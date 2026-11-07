Draymond Green Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Nov 7, 2026, 7:19 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to inflammation and soreness in his right elbow. Green is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points but remains useful with 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. If Green sits, Al Horford and Charles Bassey could split more time at center, while Yaxel Lendeborg may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Josh Hart Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:12 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his second straight absence. Hart practiced Friday, according to Newsday's Steve Popper, but New York is giving him additional time to recover from the soreness that surfaced after Monday's win over Brooklyn. His 2.1 steals per game lead the Knicks, so New York will again be without one of its more disruptive defenders. Landry Shamet is in line to stick with the starting group, while Tyler Kolek could pick up a few more playmaking reps after handing out five assists Wednesday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
DeMar DeRozan Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:06 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan (back) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's game against Toronto due to lower-back spasms. The 37-year-old has come off the bench in all six appearances during his first season in Denver, averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes while shooting 40.4% from the field. With Julian Strawther (knee) sidelined, DeRozan should continue seeing steady second-unit minutes, though his limited scoring role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray caps his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Joan Beringer Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 11:05 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a nasal fracture, the team announced. Beringer was elbowed in the face during the second quarter and finished with two points, three rebounds, and one block in seven minutes. The 19-year-old has served as Rudy Gobert's primary backup this season, while Trey Lyles offers another small-ball option. If Beringer is unavailable for Sunday's home matchup with Utah, Lyles could pick up extra minutes while Gobert handles a larger share of the center workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
Sam Merrill Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:55 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) did not return to Friday's 119-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers after getting hurt in the first half, according to Serena Winters. Merrill made his first start of the season with Jarrett Allen (knee) unavailable and went scoreless with three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes. The 30-year-old entered Friday averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from deep. Meleek Thomas replaced Merrill to begin the second half, putting the rookie in position for additional minutes if Merrill misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
Brandon Miller Exits with Groin Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 10:48 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (groin) left Friday's 119-80 loss to the Boston Celtics in the second quarter and did not return. Miller finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 3-for-10 shooting in 14 minutes before exiting. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, though he is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (thigh) also sidelined, Sion James would be in line for more minutes if Miller cannot play Monday against Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kristaps Porzingis Stepping Away From Basketball
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 8:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) announced Friday that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health. The 31-year-old has not played this season and said he will work with the Warriors to find a solution that makes sense. Porzingis appeared in 15 games after joining Golden State last February, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. His decision does not create any new rotation openings since he has been unavailable all season. Golden State has won six straight while leaning on its current frontcourt, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg emerging as one of the early-season standouts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Brandon Ingram Says He's Close to Returning
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 8:32 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) says he is getting closer to his season debut as he continues 5-on-5 work. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in May to remove a heel spur, with a partial Achilles tear also addressed during the procedure. Ingram still does not have a firm return date and said he will come back when he feels ready. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last season. Once cleared, Ingram should immediately take on a major scoring role alongside Darius Garland, which could tighten touches across the Clippers' wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Jarrett Allen (knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Jarrett Allen has been ruled OUT for Cavs vs. Sixers— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 6:53 PM ET
Scottie Barnes (adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Barnes (adductor) and Quickley (hamstring) have both been ruled OUT for tonight, so the Raptors are down 3 starters (Scottie, IQ and Kawhi) vs the Bucks— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 6, 2026
Poeltl and Anderson are available.
Nov 6, 2026, 6:45 PM ET
Spencer Jones (hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Spencer Jones is off the Nuggets injury report and will be available tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/415IIFhnVf— DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 6:26 PM ET
Anthony Davis (ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Anthony Davis (ankle) is OUT tonight vs. Atlanta, per the Wizards' injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 6, 2026
Jalen Johnson (ankle) is OUT for Atlanta.
More in tonight's gamethread:https://t.co/LkY3jwpv0F
Nov 6, 2026, 5:31 PM ET
Jalen Johnson (ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
Jalen Johnson is OUT tonight.— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 6, 2026
3rd straight absence after being listed as questionable before all three games. https://t.co/9Fi1h0X0zu
Nov 6, 2026, 5:04 PM ET
Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 3:18 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) is making progress from a partial plantar plate tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Friday. The 32-year-old injured the second toe of his right foot during an Oct. 4 preseason game against Denver and has begun taking part in on-court activities. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season. Jaxson Hayes should continue handling most of the center minutes while Nurkic remains sidelined, and Utah will likely keep mixing and matching behind him in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 3:06 PM ETCharlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, ending a run of nine straight starts to open the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 63.5 percent from the field. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a strong candidate to step into the starting lineup, while Charlotte could also mix in smaller frontcourt looks. Kalkbrenner would have a chance to provide short-term value on the glass if he takes on a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:58 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Boston Celtics, marking his first absence of the season. The 33-year-old opened the year as Charlotte's starting point guard before shifting to the bench when Coby White returned Monday. Schroder is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through nine appearances. White should take on more of the ball-handling while Schroder sits, with Sion James also in line to stay heavily involved. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains sidelined after aggravating the injury Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Available Versus Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:49 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's overtime win over Utah with bilateral patella tendinopathy. Murphy had initially carried a probable tag before being ruled out, marking his first absence of the season. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. His return could send Herbert Jones back to the bench, while Saddiq Bey may see fewer scoring chances after putting up 22 points in Wednesday's win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Nov 6, 2026, 2:40 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets after being upgraded from questionable. Pritchard left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with an abrasion after posting 10 points and five assists on 4-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three. His return keeps Boston's second-unit backcourt intact as the Celtics open a four-game road trip.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Davion Mitchell Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:43 AM ETMiami Heat guard Davion Mitchell had a nice game in the team's defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The guard recorded 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line in the team's 120-100 loss. Mitchell added eight assists, two rebounds, and a steal in the team's losing effort. Mitchell averages 16.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season while shooting 50 percent from the field. Mitchell is a talented scorer and provides fantasy managers with points and assists while maintaining a pretty good shooting percentage. Thursday's effort was a good sign for the guard and he will be counted on by the Heat moving forward.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:32 AM ETMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double double in Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds despite his team's losing effort. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 from the free throw line in the loss and added four assists. Antetokounmpo did not contribute any defensive stats on the night. The Greek forward averages 27.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 56.0 percent shooting from the field. The talented forward is an elite source of points and rebounds as he averages a double double and is a good source of field-goal percentage as well. He is one of the top forwards in fantasy basketball and produces on a nightly basis.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA
Stephen Curry Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Brian Buckey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:22 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made six three-pointers on his way to 29 points in his team's 120-100 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Curry shot well on the night, knocking down six of 12 from long range and nine of 19 overall from the field. The All-Star guard added 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and chipped in with four assists and a steal. Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field. Curry is an elite fantasy scorer and a great source of three-pointers made. He scored right on his average in the win over Miami on Thursday night and will continue to be one of the top guards in the league.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA