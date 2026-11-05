Sam Steel Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons

Nov 4, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's Atlantic Division clash against the Ottawa Senators, Jane McNally of the Sabres' official site reports. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff has confirmed Benson is good to go after missing Monday's practice. He practiced at full capacity Tuesday. Having Benson in the lineup is great news for Buffalo, as he's been red-hot lately. The 21-year-old has posted back-to-back multi-point games and has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) over his last nine outings. Benson skates on the first line and the first power-play unit. The Senators have killed just 72.9 percent of penalties, so this is a great spot for Benson to keep up his form.