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Dejounte Murray Set to Miss Third Straight Game

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Nov 2, 2026, 8:06 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Rod Walker. It will be Murray's third straight absence following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through four appearances. Herbert Jones is a strong candidate to remain in the starting lineup, while Jeremiah Fears should continue handling plenty of the playmaking with Jordan Poole (ankle) also out. Fears has produced 22 points and 13 assists against Sacramento and 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting against Atlanta over his last two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
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Nov 2, 2026, 6:54 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, per the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 18.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game so far this season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Johnson played 28 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night and scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists, with one blocked shot and four turnovers. Johnson will try to recover and return for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Atlanta Hawks
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Nov 2, 2026, 6:43 PM ET

Former Purdue Boilermaker point guard Braden Smith will get his first career start for the Indiana Pacers when the team faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, according to the team. Smith is averaging 4.5 minutes played in four games this season but will fill in for the extremely shorthanded Pacers team on Monday night. The Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, among others, as they will take on the Hawks with Smith getting his first NBA starting nod.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Indiana Pacers
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:35 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to quad soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting 36.9 percent from the field in his first season with the Clippers. Kobe Sanders will likely be the main beneficiary of Hachimura's absence, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also see additional minutes on the wing.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 5:03 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) is available for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns after sitting out the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers due to bilateral low back injury management. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest keep him fantasy-relevant against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) is set to return Monday against the Phoenix Suns after resting for the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The 38-year-old is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games. Despite sitting out Sunday, he was a candidate for NBA Player of the Week after scoring 99 points across three straight wins. Curry will reclaim his usual starting role and remains a top fantasy play against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy is no longer on the injury report after initially being listed as probable with bilateral patellar tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, with his scoring down from last season's 21.5 points per game. However, Murphy has shown improvement lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins, and could be a productive fantasy option on Monday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Boston Celtics forward Paul George (rest) will sit out Monday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back after recording 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes against Orlando on Sunday. The nine-time All-Star is Boston's second-leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals through six games. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined for this evening's action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 3:25 PM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) will miss Monday's contest against the Orlando Magic after initially being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games following offseason surgery on his right foot. With Sarr sidelined, Deandre Ayton could make his first start of the season, boosting his fantasy appeal with Washington playing four times this week.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:54 AM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson has yet to miss a game this season, though the hamstring is worth monitoring after he dealt with a lengthy strain and a later aggravation while with Denver last season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through six appearances, with much of his fantasy appeal coming on the defensive end. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) already ruled out, Sam Merrill, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas could all pick up additional minutes if Watson sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:47 AM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic after logging a season-high 29 minutes in Friday's win over Charlotte. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games after undergoing right foot surgery during the offseason. Those numbers are down from last year's 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks per game. If Sarr cannot play Monday, Deandre Ayton would likely make his first start of the season and could have added value with Washington playing four times this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:41 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith has played through the sprain without missing time and grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks in Friday's loss to Boston. The 26-year-old has started all six games with Nic Claxton (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes. Claxton is doubtful again, leaving Smith in line for another start. If Joel Embiid (foot) is cleared, Smith would face a more difficult matchup inside against the 6-1 Sixers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:35 AM ET

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with elbow inflammation. LaVine played a season-low 21 minutes in Saturday's lopsided loss to Memphis, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting. The 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. With Keegan Murray (ankle) already out, Darius Acuff Jr. and De'Andre Hunter would be the strongest candidates to take on more scoring if LaVine sits, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could also see more touches in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with lower-back spasms. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.0 points and 12.3 rebounds through six appearances this season. Joan Beringer filled in Saturday and posted 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but he should head back to the bench with Gobert returning. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for an extended stretch, Minnesota will need Gobert to keep controlling the glass and anchoring the defense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing Saturday's win over Sacramento. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, though he was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his last appearance. Cam Spencer filled in nicely Saturday, handing out 13 assists without a turnover. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is doubtful, so Spencer should still have room for a meaningful reserve role even with Jerome back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 8:03 AM ET

Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after going through a full practice Sunday. Claxton has missed Chicago's first six games while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the practice work is a positive step toward his Bulls debut. Jalen Smith (finger) is probable and should remain in the starting lineup if Claxton sits again. Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, though his workload could come down once Claxton is ready to join the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 7:51 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings as he manages his injury. It will be a notable matchup for the 34-year-old, who tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025. Irving has looked sharp since returning, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five appearances while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. His only absence so far came on the second night of a back-to-back. If Irving sits Monday, Cooper Flagg should take on more of the offense, while Max Christie could see additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 7:43 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The 26-year-old has missed Charlotte's first seven games after suffering a left calf strain during training camp. White averaged 15.6 points and 3.0 assists across 21 games with the Hornets last season after arriving from Chicago. He should eventually take on a prominent role in the backcourt, though Charlotte may ease him in after the long layoff. Dennis Schroder and Sion James could keep some of their recent minutes until White is ready for a full workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 2, 2026, 7:35 AM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after leaving Saturday's loss to New Orleans in the third quarter. Johnson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes before exiting. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season, leading Atlanta in both rebounds and assists. With Jock Landale (hip) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also out, the Hawks are thin up front. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are the leading candidates to enter the starting lineup if Johnson cannot play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 7:26 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 35.2 minutes through five appearances. Embiid sat out Saturday's win over Charlotte, when Adem Bona moved into the starting lineup and finished with two points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes. Bona also battled foul trouble with five personals, but he would be in line for another sizable role if Embiid remains sidelined Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 2, 2026, 7:18 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, well below the 21.5 points he averaged last season. Murphy has looked better lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins. If his knee issue keeps him out Monday, Saddiq Bey would be the most likely player to move into the starting lineup, while Trendon Watford could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alexandre Sarr

Out of Action on Monday
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Miss Extended Period of Time
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth Adding After Heavy Workload in Week 8
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Tyler Allgeier

Explodes in Week 8, a Must-Add Moving Forward
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Jordyn Tyson

Should be Rostered in All Leagues As He Nears Return
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Alexandre Sarr

Iffy Against Orlando
Jalen Smith

Expected to Play Monday
Zach LaVine

Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Rudy Gobert

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Ty Jerome

Set to Return Monday
Nic Claxton

Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Kings
Coby White

Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Jalen Johnson

Iffy for Monday
Joel Embiid

Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Memphis
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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