Joonas Korpisalo Activated From Injured Reserve

Nov 6, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) returned to practice on Thursday, joining his team on the ice for the first time since fracturing his skull in a preseason game. He has been ruled out for the next two games, but Faber is scheduled to join the Wild for next week's three-game road trip. While any team would miss a player of Faber's quality, the Wild have enjoyed a great start to the season, sharing the top spot in the Western Conference and allowing a league-low 2.24 goals per game. Their run of form is even more impressive given that the defense has also been without Jared Spurgeon (lower body) for three games. The Wild captain is also expected to travel next week..