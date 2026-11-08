Demarcus Robinson Active Against Raiders
Nov 8, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner. Robinson missed five games after spraining his ankle against Miami in Week 2. He caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first two games. Robinson was limited Wednesday through Friday, and the 49ers activated him from injured reserve and removed his questionable designation Saturday. San Francisco also placed Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve and elevated KhaDarel Hodge. With Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive, Robinson joins Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks among the available receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick WagonerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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JJ McCarthy Back on Field
JJ McCarthy just came running back on the field. #Giants— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:25 PM ET
KC Concepcion Jr. Returns in Week 9 After Injury Scare
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver K.C. Concepcion Jr. (leg) has returned to his team's Week 9 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old rookie was previously helped off the field and into the medical tent in the second half of Sunday's game after suffering an apparent leg injury. Concepcion had two receptions for 11 yards before exiting Sunday's game. Denzel Boston has led the air game for Cleveland in Week 9, although the passing game has generally struggled with Shedeur Sanders under center. The Browns' receivers have a low fantasy ceiling in Week 9.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Daniel Oyefusi via X.com
Jake Ferguson Receiving Medical Attention on Field After Awkward Hit
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson took an awkward hit to his left knee and immediately motioned for the medical staff. He's being tended to on the field.— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:23 PM ET
Jadarian Price Expected to See Significantly Fewer Constraints vs. Cardinals
Pregame from Lumen Field: It would appear with Sam Darnold out this is Drew Lock Day for the #Seahawks vs the Cardinals.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 8, 2026
It should be Jadarian Price Day.
His coach says the constraints the rookie 1st-round pick and lead back had Monday night vs Chicago in his return from IR… pic.twitter.com/glAi5Sg31C
Nov 8, 2026, 3:22 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy Questionable to Return Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:22 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Raanan. McCarthy took a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run early in the third quarter. He tried to throw on the sideline and fell to the ground before being evaluated in the medical tent and heading to the locker room. Jameis Winston took over for New York. Before exiting, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and added 11 yards on three carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Puka Nacua Returns to the Field Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:14 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (undisclosed) was back on the field to open an offensive drive in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders, according to Rams reporter Stu Jackson. The reason Nacua came off the field was unclear. Earlier, his 15-yard catch on fourth-and-three kept alive a drive that ended in a Rams field goal just before halftime. By midway through the third quarter, Nacua had caught 12 of 15 targets for 124 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season and his first since Week 5 against Buffalo.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Stu Jackson
Hunter Henry Active vs. Packers
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:12 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) will play in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The 31-year-old veteran has been dealing with an injury that has put his availability in question, and he did not participate in practice on Thursday ahead of New England's Week 9 home game. Henry has recorded 29 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns this season, and will face a Packers defense that has allowed 204 passing yards on average per game. He could get more targets since the Patriots' receiving corps is dealing with other injuries, but runs a high risk of aggravating his foot injury and shouldn't be played in shallow fantasy formats this week. Henry is TE25 in RotoBaller's position ranking.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Reiss via X.com
KC Concepcion Is Being Helped Off the Field and into the Medical Tent
Browns WR KC Concepcion is being helped off the field and into the medical tent. Having trouble putting pressure on one of his legs.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:10 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Inactive Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, according to Rob Demovsky. Lloyd played in each of Green Bay's first eight games and gained 16 yards on four touches in the Week 8 win over Carolina. He was added to the injury report Thursday, was limited Thursday and Friday, and drew a questionable designation. Josh Jacobs handled 27 touches and scored twice against Carolina. Pierre Strong Jr., who had one carry in that game, is listed behind Jacobs and Lloyd on the depth chart. Chris Brooks (ankle) remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Tee Higgins' Red-Zone Role Keeps His Fantasy Ceiling High
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:03 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught both of his touchdowns on first-and-goal in Madrid. Joe Burrow found him from four yards out in the second quarter, then went back to him from eight yards out after the Atlanta Falcons pulled within seven. Higgins finished with five catches on six targets for 32 yards and 20.2 PPR points in Cincinnati's 34-17 Week 9 win. The first score was the 50th touchdown catch of his career, and the second gave him back-to-back multi-touchdown games for the first time. Higgins drew half as many targets as Ja'Marr Chase and caught two of Burrow's three touchdown passes. He had piled up 148 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens and 155 against the Tennessee Titans in his previous two games. Higgins caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He remains a strong WR2 for the Week 10 home rematch, having cleared 20 PPR points in three straight games. Five of his six touchdown catches this season came during that stretch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Going to Medical Tent
