Jalen Johnson Iffy for Monday
Nov 2, 2026, 7:35 AM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after leaving Saturday's loss to New Orleans in the third quarter. Johnson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes before exiting. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season, leading Atlanta in both rebounds and assists. With Jock Landale (hip) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also out, the Hawks are thin up front. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are the leading candidates to enter the starting lineup if Johnson cannot play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Joel Embiid Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:26 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 35.2 minutes through five appearances. Embiid sat out Saturday's win over Charlotte, when Adem Bona moved into the starting lineup and finished with two points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes. Bona also battled foul trouble with five personals, but he would be in line for another sizable role if Embiid remains sidelined Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Likely Available Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:18 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, well below the 21.5 points he averaged last season. Murphy has looked better lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins. If his knee issue keeps him out Monday, Saddiq Bey would be the most likely player to move into the starting lineup, while Trendon Watford could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:11 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, marking his fifth straight absence. Missi remains without a timetable as he works his way back from a knee bone bruise. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in his next appearance. Karlo Matkovic has started the past two games and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds Saturday against Atlanta. He should remain heavily involved up front, with Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan also available for center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Off the Injury Report for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:03 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the past two contests for the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Herbert Jones should head back to the bench after starting in Murray's absence. Jeremiah Fears has played well with more of the offense in his hands, including a 22-point, 13-assist game against Sacramento, but Murray's return should take some of the playmaking burden off the rookie while Jordan Poole (ankle) remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jock Landale Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 8:09 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a hip pointer in the first quarter. Landale played just over a minute before heading to the locker room. Atlanta is already thin up front with Henri Veesaar (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined. Asa Newell took on more work after Landale exited and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. If Landale misses Monday's game in Indiana, Newell should remain part of the frontcourt rotation behind Onyeka Okongwu.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Obi Toppin Iffy Against Brooklyn
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 8:00 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Friday's loss to Miami with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Ivica Zubac (ankle) is still out, so getting Toppin back would give the Pacers some much-needed frontcourt scoring. If he sits again, Jarace Walker and Kobe Brown could pick up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Gui Santos Expected to Play Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:52 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Santos returned from knee tendinitis Friday against the Lakers and finished with two points, five rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes through five games. With Stephen Curry (rest) and Draymond Green (rest) both sitting, Golden State will need a little more from its supporting cast. Santos has shown he can handle a larger role before, averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 30 starts last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Listed as Probable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:37 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith has played through the hamstring issue in five straight games, logging between 19 and 27 minutes during that stretch. He finished Friday's loss to Miami with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes while shooting 2-for-4 from the field. Indiana is still without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ivica Zubac (ankle), so Nesmith should continue to have a steady place in the rotation. His fantasy value will mostly come from three-point shooting, but the minutes should be there while the Pacers remain short-handed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:29 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Boston plays again Monday in Houston, so Robinson could sit on the front end of the back-to-back. The former Knick has started all five games this season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes. Neemias Queta would likely move into the starting lineup if Robinson rests, and Boston has outscored opponents by 19.8 points per 100 possessions with Queta on the floor so far. Luka Garza could also pick up extra minutes behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:12 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for bilateral low back injury management. Green is expected back Monday against the Phoenix Suns on the second night of the back-to-back. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks still give him plenty of fantasy value. With Stephen Curry (knee) also out Sunday, Al Horford should have a bigger frontcourt role, while Charles Bassey and Graham Ike could pick up extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Out Sunday Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 1, 2026, 7:04 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for injury management on the front end of a back-to-back. Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games, including a 44-point outing against Minnesota. Draymond Green (rest) is also out, leaving Golden State without two of its main creators. Brandin Podziemski should have the ball in his hands more often, while De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard are candidates for added minutes. Brandon Williams is another name to watch after scoring 20 points in a spot start the last time Curry rested.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer signing free-agent guard/forward Ochai Agbaji, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Oklahoma City had agreed to bring in the 26-year-old on Friday but is now re-evaluating how to use its open roster spot after Chet Holmgren (knee) was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) also facing lengthy absences, the Thunder may look for more frontcourt help instead. Isaiah Hartenstein should remain heavily involved, while rookie Aday Mara has already shown some promise with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double against Phoenix. If Oklahoma City adds another big, Mara's path to regular minutes could get tighter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Jaylen Brown Iffy for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:44 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown missed Friday's win over the Knicks with patellar tendinopathy after reporting soreness following a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against Indiana on Wednesday. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals through five games. With LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (rest) already ruled out, Philadelphia could badly use Brown back in the lineup. If he remains sidelined, Tyrese Maxey should carry more of the offense, while Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade could see more opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Reed Sheppard Sits Out Again on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:38 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second straight absence. Sheppard also missed Friday's loss to Dallas with lower back soreness after struggling in his last appearance, scoring seven points on 2-for-9 shooting and 1-for-8 from three against Milwaukee. Fred VanVleet (knee) is also out, leaving Houston thinner in the backcourt. Marcus Smart should handle more of the ball, while Amen Thompson will have more chances to initiate the offense. Sheppard's next opportunity to return comes Monday against Boston.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Fred VanVleet Ruled Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:31 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will sit out Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right knee injury management. The 32-year-old played in Friday's 116-111 loss to Dallas, and Houston has been holding him out of one game in back-to-back sets after a torn ACL cost him all of 2025-26. VanVleet is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through five appearances. Alperen Sengun (back) is available to return, but Reed Sheppard (back) remains out. That should leave Amen Thompson with more chances to handle the ball, while Marcus Smart can also help organize the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:25 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting him in line to return after a two-game absence. Sengun had been dealing with a mild lower back strain after opening the season with 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game through four appearances. Houston leaned on a deeper frontcourt while he was out, with Tari Eason grabbing 13 rebounds Friday against Dallas. Sengun's return should restore him to the middle of the offense and cut into the extra minutes that opened up for the reserve bigs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
LeBron James Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:17 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (rest) will sit out Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets for injury management on the second night of a back-to-back. The 41-year-old is coming off his best scoring game of the season, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in Friday's 98-93 win over the Knicks. James is averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists through five appearances. Joel Embiid (rest) is also out Saturday, which leaves Tyrese Maxey with even more of the offense on his shoulders. VJ Edgecombe should have room for a few extra touches as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Joel Embiid Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 2:11 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) will sit out Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back. Embiid played 33 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over New York, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists despite shooting 3-for-12 from the field. Philadelphia rested him in the same situation last weekend against Detroit, when Adem Bona stepped into a larger role and delivered six points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in 25 minutes. Bona should be in line for another healthy dose of center minutes Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kyrie Irving Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 10:59 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 35 points with four rebounds and nine assists in Friday's 116-111 NBA Cup win over the Houston Rockets. Irving shot 12-for-19 from the field, 5-for-8 from deep and 6-for-6 at the line, pouring in 26 points after halftime as Dallas erased an 11-point deficit. His jumper with just over two minutes left broke a 100-100 tie, while Cooper Flagg added 33 points. Irving is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 assists through five games, and this was easily his best offensive showing of the young season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Klay Thompson Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 31, 2026, 10:51 AM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson scored a season-high 25 points in Friday's 145-125 NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 7-for-12 from three. The 36-year-old caught fire in the third quarter with 15 points as Miami pulled away. Thompson entered the night averaging only 7.8 points on 31.7 percent shooting through five games, making the breakout a welcome change. His fantasy value still leans heavily on his jumper, but nights like this show the scoring upside remains when the threes are falling. Miami begins a five-game road trip Monday against the Lakers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA