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Dustin Wolf Wins Second Consecutive Start

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Nov 3, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 26 pucks en route to a 2-1 road victory against San Jose on Monday night. He was only beaten by Sam Dickinson late in the game. Having lost Devin Cooley (lower body), things looked bleak for the Flames, but Wolf has stepped up with back-to-back wins. The 25-year-old has improved his record to 3-4-0. While Wolf's recent play has been impressive, some of his numbers still look poor. He has a 3.94 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. Wolf will look to earn his third straight win Wednesday against Seattle, whom he beat 6-2 last week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner extended his personal point streak to 10 games with a two-assist effort in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston. He produced a power-play helper in the second period and an even-strength assist in the third. Marner's prolific 10-game run includes five multi-point performances. Despite missing two games for personal reasons a couple of weeks ago, Marner leads Vegas with 15 assists and has totaled 17 points in 14 appearances. He faces three more games this week, starting with Tuesday's clash against Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) was limited to 3:13 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout victory over Vegas. In the first period, he took an elbow to the face from Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct. After a trip to the locker room, Poitras returned to the Bruins' bench sporting a full bubble shield, but he was done for the night after only five shifts. Poitras has done well in a limited role this season, notching seven points (four goals, three assists) in 12 games despite averaging fewer than 10 minutes of ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) could miss the rest of the week after being hurt in Monday's loss to Colorado. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game that Kane "will miss the next couple games, for sure." Kane, who will turn 38 in a couple of weeks, has tallied nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games this season. He's been Chicago's most creative player, leading the team in assists. Teuvo Teravainen could play a bigger role with Kane out, though he's been off form in 2026-27 and isn't a must-add player in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) could be back in the lineup on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He has missed 11 games after a wrist injury. The Jets will be without Morrissey for at least two more games. Winnipeg has lost nine straight outings and badly needs some help. Morrissey's return would boost the team at both ends of the ice. The 31-year-old has recorded three assists and five blocks in four appearances this season. The Jets went 3-0-1 with Morrissey in the lineup at the start of the season. Dylan Samberg has been on the first defensive unit during Morrissey's absence, while Neal Pionk has worked with the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 2, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

New Jersey Devils forward Evan Rodrigues (illness) didn't practice on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He was feeling under the weather, and it's unclear whether Rodrigues will recover quickly enough to play in Tuesday's game against Edmonton. Rodrigues has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) and 20 hits through his first 14 outings with the Devils. For a third-line player, these are decent numbers, though it must be noted that Rodrigues has been on the score sheet just three times.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:49 PM ET

Winnipeg Jets forward Dawson Mercer (upper body) sat out Monday's practice, leaving his status uncertain for Tuesday's contest against Montreal. Mercer made his fifth appearance for his new team on Sunday against Carolina. He is still seeking his first goal but has two assists. The former Devil could be replaced on Tuesday by Cole Koepke (undisclosed), who sat out Sunday's game. Meanwhile, Nino Niederreiter and Isak Rosen are candidates for more prominent roles. However, with the Jets on a nine-game losing streak, many players lack fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks left wing A.J. Greer (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. He's set to miss at least four games after suffering an upper-body injury in Sunday's loss to Ottawa. Greer ranks third on his team with 36 hits and has notched six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 games. The Ducks recalled Nico Myatovic from the minors to fill the gap in the lineup. Myatovic is awaiting his NHL debut after putting up eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 AHL appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:29 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (personal) will return to action on Monday against Chicago. He missed Saturday's matchup with Calgary to attend his father's memorial service. O'Connor made his season debut just a couple of weeks ago and has no points in three games. The 30-year-old plays an important role on the penalty kill but is limited to fourth-line minutes at even strength, meaning he doesn't offer much to fantasy teams. Gavin Brindley filled O'Connor's spot in the lineup against Calgary, but Colorado sent him back to the AHL on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:21 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) wasn't available for Monday's practice. He has been labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury, leaving him questionable for Tuesday's contest against Vegas. Malkin has done a decent job in his 21st NHL campaign, recording 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. While losing Malkin would be a major blow for Pittsburgh, Justin Brazeau (lower body) is available for his season debut Tuesday. On Monday, the Penguins recalled Brazeau from a conditioning stint in the AHL, where he notched one assist in two games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:15 PM ET

