Puka Nacua's Target Volume Keeps Him an Elite WR1
Nov 8, 2026, 4:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was targeted on 19 of Matthew Stafford's 43 pass attempts Sunday. He turned that workload into 14 catches for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 20-13 Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, adding 20 yards on two carries. Nacua converted a fourth-and-three with a 15-yard catch to help set up a field goal before halftime. He caught two passes for 27 yards on the opening drive of the second half, which ended with a Blake Corum touchdown. With the game tied later in the half, Nacua converted third-and-11 with a 19-yard catch, then finished the drive with the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He caught six of seven targets for 80 yards in the first meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and enters the Week 10 road rematch as a top-tier WR1. Since that meeting, Nacua has caught 33 passes for 298 yards and scored in each of the Rams' three wins. He's reached double-digit catches in three of his six games since returning in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
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K.C. Concepcion Jr. Played Through Ankle Injury Sunday
Todd Monken said WR KC Concepcion was dealing with an ankle injury that he powered through.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 8, 2026
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Josh Jacobs (hand) Questionable to Return
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Josh Jacobs Jogging to Locker Room with Trainers
Josh Jacobs is jogging to the locker room with trainers.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 8, 2026
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Patrick Mahomes Says He's Getting Further Testing on His Elbow
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's getting further testing on his elbow: "I didn't think out of the half I was throwing the ball the way I wanted to."— Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 4:52 PM ET
Braelon Allen's Flex Value Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:47 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen got eight carries with Breece Hall (quad) back in the lineup Sunday. Allen ran for 33 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in the 35-12 Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His 19-yard catch came on the opening drive, and he lost a yard on a carry from the Kansas City four-yard line later in that possession. Nick Bolton forced an Allen fumble in the second quarter, and the Chiefs scored two plays later. Allen finished with 5.4 PPR points after the turnover deduction. Hall led the backfield with 15 carries for 61 yards and added three catches for 26 yards. He also outcarried Allen 38 to 15 across the first two games of the season. Allen had run for 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders a week earlier. He belongs on the bench in most 12-team leagues when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. He's worth holding as Hall's backup after averaging 100.8 rushing yards across the five games Hall missed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Held to 22 Yards in Week 9 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recorded 13 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. The Giants' run defense, which entered Week 9 ranked 26th overall, held the star back to 1.7 yards per carry, his lowest game average since the 2023 season. Hamstring and back ailments have limited Barkley's impact this season as the Eagles endure a multitude of injuries, and the second-overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has recorded 56 carries for 274 yards and just two touchdowns in 2026. Barkley's job won't get any easier when the Eagles return from their Week 10 bye to face a sturdy Pittsburgh Steelers defense, making his bust performance in Week 9 sting even more for fantasy managers.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sean Payton Non-Committal on RB Rotation Going Forward
Keith Hernandez
Sean Payton did not want to talk much about the RB rotation when asked about Jonah Coleman starting over J.K. Dobbins: "Those guys are really important"— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 4:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Ladd McConkey Questionable to Return Against Texans
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson. McConkey had no targets through the Chargers' first six offensive plays. On that opening drive, Justin Herbert converted third-and-five with a 10-yard pass to Tre' Harris, and fellow starting receiver Quentin Johnston gained five yards on a carry. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quadriceps, hamstring) was inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Kenneth Walker Breaks Out of Slump in Week 9 Win
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:31 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker had 18 carries for 102 yards and a rushing touchdown and added four catches for 41 yards and two receiving touchdowns in a 35-12 win against the New York Jets in Week 9. The veteran back entered Sunday's game on a two-week slump, in which he was held to a season-low 2.6 yards per carry against the Seattle Seahawks and just 3.3 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos. Walker now has 141 carries for 770 yards and six rushing touchdowns, and 22 catches for 131 yards and two more touchdowns in his first season with Kansas City. He is RB2 in RotoBaller's position rankings and is a must-start after a bounce-back week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Not Expected to Play on Sunday Night
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:17 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was spotted on the field doing pregame work with trainers but is still not expected to play in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zach Pearson reported via the X platform. The 24-year-old has not played since Week 4 when he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-12 win against the New York Jets. He has 60 carries for 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season and is projected to return after Chicago's Week 10 bye. D'Andre Swift continues to carry the workload for the Bears' ground game, amassing 143 carries for 545 yards and a league-leading 10 rushing touchdowns over eight games.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zach Pearson
Xavier Worthy Ruled Out Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Matt Derrick reported that Worthy grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg before going to the medical tent. Worthy caught all five of his targets for 39 yards through the third quarter, including back-to-back gains of 19 and four yards on a drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown. Rashee Rice and Jalen Royals also caught passes for Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Derrick
Tyler Goodson Back vs. Colts in Week 9
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old back, who spent the first three years of his career playing for Indy, left in the second quarter on Sunday with a knee injury. Goodson and Javonte Williams have shared rushing duties against the Colts, who entered Sunday's game with the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL (152.8 yards allowed per game). The Iowa product has 28 carries for 86 yards through six games and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Chappell via X.com
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt, who reported that Ferguson was on the sideline with his helmet on. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent. He then took a hit to his left knee and immediately signaled for trainers, according to Nick Harris. Ferguson's lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell were Dallas' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Xavier Worthy (hamstring) in Medical Tent
Xavier Worthy immediately grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg. He's in the blue medical tent right now.— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:52 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Takes Hit to Left Knee Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:46 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson took a hit to his left knee during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts and immediately signaled for the medical staff, according to Nick Harris. Trainers attended to him on the field. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent, as Joseph Hoyt reported. His lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Jadarian Price Should Get More Work vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is expected to have "fewer constraints" in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, Gregg Bell reported via the X platform on Sunday. The rookie back out of Notre Dame missed four games due to a chest injury this season. Price has 38 carries for 148 yards through five games and is still looking for his first touchdown of his rookie campaign. The Seahawks could lean on their run game since they will have Drew Lock under center, while Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) is ruled out for Week 9. The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL (122.1 yards allowed per game), so Zach Charbonnet should get plenty of work carrying the ball downfield. Price is a deep-league stash candidate while he recovers and inherits a heavier workload.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
J.J. McCarthy Returns Against Eagles After Hip Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:39 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the final play of the third quarter. McCarthy had been listed as questionable after taking a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run earlier in the quarter. Before leaving, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and ran three times for 11 yards. Jameis Winston led a 14-play, 76-yard drive in McCarthy's absence and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to put the Giants ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Demarcus Robinson Active Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner. Robinson missed five games after spraining his ankle against Miami in Week 2. He caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first two games. Robinson was limited Wednesday through Friday, and the 49ers activated him from injured reserve and removed his questionable designation Saturday. San Francisco also placed Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve and elevated KhaDarel Hodge. With Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive, Robinson joins Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks among the available receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
KC Concepcion Jr. Returns in Week 9 After Injury Scare
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver K.C. Concepcion Jr. (leg) has returned to his team's Week 9 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old rookie was previously helped off the field and into the medical tent in the second half of Sunday's game after suffering an apparent leg injury. Concepcion had two receptions for 11 yards before exiting Sunday's game. Denzel Boston has led the air game for Cleveland in Week 9, although the passing game has generally struggled with Shedeur Sanders under center. The Browns' receivers have a low fantasy ceiling in Week 9.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Daniel Oyefusi via X.com
J.J. McCarthy Questionable to Return Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:22 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Raanan. McCarthy took a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run early in the third quarter. He tried to throw on the sideline and fell to the ground before being evaluated in the medical tent and heading to the locker room. Jameis Winston took over for New York. Before exiting, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and added 11 yards on three carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan