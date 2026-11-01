👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Sidney Crosby Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had his best offensive outing of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Crosby's first three-point outing of the season tied him with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He also set a new NHL record for most assists with one franchise. While this was an impressive performance from the Penguins captain, Crosby's overall production has been disappointing in 2026-27. He's had only 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 14 games. On the power play, Crosby has been limited to one goal and one assist. Crosby has never averaged fewer than one point per game and is likely to increase his scoring rate as the season progresses.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was in a giving mood on Halloween, helping lead a 5-2 win over Calgary with four assists. He had three even-strength helpers and one on the power play. This was Makar's fourth four-assist effort with the Avalanche, tying him for the sixth-most in franchise history. The star defenseman entered the matchup against his hometown team with a three-game point drought. Makar has struggled for consistency all season, but he's still among the league's highest-scoring defensemen. Across 13 outings, Makar has amassed 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 9:46 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry posted his second consecutive shutout on Saturday, stopping 18 pucks in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Jarry has taken over the starter's role after Devon Levi (undisclosed) went down and has made a strong impression. He's only the sixth netminder in Oilers history to record back-to-back shutouts. The recent impressive performances have improved Jarry's record to 4-1-2. He has a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The 31-year-old looks like a great fantasy option right now. Not only is he in top form, but Edmonton's high-octane offense also puts him in a great spot to collect wins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (knee) has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks. After missing a pair of contests already this week, it's been confirmed that Foegele isn't expected to make a quick return. The 30-year-old has spent time in the top six this season and has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games. The Senators have also lost Andre Burakovsky (lower body) for at least three weeks, giving Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino a chance to make their season debuts in Saturday's matchup with San Jose. Tomasino was on the second line and recorded an assist, but he logged only 12:10 of ice time, so fantasy managers shouldn't get excited.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (lower body) will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. He suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week, and the team placed him on Injured Reserve Saturday. Burakovsky can't seem to shake off the injury bug, as this is the third time already this season that he's been unavailable. Burakovsky has no points in eight appearances and appears headed toward another disappointing campaign. With Warren Foegele (knee) also ruled out for several weeks, Philip Tomasino is poised to have a regular spot in the lineup. After a productive spell in the AHL, Tomasino made his first NHL appearance of the season on Sunday against San Jose and produced one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers left wing Isaac Howard (knee) won't be in action on Sunday against the New York Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The 22-year-old injured his knee in Saturday's win over the Islanders. While Howard's injury isn't as serious as initially feared, he will sit out at least one game. Howard has had a limited role with the Oilers, averaging 8:53 of ice time. He has contributed one goal and two assists. His first chance to return will be Tuesday against New Jersey. Filip Hallander is expected to fill in for Howard on Sunday, but he's been anonymous offensively since joining the team on Oct. 7 and isn't a recommended fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stephen Whyno
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:56 PM ET

New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) is day-to-day, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Durzi is banged up and has recently taken regular maintenance days. He's been in the lineup for every game so far in 2026-27 but might be forced to miss Sunday's contest against Edmonton. In 14 outings, Durzi has recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, and 21 blocks. Braden Schneider (illness) is also day-to-day, so the Rangers may need to make several changes to their blue line on Sunday. The team recalled Matthew Robertson from the minors on Saturday, adding another defensive option. Scott Morrow is also available to enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:45 PM ET

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) will suit up on Sunday against the Washington Capitals, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. On Friday, it was reported that Eriksson Ek was being evaluated by team doctors after being hurt in Thursday's clash against the Islanders. He was back on the ice Saturday, and Wild head coach John Hynes said Eriksson Ek is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup. Eriksson Ek has five goals and seven assists in 15 games this season, averaging more than one hit per game. He's on a four-game point streak and will look to extend his goal streak to three games on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:31 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 30-year-old sustained a lower-body injury early in the season and will miss an 11th consecutive game on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. However, with him now day-to-day, Montembeault should be available soon. After making 23 starts last season, Montembeault has yet to appear in a game this season. Montreal has found a strong tandem with Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, making it difficult for Montembeault to earn playing time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be unavailable for two weeks. Matheson recently returned from a lower-body injury, but he skated in just three games before suffering another health issue. He will miss a second consecutive game on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The veteran rearguard does a lot for the Canadiens and has averaged 0.5 points per game in eight outings this season. He has one goal and three assists, playing nearly 24 minutes a night. Adam Engstrom is likely to see regular action until Matheson returns, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:24 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (personal) won't play in Saturday's matchup with Calgary, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He recently lost his father and has been away from the team. After missing time with a lower-body injury, O'Connor made his season debut only last week. He hasn't made an offensive impact in 13:24 of ice time per game. Gavin Brindley was recalled from the AHL on Friday and will replace O'Connor on Saturday. Brindley has one assist in four NHL outings this season and is unlikely to play a prominent role in Saturday's contest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:13 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) will end a five-game absence on Saturday against Columbus. He has finally recovered from a lower-body injury that knocked Lindell out of the lineup in mid-October. Lindell has 18 blocks in eight appearances this season but hasn't tallied any points yet. His return will bump Trey Taylor out of the lineup. While Lindell will play a major role on the first defensive pairing, his offensive struggles make him a tough player to trust in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 7:06 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (lower body) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against Dallas after being activated from Injured Reserve. Late in training camp, Provorov landed on the shelf with a lower-body injury, ending his proud record of only missing time in his NHL career due to COVID protocol. Because of his early absence, Provorov will likely miss out on a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign. Provorov is projected to take Dante Fabbro's spot on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 12:19 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers forwards Travis Konecny (lower body) and Owen Tippett (upper body) may be back in the lineup on Sunday against Utah after practicing on Friday. Konecny has missed 10 games, while Tippett has been sidelined for five. The two were among Philadelphia's top-three scorers last season, but both players have struggled for form in 2026-27. However, fantasy managers should be encouraged that the Flyers have started scoring recently and are playing better. As part of a more potent frontline, both Konecny and Tippett should see their production increase.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 12:16 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) practiced on Friday for the first time in the regular season. He left the session early, which was a scheduled part of his rehabilitation with the Rangers' medical staff. On Oct. 10, it was announced that Korpisalo won't be available for four weeks. This means he has one week left in his recovery. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo could play a massive role for the Rangers once he's cleared for action. Dylan Garand and James Reimer (upper body) will continue to hold down the fort until Korpisalo is ready to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 12:15 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. The veteran rearguard has sat out nine games with an upper-body injury. Tanev skated alongside Morgan Rielly at Friday's practice, and he will be an asset for Toronto on the penalty kill. In six appearances this season, Tanev has registered one assist, one SOG, and 14 blocks. While Tanev isn't someone fantasy managers should seek to add, he adds quality to the Maple Leafs defense, which has struggled lately - the team has allowed five goals in back-to-back games. Dakota Mermis will make room on the blue line for Tanev.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

Ottawa Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson has received a two-game suspension, sidelining him for this weekend's back-to-back against San Jose and Anaheim. Hodgson was handed the suspension for charging and boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (upper body) in Thursday's loss. Clarke exited the game after the incident, while Hodgson was ejected. Hodgson has a long history of suspensions in the AHL, sitting out 20 games over the last five seasons for several offenses. In 24 NHL career games, Hodgson has racked up 51 penalty minutes and 61 hits while scoring three points (one goal, two assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov will continue to play for the team despite requesting a trade, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports. This season, we have seen Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin sit out action as they have sought a move elsewhere, but the current plan with Kucherov is to keep him in the lineup. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday that the team "unequivocally" has no intention of trading Kucherov, who won his second Hart Trophy last season. Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause on his contract, which allows him to submit a 10-team trade list.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pierre LeBrun
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 11:52 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. He assisted Luke Hughes on New Jersey's first goal but left the action early in the third period. After a slow start, Mantha has found some form lately, finishing only one of the last five games scoreless. He has three goals and six points in 14 games this season. The Devils won't play again until Tuesday, giving Mantha several days to recover. If he has to miss time, Conor Brown could get an opportunity to move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 30, 2026, 8:06 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov isn't interested in re-signing with the team and would like to be traded, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Sources have told Friedman that Kucherov has informed his teammates and the organization that he's seeking a change of scenery. The reigning MVP is in the final season of an eight-year, $76-million contract. Just a few days ago, Kucherov became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer. He has spent his entire 13-year career in Tampa Bay, recording 1,139 points (405 goals, 734 assists) in 891 games. Kucherov has averaged at least a point per game in nine consecutive seasons. At 33, he should still have plenty left in the tank, and many clubs will likely be interested in acquiring him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Elliotte Friedman
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 30, 2026, 7:58 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (ankle) is expected to miss eight weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said Friday. The veteran blue-liner, who has recorded a team-high 28 hits, suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's win over New Jersey. Manson has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season. Colorado will bring Noah Juulsen into the lineup as Manson's replacement. Juulsen is similar to Manson but less productive. In eight outings this season, the Finnish blue-liner has recorded one assist, four SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
DJ Moore

Expected to Play vs. Ravens in Week 8
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Breece Hall

Jets "Hoping" Breece Hall Will Return in Week 9
Jakobi Meyers

Suiting Up for Week 8 Against the Colts
Breece Hall

Not Expected to Play in Week 8
Treylon Burks

Expected to Play Against the Eagles in Week 8
Maxx Crosby

Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Saquon Barkley

Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Jaylen Waddle

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 8
Breece Hall

Braelon Allen to Start Again in Week 8
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Elijah Mitchell

Elevated to Active Roster for Week 8
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to See Normal Workload in Week 8
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Jadarian Price

Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Zach Charbonnet

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
RJ Harvey

Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Colston Loveland

Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ochai Agbaji

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Josh Jacobs

NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
TreVeyon Henderson

Downgraded to Out in Week 8
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 8
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Kyle Monangai

out vs. Seattle
Josh Jacobs

Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Carnell Tate

Expected to Return After Bye Week
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Joonas Korpisalo

Returns to Practice
TOR

Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Hayden Hodgson

Handed Two-Game Suspension
Nikita Kucherov

to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Anthony Mantha

Injured in Friday's Win
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players