Florida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) will return to the crease on Monday against Detroit. He's been unavailable for five games since sustaining an upper-body injury at practice. Markstrom's second stint in Florida is off to a good start. He carries a 3-1-1 record and has posted a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout. On Monday, Markstrom faces a dangerous Detroit team that has averaged 3.57 goals over the last seven games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:09 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss an eighth straight game on Monday against Colorado. Byram has been back on the ice lately, but he's been wearing a non-contact jersey and hasn't been medically cleared to return. In his first year in Chicago, Byram has appeared in only six games, producing one assist. The 25-year-old averages nearly 25 minutes of ice time and will be under pressure to increase his offensive production once he's back in the lineup, having signed a huge six-year, $75 million contract extension in the offseason.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:32 AM ET

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux registered a goal and an assist against Anaheim on Sunday in a 6-3 loss. Led by Giroux, the Senators raced to a three-goal lead in the first period, but the Ducks staged a stunning comeback. Giroux ended a three-game scoring drought and recorded his second multi-point performance of the season. Although Giroux is only a few weeks away from his 39th birthday, he continues to make a positive impact in Ottawa. The 20-year veteran has amassed 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season, leading all forwards on his team with a plus-seven rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Ottawa. His even-strength goal in the second period sparked a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, and Gauthier had two power-play goals in the third, including the game-winner. He joined Paul Kariya as the only two Ducks players to record multiple hat tricks before age 23. Fantasy managers who were patient with Gauthier during his dry spell last month have been handsomely rewarded. Anaheim's rising star has scored five goals across the last two games and has strung together a four-game point streak. Gauthier has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 13 games this season and is tied for the league lead with six power-play goals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley scored in a third consecutive game on Sunday against Philadelphia, adding an assist in a 6-3 loss. Cooley helped Dmitri Simashev score an even-strength goal in the first period and popped up with a power-play marker in the third. He has potted five goals in total during his current streak and has seven goals in his last five outings. Early in the season, Cooley has been a point-per-game player, with eight goals and nine assists in 15 games. He's taken his game to a new level and has a chance to match his career-best goal streak when the Utah faces Toronto on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Minnesota Wild right wing Maxim Shabanov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington, marking his third goal in four games. Shabanov's offseason move to Minnesota flew under the radar after his disappointing campaign with the New York Islanders, but he's starting to draw attention. In 15 outings, the Russian forward has tallied five goals and 10 points. Shabanov was highly prolific in the KHL before moving to North America. While he's unlikely to match that level of productivity in the NHL, Shabanov appears to have found his groove and has been an effective middle-six piece for the Wild.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists as the team pushed aside the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. He set up two even-strength goals in the first period and scored on the power play in the second. Another productive outing made Bouchard only the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record as many as 25 points through the first 15 games of a season. Bouchard boasts eight goals and 18 assists. He already has seven multi-point performances this season. Bobby Orr holds the NHL record for most points by a defenseman in a single season, with 139 in 1970-71. It's incredibly difficult to break, but Bouchard's current scoring rate exceeds Orr's.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven factored in three goals during Sunday's dominant 7-0 victory over Winnipeg. He had one goal and two assists, including a power-play helper. Stankoven became the 10th player in the league to reach double figures in goals this season. He's also had five assists in 16 games. Six of Stankoven's goals have come in his last six appearances. Even with Taylor Hall (upper body) on the shelf, Carolina's second line has continued to play well, keeping Stankoven's fantasy value high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 2, 2026, 9:03 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov remained undefeated on Sunday against Winnipeg, recording a 26-save shutout in a 7-0 victory. He set a new franchise record with a 10-game winning streak, becoming only the ninth netminder born outside North America to win 10 consecutive starts. After missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign, Kochetkov was a fantasy afterthought heading into this season. But he's been spectacular so far, ranking among the top three in goalie wins (10), save percentage (.929), and goals-against average (1.49). Yet Kochetkov remains available in some fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Forward Matthew Wood was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Shane Wright. The Predators decided to part ways with Wood after seeing his game stagnate this season. After a 30-point campaign, he's totaled only three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games. Wright has also struggled to find form, so this transaction could benefit everyone involved. Wood is finishing his entry-level contract this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer unless the Kraken agree to a new deal with him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 1, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

The Nashville Predators acquired forward Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in exchange for forward Matthew Wood. After being the fourth-overall pick in 2022, Wright never got going in Seattle and now gets a fresh start. This season, Wright has scored three goals and four points in 14 games. Things started well for Wright, as he went scoreless only once in the first four games. However, he quickly lost momentum. Wright is in the final year of his entry-level contract and must improve his numbers in Nashville to earn a lucrative extension.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
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Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
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Draymond Green

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Kenley Jansen

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Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

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George Pickens

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William Contreras

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Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

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Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

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Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

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Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
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