Puka Nacua is in the medical tent.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy Exits Early, Going to Blue Medical Tent
J.J. McCarthy just threw his helmet on the bench before heading into the blue medical tent. #Giants— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:00 PM ET
Jaylen Waddle Ruled Out Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Mike Garafolo. Waddle took a hit from Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley late in the first quarter and went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. He finished with one catch for 22 yards. Courtland Sutton caught a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Denver also had Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant available at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Tyler Goodson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, according to Jake Arthur. Goodson led Dallas with 44 rushing yards on seven carries late in the first half, with runs of 11 and 12 yards. Starter Javonte Williams had 34 yards on nine carries at that point. Fullback Hunter Luepke was also active, while running back Malik Davis (hip) remained on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jake Arthur
Jake Ferguson Returns Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:39 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt. Nick Harris reported that Ferguson went to the medical tent, and the reason for the evaluation was unclear. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation after spraining his ankle against Arizona in Week 8. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. Before going to the tent, Ferguson gave Dallas the lead early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Patrick Mahomes Returns After Injury Scare Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:33 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (arm) returned for the team's next offensive drive after taking a sack late in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Mike Garafolo reported that Mahomes was holding his right arm after Jets edge rusher David Bailey brought him down. It was Bailey's second strip-sack of the drive, and Will McDonald IV recovered the fumble for New York. Before the hit, Mahomes had completed 10 of 14 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kenneth Walker.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt McMullen
Patrick Mahomes Holding His Right Arm in Pain, Walking Off the Field
Patrick Mahomes is hurt. Holding his right arm after getting sacked by David Bailey.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 2:24 PM ET
Kyle Pitts Sr.'s Fantasy Floor Remains Low
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:22 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. lost two third-down catches to penalties in Madrid. Offensive holding erased a 19-yard gain, and an illegal shift wiped out a 15-yarder. Pitts had one catch for eight yards at halftime and finished with three catches on five targets for 23 yards and 5.3 PPR points in Atlanta's 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Charlie Woerner caught Michael Penix Jr.'s only touchdown pass from a yard out on Atlanta's opening drive. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings had him at TE14. Pitts has drawn five targets in each of his past two games, turning them into five catches for 29 yards. Touchdowns accounted for 24 of his 51.4 PPR points from Week 5 through Week 7. He topped 50 receiving yards just once in that stretch. The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 9 allowing 17.8 PPR points per game to tight ends. Pitts is a TE2 for Atlanta's Week 10 home game, with the matchup giving deeper-league managers a reason to stream him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Goes to Medical Tent Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) went to the medical tent during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Harris. The reason for the evaluation and Ferguson's return status were unclear at the time of the report. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation for an ankle injury after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning as a limited participant Friday. His only target at the time was a go-ahead, 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two early in the second quarter. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end. Spann-Ford caught a four-yard pass on the opening drive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Chase Brown Falls Short of RB1 Expectations in Madrid
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:08 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was stopped for no gain from the one-yard line in the second quarter, and Joe Burrow scored on the next snap. Brown finished with 57 yards on nine carries and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards as Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid in Week 9. He scored 10.5 PPR points after entering the game at RB11 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. Samaje Perine rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries, seven of them in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati protected a lead. Brown had seven carries to Perine's four through three quarters. Brown gained two more yards on the ground than he did in Week 8, but his catches dropped from eight against the Tennessee Titans to three. He finished with 8.9 PPR points in his first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught just two passes. Brown remains a PPR RB2 for the Week 10 home rematch, with his value still tied to catches during a seven-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller