active for Debut with 16-20 Minute Restriction
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
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