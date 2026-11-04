Jakob Poeltl Back in Action Wednesday
Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Poeltl missed the previous two contests with left shoulder bursitis but returns with Toronto set to face Nikola Jokic and Nate Bittle (foot) still sidelined. The 31-year-old is averaging 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20.2 minutes through five appearances, though he posted 12 points and 11 boards against Orlando last Friday. Collin Murray-Boyles started at center Monday and should move back to the bench with Poeltl available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
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Alpha Diallo Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:34 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Diallo returned Monday after missing four straight contests and played only six minutes, grabbing one rebound in the loss to Portland. The reigning EuroLeague Best Defender made his NBA debut in the season opener, posting four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) remain out, but Diallo still needs to work his way into a larger role. Until the minutes pick up, he is tough to rely on for fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Cameron Johnson Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:23 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors after initially carrying a probable tag for injury management. Johnson appeared to grab the back of his left leg late in Monday's loss to Portland, but he avoided another absence after already missing three games with a right ankle sprain. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through three appearances and has gone just 3-for-11 from three since returning. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) still out, Johnson should continue getting plenty of opportunities to work his way back into form.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Jordan Goodwin Ruled Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:17 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after leaving Monday's loss to Golden State with right calf soreness. Goodwin is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through five appearances and has been a regular part of Phoenix's second unit. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season, so the Suns have reason to be cautious with another calf issue. If Goodwin misses additional time, Ryan Dunn could see more minutes on the wing, while Luke Kennard and Collin Gillespie may also get a little more run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Santi Aldama Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:08 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Aldama went through a morning shootaround but was later downgraded from questionable to doubtful before being ruled out. The 25-year-old is still waiting to make his Mavericks debut after undergoing right knee surgery in March, though head coach Dusty May recently said he is "very close." Aldama averaged career highs of 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds with Memphis last season. His next chance to return comes Friday against Utah, while Dallas will continue piecing together its frontcourt with Dereck Lively II (foot) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Kelly Oubre Jr. Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:57 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left calf contusion. Oubre was also a late scratch Monday against Atlanta due to a bruised left knee, so this will be his second straight absence. He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through seven games in his first season with Indiana. Jarace Walker should remain involved after averaging 31.0 minutes over his last three games, though the returns of Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac could keep his workload from reaching Monday's 45-minute mark again. Oubre's next chance to return comes Saturday against Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Obi Toppin Cleared to Play Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:52 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing three straight contests with a lumbar strain. Toppin's back tightened up before shootaround in Miami on Oct. 30, but he is ready to return after nearly a week on the sidelines. The 28-year-old was playing well before the injury, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8% from the field. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) sidelined, Toppin should get every chance to return to that workload, which could cut into Jarace Walker's minutes now that Ivica Zubac (ankle) is cleared as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ivica Zubac Available for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:47 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing five straight contests. Zubac sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of the Oct. 25 win over Brooklyn and has been sidelined since. He opened the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds against New Orleans and should give Indiana a much-needed boost on the glass. Jay Huff has been starting in his absence and will likely head back to the bench, while Larry Nance Jr. could also see his minutes trimmed with Zubac back in the mix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Poole Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:41 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing three straight contests. Poole has been out since leaving the Oct. 28 loss to Denver early with a left ankle issue. The 27-year-old has struggled in limited action this season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16.0 minutes while shooting just 19.0% from the field. Dejounte Murray is also back after a three-game absence, while Jeremiah Fears has played well in an expanded role, leaving Poole with plenty of competition for minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Ruled Out Against Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:36 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after initially carrying a probable tag with bilateral patella tendinopathy. Murphy played through the issue Monday, finishing with 18 points in 40 minutes during an overtime win at Memphis. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points through seven games after putting up 21.5 per game last season. Saddiq Bey should have more shots available with Murphy sidelined, while Herbert Jones could take on a little more responsibility. Murphy's next chance to return comes Friday against Minnesota.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Gets the Green Light Against the Nets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:30 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after carrying a probable tag for left calf injury management. White made his season debut Monday after missing the first seven games, finishing with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes against Detroit. His workload should gradually increase as he works his way back into form. Charlotte enters Wednesday with the league's lowest offensive rating, and White should eventually take on a larger scoring and playmaking role. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is also making his season debut, giving the Hornets another much-needed offensive option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard Available for Wednesday's Game Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:25 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after carrying a questionable tag with a right shoulder contusion. Pritchard has struggled over his last two games, scoring seven points on 3-for-11 shooting against Orlando before going 0-for-7 for four points Monday in Houston. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes through seven games. With Jayson Tatum (rest) out Wednesday, Pritchard should have a few more shots available alongside Paul George as he looks to work his way out of the slump.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Terrence Shannon Jr. Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 5:47 PM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves announced that guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (hip) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Shannon will miss his second straight contest due to a left hip contusion. The 26-year-old is averaging 12 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 22.0 minutes through seven appearances. Jaylen Clark will likely see additional minutes again with Shannon sidelined, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Daeqwon Plowden Unavailable Against Lakers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 5:29 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (illness) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Plowden will miss his second game of the season this evening due to an illness. His next chance to play is Friday's NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs. With Plowden sidelined, Sacramento could lean more heavily on its other wings, though his absence is unlikely to have a major fantasy impact.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Precious Achiuwa Set to Suit Up Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 5:15 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Achiuwa was previously listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness but has since been cleared to play. The 27-year-old has played in all seven Sacramento contests this season, averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks over 28.6 minutes per game. His steady minutes and contributions in rebounds, steals, and blocks make him a solid fantasy option against the Lakers.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jayson Tatum Unavailable Against Bucks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 4:46 PM ET
Jack Simone of BostonSportsJournal.com reports that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 28-year-old will miss his first game of the season as the Celtics navigate eight games in 13 days. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 35.1 minutes through seven games. Paul George (rest) will return this evening after sitting out Monday's contest and will likely start in Tatum's place.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Sidelined on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 4:20 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Hart will miss his first game of the season due to right ankle soreness. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest across seven outings. While Hart is out of action, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride could both see extended minutes. Shamet logged a season-high 22 points, one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 103-90 win over Brooklyn.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Expected to Suit Up on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 3:49 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is available to make his season debut Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old missed Charlotte's first eight games after suffering a hamstring strain during offseason workouts. Knueppel posted averages of 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while becoming the first rookie to lead the NBA in three-pointers made with 273. Charlotte may elect to ease him back after the long layoff, but his return gives the offense another solid shooter alongside Brandon Miller. Sion James will likely see a reduced role as Knueppel works back to his usual workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Max Christie Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:18 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with right hip soreness and tightness. Christie played only eight minutes in Monday's loss to Sacramento before leaving and finished scoreless on five shot attempts. He has started all seven games this season but is averaging just 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 33.3% from the field. Walter Clayton Jr. could see more minutes after scoring 20 points off the bench Monday, though Kyrie Irving's return should take back a good share of the guard minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:02 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (ankle) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing three straight contests. Caruso sprained his right ankle against Phoenix on Oct. 26 but is ready to return to a Thunder team still missing Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder). The 32-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games before getting hurt. Caruso should have plenty of opportunity while Oklahoma City remains short-handed, and his return could cut into Jared McCain's recent workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylin Williams Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:56 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to lower back spasms. Williams made his first start of the season in Monday's 117-112 win at Cleveland, finishing with three points in 20 minutes while shooting 1-for-6 from the field. He is averaging 2.9 points and 4.0 rebounds this season, but Oklahoma City remains thin up front with Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks. If Williams sits, Aday Mara, Kenrich Williams, and Micah Peavy could all pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report